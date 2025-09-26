Tuku: Gone, but not forgotten ….RIP and and Happy Birthday, , Samanyanga!

9By Simon Ngena

23 JANUARY, 2025 marked the sixth anniversary of superstar Oliver Mtukudzi’s passing on. The Bvuma hitmaker, who died on 23 January 2019 at the age 67 of complications from diabetes, was a living legend, thanks to his music genius. Fondly known as Tuku, he was a guitarist, singer and songwriter, celebrated as much for the messages in his lyrics as for the distinctive musical style that became known as Tuku music.

A prolific songwriter, he recorded an astonishing 67 albums. He also wrote the music for, and starred in Jit (released in 1990), the first feature film with an all-Zimbabwean cast, and then the massively popular Neria (1993), the story of a woman reduced to poverty because customary law did not allow her to inherit her husband’s property. The latter won him the M-Net best soundtrack award from the South African television channel, while the title song became yet another hit.

For the stage, he wrote and directed Was My Child (1995), a musical drama on the plight of Zimbabwe’s street children. Born in Highfield township, the cradle of Zimbabwe’s African nationalist politics, Oliver was brought up in a devoutly Christian family. The oldest of seven children, he sang in the church choir, and listened to traditional mbira music and the drumming of the Korekore people. Then, in the early 1960s, he first heard the American soul music of James Brown, Otis Redding and Wilson Pickett, after whose bestselling 1978 album Ndipeiwo Zano was produced by the celebrated South African star West Nkosi. a local businessman had bought a small radio “and the whole community used to go to his shop just to sit and listen”.

He bought a simple box guitar and learned to play by trying to imitate the sound of the mbira, although, he said, “professional guitarists at the time used to laugh at me. I’ve always been experimental”. Despite opposition from his mother, who warned: “Don’t you realise you will never get married if you become a guitar player?”, he continued to practise and to write his own songs. As if to prove his mother wrong, Tuku went on to marry his childhood sweetheart, Melody Murape, with whom he had two daughters — Sandra and Selmor. The marriage was, however, shortlived. He soon found solace in Daisy, or who he penned the ballad, Svovi Yangu. The newly-wed couple was blessed with three children — two daughters and a son, Samson Mtukudzi, his heir apparent.

Reflecting on his long and industrious music career, Tuku said: “The first ones were love songs,” he said, “but after I left school, I couldn’t get a job, so I started to write about that, about my experiences.” He recorded his first track, Stop After Orange, in 1975, before joining an outfit calling themselves The Wagon Wheels, which also included the fledgling Chimurenga music maestro Thomas Mapfumo.

Their single Dzandimomotera was a huge hit, spending 11 weeks at No. 1 on the local ‘hit parade’. Mtukudzi soon left The Wagon Wheels to front his own band, The Black Spirits, It was, in fact, Nkosi who introduced the South African music style mbaqanga into the Tuku mix. Despite battling ill-health, Tuku’s singing and songwriting remained powerful right to the end. His 2013 album Sarawoga lamented the death of his only son and heir-apparent, Sam, killed in a car crash three years earlier. Mtukudzi collaborated with his friend Hugh Masekela on the latter’s final album, No Borders (2017), while his own final recording, Hanya’Ga (Concern), released in 2018, ‘Samanyanga’ will forever be remembered for pioneering his own unique brand of jazz music, which reflects on the basic human experiences that unite us all: childhood and ageing, respect and hope, women’s rights and AIDS, community and connection. It later came to be known as Tuku Music.

“My music and art come from the everyday living I do,” Mtukudzi was quoted as telling an interviewer why, unlike his former bandmate, Thomas Mapfumo, he did not sing about politics. “I write what I see around me. When I see something, I have something real to talk about. If there is something to talk about, there’s something to sing about, and there’s always something new to talk about,” he was quick to add. After he passed on in 23 January, 2019, Tuku was declared a national hero, the f irst performing artiste to be accorded that such an honour In Zimbabwe. However, the Todii hitmaker’s death was soon mired in controversy following a tussle over his body between two funeral parlours — Doves (who hold the tender to bury national heroes) and Nyaradzo Funeral Services, his funeral insurers. The dispute over Tuku’s body soon turned ugly, with Philip Mataranyika, the Nyaradzo boss, literally taking the driver’s seat of the hearse carrying the superstar’s casket and driving it all the way to Madziwa, his final resting place. In response to his critics, Mataranyika, who grew up with Tuku in Highfield, had this to say:

“It was Maiguru Daisy and the Mtukudzi family that chose Willowvale Service Centre as the venue of his chapel service ahead of our Herbert Chitepo Avenue branch due to its strategic location, a stone’s throw away from Highfield where he was born and bred. “Thirty-nine years after our independence, in his death, Mukoma Tuku becomes the first national hero to be laid to rest with full services provided by Nyaradzo Funeral Services. “Given the many years of our friendship and brotherhood in which I was privileged to tap into his wisdom, inspiration and rare talent, I could not delegate the undertaking duties to our staff.

For me, personally, it was time to honour another of the unwritten contracts between brothers. “Tuku had a unique relationship with Nyaradzo, built on our firm foundation of friendship, brotherly love and mutual respect dating back to our days as boys dzeku Fio.” Wherever you are, Samanyanga, continue to rest in peace. And, Happy Belated Birthday.