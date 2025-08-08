A nation walking the talk

By Mthokozisi Mabhena

IN mid-2025, Zimbabwe’s trade story is no longer one of decline and deficit but of steady advancement and growing global integration.

The first half of this year delivered a remarkable 15,6 percent rise in export earnings, lifting revenue to US$3,86 billion, up from US$3,34 billion in the same period of 2024. This performance is far more than a statistic, it is proof positive that our concerted export promotion agenda, anchored by Government policy and institutional drive, is producing sustained results.

From minerals to value added goods, and from trade missions to regulatory reforms, Zimbabwe is moving from promise to performance. Our export success is not an accident, nor the result of temporary price spikes or short-lived political goodwill. It is the product of deliberate, diffi cult decisions made over time. This is what walking the growth talk looks like. At the core of Zimbabwe’s export performance lie our mineral riches.

In May alone, our merchandise exports surged to US$727,3 million, the highest monthly fi gure in six months. Gold, our trusted economic anchor, contributed over 50 percent of that, around US$368 million. These fi gures are not just impressive; they show a country that is realising the full value of its natural wealth. In the fi rst half of the year, gold and other alloys alone brought in over US$3,13 billion, a 21,8 percent increase, with gold nearly doubling to US$1,82 billion, thanks in part to favourable global prices. But perhaps more importantly, Zimbabwe is beginning to export its ambition, not just its resources.

The steady rise of manufactured and value-added products is a story that deserves to be told. Manufactured goods exports rose 18 percent, signalling an economy beginning to add layers of complexity and resilience. Tobacco that once left our borders raw and unprocessed is now increasingly refi ned and ready for market, with processed tobacco exports up 30,6 percent to US$56,4 million.

Hides and skins, long an undervalued asset, jumped 51,8 percent to US$17,1 million, supported by strategic investments in cold chain infrastructure and livestock management. We are not just digging and growing; we are processing and branding, moving up the value chain. This change is not accidental. It has been built through an export development model that places reform at its core.

ZimTrade and the Government have laid the foundation through clear, multi-layered strategies, industrial retooling, market diversifi cation, ease-ofbusiness reforms, and a relentless push to make Zimbabwean products globally competitive. The economic diplomacy agenda, under the leadership of President Mnangagwa and executed by the Ministry of Foreign Aff airs and International Trade, has redefi ned how we engage with the world, not as desperate dependents, but as equal partners seeking mutual benefi t.

Trade missions, international exhibitions, bilateral market access negotiations are the new battlegrounds of Zimbabwe’s economic liberation, and we are acquitting ourselves. The results are visible. Zimbabwe’s trade defi cit has narrowed by 16 percent, now at US$1,03 billion. Average monthly exports are comfortably above US$640 million. If this pace holds, and all indications suggest it will, we are on track to surpass the US$8,1 billion export target for 2025, with projections pointing towards US$8,29 billion by year’s end.

Historically, our second half is stronger than the first; agricultural output rises, mining shipments increase and markets open wider. The trend is not temporary; it is structural. And it is the outcome of a Government walking its talk. We are not just looking at minerals. The US$1,5 billion Dinson Iron and Steel Plant is a prime example of industrial ambition taking shape. Thanks to its ramping output, exports of semi-fi nished iron and steel surged by 264 percent, from US$12,9 million to US$46,9 million, meeting growing regional infrastructure demand.

This is the kind of growth that transforms economies, not just balances. Our construction materials, packaging industries and agri-processing sectors are all showing signs of robust life. Coff ee exports, although modest in scale, grew 14 percent, reaching over US$900 000, a powerful signal of what is possible when weather, policy and entrepreneurial will converge.

There is a new crop of smallholder coff ee farmers bringing fresh energy into this sector, proving that rural transformation and foreign exchange growth can coexist. And yet, it is not all celebration. Not every sector performed well. Processed food exports fell by 24 percent, a sobering reminder that weather shocks, under-investment and structural weaknesses still exist and still hurt. Sugar, long a pride of our agro-industrial base, faltered. But the response must not be despair, it must be redoubling of investment and innovation.

These losses, while painful, are also instructive. They remind us that the journey is not yet done. In the geography of our trade, encouraging shifts are taking place. The United Arab Emirates has emerged as Zimbabwe’s top export market, absorbing nearly US$1,85 billion, almost half of all our exports, driven largely by gold. But we are seeing European growth too. Exports to the Netherlands rose 47 percent, mainly in horticulture and processed goods.

Trade to South Africa and China, our historic giants, dipped slightly, but this only underlines the importance of diversification and the maturity of our global strategy. Last week, Cabinet approved a new Foreign Relations and International Trade Policy, yet another signal that our leaders are not content with business as usual. The future of trade must be led by policy that anticipates global shifts, not merely reacts to them. And as we look deeper into the macro-economic horizon, the signs continue to support the narrative of progress.

The 2025 Mid-Year Budget Review showed a fi scal surplus of ZiG3,3 billion evidence of restrained, disciplined expenditure and a solid revenue base. Public debt, often a dark cloud, is now below 47 percent of GDP, comfortably within sustainable levels. Monthly infl ation is under control, sitting below one percent, while the parallel market premium has fallen dramatically.

The new ZiG currency, while still young, is beginning to stabilise prices and restore confi dence in everyday transactions. Stability is no longer aspirational, it is operational. Growth in 2025 is projected to reach six percent, driven by agriculture’s remarkable 21 percent rebound, a strong mining sector and growing strength in manufacturing and services. These are not isolated wins, they are interconnected and mutually reinforcing.

The farmers feed the factories, the mines power the budgets, the entrepreneurs create jobs and markets. This is what systemic progress looks like. Our informal sector still dominates, formalisation, benefi ciation and productivity must remain front and centre in policy. Make no mistake, Zimbabwe is no longer talking about growth; Zimbabwe is living it.

It is not yet perfect, but it is purposeful. It is not yet complete, but it is confident. From the boom of steel in the Midlands to the scent of coff ee and tea in Chipinge, from high-level negotiations in Berlin to cold-chain deliveries from Bulawayo, from the hum of small factories in Ruwa to the quiet triumph of budget surpluses in Treasury offi ces, this is the story of a nation in motion. We have not arrived. But we have left the station. We are on the track.

The journey to Vision 2030 is not an empty slogan or a far-off fantasy. It is a living, breathing process, hard-earned, people-powered and policy-driven. Zimbabwe is walking the growth talk.