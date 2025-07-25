A nation cannot gamble its way to prosperity

ACROSS the towns and growth points of Zimbabwe, a troubling phenomenon has taken deep root — the rise of gambling, especially in the form of soccer betting, as a last-ditch attempt to change f inancial fortunes. Gambling is presenting itself as opportunity, cloaking itself in the illusion of hope. But make no mistake, gambling is not work, neither is it enterprise, nor is it development. It is an illusion, a dangerous one, that promises much but delivers very little. Indeed, the reality is brutally simple — the house always wins.

Gambling does not generate value. It does not build capital, it does not teach skills, and it does not drive innovation. It thrives on risk — not calculated entrepreneurial risk, but reckless, unproductive speculation. It is a trap that preys on the vulnerable. The betting terminal has become an altar at which many are unnecessarily sacrificing and losing their last dollar for a chance at fleeting ‘salvation’.

As noted, the success stories, the rare punter who wins big, are marketed like fairy tales to keep the masses playing. But the truth is that behind every win are countless losses. Behind every smiling jackpot photo is an unseen community of broken families, unpaid rent, empty stomachs and mounting debt. This is not accidental. The betting industry is not a benevolent social enterprise. It is a sophisticated machine, finely tuned to extract the maximum profit from the punter. Its odds, algorithms, and marketing strategies are designed with one goal — to keep people chasing losses while the operators rake in billions. The gambling houses don’t take risks, their profit is mathematically guaranteed; it is the players who risk everything, and often lose. Zimbabwe’s streets are now f illed with people gathering in these establishments, not for recreation, but in pursuit of f inancial survival.

This is a disturbing trend signalling a crisis of belief; belief in work, in education, in self-reliance. Where once young people aspired to build businesses, professions and skills, many now aspire only to beat the odds. This is not a sustainable path. A nation cannot gamble its way to prosperity. A society cannot develop by chasing luck. Real development is anchored in discipline, creativity and hard work. It is built in factories, farms, laboratories, classrooms and workshops — not at betting terminals. Betting produces nothing but misery wrapped in a momentary thrill. And the cost is immense.

Gambling addiction leads to emotional and psychological trauma, strained family relationships, theft, violence and even suicide. It is a public health crisis masked as entertainment. Its impact reverberates far beyond the individual punter — it disrupts households, communities and the broader national productivity. This is not to say that fun or leisure has no place in our society. But betting in its current form in Zimbabwe is not leisure. It has become a crisis threatening our communities. We must dismantle the illusion.

We must be aware that betting is not a job, it is not a business and it is not a viable path to wealth. It is a net loss, always. Awareness campaigns, especially in schools, must promote work ethic, entrepreneurship and financial literacy. Indeed, betting shops must not operate unchecked. Restrictions on advertising, operating hours and their proximity to schools and residential areas must be enforced. There should be age limits and mandatory warnings.