National Ozone Unit goes digital …move designed to curb corruption, boost effi ciency

By Kundai Marunya

THE National Ozone Unit (NOU), a depart ment of the Ministry of Environment, Climate and Wildlife, has joined the Zimbabwe Electronic Single Window (ZeSW) system in a move to improve effi ciency and curb corruption. ZeSW system is a digital platform that is expected to host all Government departments and agencies involved in international trade as part of measures to “enhance effi²cient clearance of legitimate traffic and trade facilitation at the country’s ports of entry”. The NOU becomes the latest organisation to join the platform which already hosts Port Health and Radiation Authority of Zimbabwe, among others.

The Unit — which operates under the Department of Climate Change in the Ministry — is responsible for managing the number of refrigerants that are imported in the country. These are substances that are used in refrigeration and air-conditioning systems to absorb heat. When released in the atmosphere they result in ozone depletion and global warming, thus they are controlled under the Montreal Protocol on ozone depleting substances signed in 1987, to which Zimbabwe is a signatory.

Zimbabwe does not produce refrigerants, thus their imports is closely monitored. This includes licensing the importation of fridges, air-conditioning systems, refrigerated trucks and refrigerants to be used in manufacturing of any of these locally. The licensing is done starting from individuals who want to import a single fridge to companies in the retail and manufacturing sector. Failure to produce the import licence results in penalisation at the port of entry.

Speaking on the sidelines of an awareness workshop on ZeSW in Kadoma last week, NOU Project Manager George Chaumba said: “Prior to joining the ZeSW we were relying on the manual system where importers and traders had to visit our offices to fil9l in their application forms. Now we are moving to fully electronic, thus our licensing systems will be fully integrated in the customs system.” Chaumba said before going digital all those who wanted to import anything containing refrigerants would travel to Harare to submit their application forms.

These would be reviewed by officers at NOU who would then determine if the applications met criteria to be issued import licences. If there were any further documents or information required, the applicants would have to travel again to Harare. Their licences were also collected from the Harare offi ces once approved. “This new system improves effi ciency, and can be done from anywhere in the country as long as the applicant has an internet connection,” said Chaumba.

“It will also enhance our data collection because we need accurate information on the quantities of substances that we import and also quantities and types of appliances that we import.” Once approved, one can now remotely print their licences from the portal. The system, launched in June 2022 and managed by the Zimbabwe Revenue Authority (ZIMRA), replaces outdated paper-based procedures with a centralised digital hub for import and export permits. But beyond its effi ciency gains, the ZeSW is quietly transforming governance by minimising opportunities for graft that have long plagued manual clearance processes. “Before, importers could bypass permit requirements by colluding with corrupt officers,” said Chaumba.

“Now, the system fl ags unlicensed refrigerants or restricted appliances automatically, blocking their clearance until compliance is verifi ed.” Corruption at border posts has been a recurring headache for Zimbabwean traders, with reports of offi cials demanding bribes to fast-track documents or deliberately delaying shipments for personal gain.

The ZeSW disrupts this by automating approvals, reducing human discretion in the process. “With automation at all points of entry, the system cuts out middlemen and eliminates unnecessary interactions between traders and offi cials,” said Tayana Chidzvondo, a ZIMRA customs automation offi cial. “When everything is online — from applications to payments — there’s no room for under-the-table deals.” The ZeSW allows management to track all activities by licensing and clearing offi cials making it easy to track suspicious undertakings including quick issuing of licenses to some individuals or companies over others.

Transparency advocates applaud the shift. A 2023 study by the Anti-Corruption Trust of Southern Africa found that ports using digital systems recorded fewer bribery incidents compared to those relying on manual paperwork. The ZeSW’s real-time tracking also makes it harder for offi cials to ‘lose’ fi les — a common excuse for soliciting bribes. Despite its successes, the ZeSW faces hurdles. Some individual and small-scale traders struggle with digital literacy, while intermittent internet connectivity at remote border posts occasionally slows operations.

There has also been some resistance from other agencies who are sceptical on introducing new systems that could render some of their staff members redundant. ZIMRA is addressing this through awareness training programmes with relevant Government departments. As climate change continues to aff ect millions of people across the country evident by persistent El Nino-induced droughts and cyclones, the Government continues its fi ght towards reduction of carbon emission. Having NOU on the ZeSW is one way of ensuring compliance.

The NOU hopes to soon be getting tangible results which would include an increase in permit compliance for refrigerants, critical in a country that relies entirely on imports for cooling technologies. Other African nations, including Kenya and Rwanda, have seen similar systems reduce corruption while boosting revenue collection. Zimbabwe’s next phase will integrate more agencies, with plans to link the platform to regional trade networks like the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA). The ZeSW represents more than a tech upgrade; it’s a cultural shift towards accountability. As Chaumba noted, “When processes are transparent, corruption starves.”