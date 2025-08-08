Why Fio needs its own ‘Operation Restore Legacy’

By Fidelis Manyange

HIGHFIELD is a suburb in Harare whose past is associated with the history of the struggle of this country as it harboured most of the country’s political key fi gures like Joshua Nkomo, Enos Nkala, Robert Mugabe, Josiah Chinamano, Leopold Takawira and Herbert Chitepo among others. Highfi eld, like Mbare, played a signifi cant role in the nationalist movement, particularly in the formation and activities of ZANU.

Like Mbare, Highfield had its venues where people gathered for various activities like political meetings, entertainment, clubs and other social gatherings. Mbare had Mai Musodzi Hall, Stodart and No. 7 Grounds whilst Highfi eld had Mushandirapamwe Hotel, Cyril Jennings Hall (CJ), Saratoga, Machipisa Tavern owned by Rufaro Marketing and Zimbabwe Grounds.

A recent tour of Highfield by The Patriot revealed that most of the entertainment joints which played a pivotal role in various aspects during and soon after the war are still standing but in a sorry state. They are now hardly recognisable due to years of neglect and are slowly fading into oblivion along with their rich history.

Some no longer exist as they are replaced by other businesses like banks and shopping malls. It’s sad when one sees a place which carries so many memories now housing a church or another form of business far from its original purpose.

Those places where friends used to meet after work, enjoy music and imbibe until the wee hours, some of them are no more. Our fi rst destination during our tour was CJ, which is a stone’s throw away from Cde Leopold Takawira’s house. On our arrival we saw a small group of elderly people gathered just outside the almost derelict structure as they were undergoing dementia therapy.

Peeling walls, shattered windowpanes, unkempt grounds was the sad sight of the once esteemed hall which greeted us. The hall, which used to house popular musical acts like The Great Sounds, OK Success, Safirio Madzikatire and his Sea Cottage Sisters, South Africa’s Mahotella Queens and Simon ‘Mahlathini’ Nkabinde, Saul Mshengu Tshabalala leZindoda Zesimanjemanje, Jabavu Queens and also the Bulawayo-based former broadcaster Japhet ‘Jazi’ Elindizayo Masuku and his Izintombi Zika Mthwakazi Labafana Bomdlalo of Thina Siyahlupheka fame has totally lost its glare.

Like Stodart Hall in Mbare CJ which was named after Arthur Cyril Jennings, a civil engineer and colonial administrator, it was favourite venue for nationalist politics where meetings were held by nationalists whose houses surround it. In addition to holding political gatherings, musical shows, parties, CJ was popular throughout Highfi eld and surrounding suburbs as a fi lm venue.

The mature and youngsters would throng the hall to watch Western fi lms like Tarzan Comes to Town, Dingaka, James Bond, Bruce Lee’s Enter the Dragon, The Return of Spartacus, Hercules, Gladiators, Batman, Captain Marvel and many other cowboy series. “When action reached its peak viewers would drown the speakers with shouts “Awu, hee, nzveeee!! Hwanda iwe, tiza iwee, urikunyangirwa haaa rakapusa ngariurayiwe nxaaa,’’ recalls seasoned broadcaster John Masuku who considers CJ as his favourite place.

It seems when Cyril Jennings designed the hall he had sinister motives as besides off ering entertainment in the form of films it was meant for propaganda. People innocently watched the action-packed fi lms unaware that they were being diverted from the motive of the liberation war. The use of fi lm as a propaganda tool became an important aspect of the Rhodesian domestic policy which included worshipping and fearing the armed Western heroes who were regarded as invincible. People were made to fear going to war as they felt they couldn’t defend armed and active people like James Bond. CJ Hall was also an experimental centre of those propaganda films before they could fi nd their way to the rural folks as bioscopes. The fi lm Tickey which started by being screened at CJ before going rural was meant to counter rising empathy with the growing African sentiments of liberation that were strong in the rural.

However, the colonialist’s use of films as a propaganda tool was in vain as patrons instead used the venues as rendezvous to strategise on how to join the war of liberation or render assistance to the gallant freedom fighters. As for those who loved music knew that Mushandirapamwe and Saratoga were the places to be.

Mushandirapamwe used to host the likes of Thomas Mapfumo and his Blacks Unlimited, Oliver Mtukudzi and The Black Spirits, the Marxist Brothers of Naison and Simon Chimbetu, Miriam Makeba and Hugh Masekela, among others. Today some of those musicians’ murals are painted on the stage enclosure in appreciation of how they used to be crowd pullers at Highfield’s music mecca. Today he hotel now specialises in accommodation and conferences. It used to be a fully-fl edged musical venue as Mtukudzi would say: “If you hadn’t played at Mushandirapamwe you hadn’t played music.”

