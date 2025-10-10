MOZAMBIQUE’S independence enabled the country to provide crucial support to Zimbabwe’s liberation forces, particularly the Zimbabwe African National Liberation Army (ZANLA), the armed wing of the Zimbabwe African National Union (ZANU). This support allowed ZANLA to establish bases in Mozambique, strengthening their operations against the Rhodesian government.

The collaboration between Mozambique’s FRELIMO fighters and ZANLA combatants created a formidable force that waged war against the Portuguese and Rhodesian forces. Mozambique’s support paved the way for the intensification of guerrilla warfare against the Rhodesian government, contributing significantly to the success of Zimbabwe’s liberation movement. These joint efforts by Mozambican and Zimbabwean fighters led to a surge in attacks on Rhodesian forces, ultimately weakening their grip on power.

The collaboration between Mozambique and Zimbabwe’s liberation forces demonstrates the solidarity and cooperation that defined the African liberation movement. Let us not forget, too, that Mozambican civilian population also played a pivotal role during Zimbabwe’s protracted liberation struggle. It is, however, unfortunate that after Zimbabwe’s attainment of independence on 18 April 1980, some Zimbabwean nationals were hostile to refugees fleeing Mozambique’s civil war, which started in 1977 and lasted until 1992. RENAMO, the insurgent army, was created as well as funded by the Rhodesian government, and later by the apartheid regime, in an effort to destabilise the FRELIMO government which had thrown all its weight behind ZANU and ZANLA. Needless to say, Mozambican civilians were not spared as thousands were caught — and perished — in the crossfire.

The Patriot’s Emergencey MwaleKamtande recently caught up with a Mozambican national, Thomas Sixpence, who played a significant role during the liberation struggle of Zimbabwe.

Born in Espungabera 68 years ago, about four kilometres from Sango Border Post in Zimbabwe’s Lowveld, Sixpence can safely say he was privy to some of the bloody battles that characterised the Second Chimurenga.

According to Sixpence, the EspungaberaChimoio road link, which offered access to Zimbabwe, during the then Rhodesia, was repeatedly attacked and disrupted by the Rhodesian and RENAMO insurgents as they fought running battles with FRELIMO and ZANLA forces. Recalls Sixpence: “On 20 June 1977, both my parents —Antonio and Theresa Sixpence — were brutally murdered by RENAMO bandits after they were ‘sold out’ by our neighbours for assisting ZANLA would-be recruits with food while they were waiting for FRELIMO soldiers to take them to a ZANLA transit base in the town.

“They were locked up in their hut before it was set ablaze. I will never forget that heartbreaking day. “That same day, I took my young brothers — Tembe and Manjate — and walked through the thick forest before safely crossing the border into what was then whiteruled Rhodesia. “We took a day’s rest before continuing with our journey on foot for the next 18 hours to Mutema Village in Chipinge where my aunt, Makuyana, lived with her Zimbabwean husband. “My aunt gave us shelter for the next six months, only allowing me to leave after I secured a job at Meikles Farm in Chipangayi.

“During the course of my employment, I joined hands with a group of 10 young men who supported the liberation struggle with food and cash donations to buy combat wear for the gallant comrades.” Adds Sixpence: “I will always live to celebrate ZANLA’s successful ambush on a Rhodesian convoy in Mutema.

“It was around Christmas time 1977 when ZANLA cadres ambushed a Rhodesian convoy in Mutema. “Prior to the attack, I observed a convoy of farmers escorted by Rhodesian soldiers driving towards Chipinge Town to buy their Christmas goodies. “I rushed to alert six ZANLA guerrillas, namely Cde James Bond, Cde Tichakunda, Cde Farai, Cde Nhamo, Cde Garazvipere and Cde Masango, who were esconced at their base along Tanganda River.

“I vividly remember that it was a Friday and it was my day off from my duties as a farm labourer. And on most of my days off, it was my turn to tend my uncle’s herd of cattle. “Around 5.00pm, I heard the sound of gunshots as I was herding the cattle back home from Manesa Mountain, where I had taken them to graze. “The gunfire was heavy and sustained, forcing me to halt my descent for about 30 minutes.

“From my vantage point on the mountain, I could see gunfire smoke billowing into the sky about six kilometres away. “I stayed put on that mountain till evening to avoid coming into contact with the Rhodesian soldiers, who were more than likely to vent their anger on me. “I couldn’t help rejoicing the next day when I learnt that at least 15 Rhodesian farmers and more than 20 Rhodesian soldiers had perished in the ambush.

“This attack fortified my zeal to support the freedom fighters as it gave me hope of victory over the Rhodesians. “It is, however, unfortunate that after our immense sacrifices towards Zimbabwe’s struggle for its independence there are still some Zimbabweans who treat us as foreigners, instead of brothers.”