In the 1970s when the colonial regime had banned all gatherings for black people, those who were fi ghting for independence devised plans to meet without being detected by the notorious Special Branch. It was a secret meeting place for cadres under the very noses of the brutal Rhodesia security apparatus.

Mushandirapamwe’s Rooms 30 and 31 are of historical significance. Room 30 was used by Cde Robert Mugabe for the secret meetings to strategise on the execution of the Second Chimurenga while Room 31 housed General Solomon Mujuru aka Rex Nhongo when he returned from war and used it to put in place the necessary logistics pertaining to the Star Rally which took place at the Zimbabwe Grounds just stone’s throw away from the hotel. It housed several other returning ZANLA copmbatants and nationalists who were preparing for the historical election that ushered in independence.

It is a matter of regret that the majority of Highfied residents who live near these iconic facilities are in the dark with regard to their historical importance. Just about 100m from Mushandirapamwe Hotel was Club Saratoga, another popular entertainment joint, which also the creme de la creme of Zimbabwe’s musicians, notably Chimurenga maestro Thomas Mapfumo who is famously quoted as saying in the 1990s: “After noticing that imitating Western musicians was not doing us good I decided to sing in our vernacular and the music was well received.

I wrote a song Rova Ngoma Mutavara which I offered to Oliver Mtukudzi, who was still besotted with rock n’ roll.” “When he recorded the debut Shona single which was well received by fans and got so much radio airplay he came to thank me and gave me seven pounds fifty all of which I used to by beer in Club Saratoga at Machipisa.” Sadly, Club Saratoga is no more.

The bar counters have now been replaced by bank tellers. Just across Machipisa’s main street was Machipisa Beer Garden which was a hive of activity before and after the war. Mushandirapamwe, Saratoga and Machipisa Beer Garden each had their regular patrons. Machipisa Beer garden consisted of three compartments, namely the beerhall which sold opaque beer or masese; the gold and silver rooms which sold clear beer.

Machipisa Beer Garden was one of the municipal drinking amenities in colonial Weekend bliss . . . For blacks in colonial Rhodesia, beerhalls — which specialised in traditional or ‘opaque beer’ — were the place to be on a weekend. Superstar Oliver Mtukudzi tied the knot with his first wife, Melody Murape, in Gwanzura Stadium in 1979. Rhodesia which were built to the townships to maintain control of African drinking and sociality.

At the same time they raised revenue for township welfare and recreational services. At Machipisa Beer Garden, Sundays were packed with a variety of activities as it was a non-working day for te majority. Burial societies often held their meetings with frothing mugs of beer which they downed against the backdrop of song (notably acapella) and dance. Not to be outdone, members of the Roman Catholic Church would convene at Machipisa Beer Garden after Sunday service, buy their mugs of beer, drink and sing their church hymns. Sometimes an empty beer mug would take the place of a drum.

One elder, Chikakai (who probably got the name from the way he downed the beer mugs) had this to say about the beer garden: “Though I lived in Glen Norah A I used to travel all the way to Machipisa Beer Garden thanks to its original and pleasant-tasting opaque beer. Masese aivhara iwayo vanga vasingaise mvura semamwe mabhawa.” “Mamwe mabhawa vaiisa mvura votora profit yemigomo yavadira zvekuti wainzwa masese acho akatobhora kuti jee uye ainonoka kudhaka, aizvimbira.” A wide variety of eats were sold within the premises.

These included mazondo, madora, nyama yemusoro, offals, not to mention roasted mice/mbeva. Of course, it’s hard to write about Highfield or Fio without mention of the Zimbabwe Grounds at Machipisa near Mushandirapamwe Hotel which played host to ZANU leader Robert Mugabe’s homecoming ‘Star Rally’ in 1 January 1980.

Unfortunately, like most facilities in Highfield, the grounds are now in a state of decay. The ablution facilities are almost non-existent while the changing rooms are now an eyesore. The periphery is now a convenient dumping ground for uncollected garbage. It’s original purpose as a sporting mecca has now taken a back seat. The weekend soccer matches have since given way to Pentecostal church services. It’s about time we reclaimed our liberation history.

This calls for collaboration between the National Monuments and Museums of Zimbabwe, City Fathers and the Highfield community. What Highfield needs is its own version of Operation Restore Legacy.