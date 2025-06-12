A timely boost for Zim’s agricultural backbone

WE, in the village, are always looking for ways to improve our agricultural operations and are keen students of better methods to improve our outcomes. Extension officers are among the people we work closely with. In a moment that captured both the urgency and ambition of Zimbabwe’s agricultural reform agenda, President Emmerson Mnangagwa this week handed over vehicles, grain carriers, and solar kits to Agriculture Extension Officers, fondly known across the country as madhumeni. The event marked a critical investment in the human capital driving Zimbabwe’s rural transformation.

For years, extension officers have served as the country’s grassroots agronomists, linking smallholder farmers with Government programmes, agronomic knowledge, and technological innovations. These professionals form the essential bridge between policy and practice and their effectiveness directly impacts national food security and rural livelihoods.

Extension officers are the unsung heroes of Zimbabwean agriculture.

Extension officers operate in some of the most remote and challenging environments in the country. Often under-resourced and overlooked, these officers have persevered in their mission to empower farmers and improve productivity. From offering pest control guidance in drought-prone areas to promoting conservation agriculture through Pfumvudza/Intwasa, their work has been pivotal to national food security strategies.

The newly distributed vehicles are expected to ease their mobility challenges, enabling them to reach previously underserved communities more efficiently. Grain carriers will streamline post-harvest logistics, while solar kits will provide essential off-grid power for digital tools and communication. These additions may seem modest in an urban context, but for officers working in isolated rural districts, they are transformative.

Extension services have faced various challenges and logistical constraints. Officers have frequently relied on personal means or community goodwill to travel between farms and carry out their duties. This has hindered their ability to provide timely support and reduced the overall impact of Government programmes.

President Mnangagwa’s move to capacitate these officers speaks volumes, it places agriculture, and the people who sustain it, at the heart of national development. It also reinforces the Second Republic’s mantra, nyika inovakwa nevene vayo/ilizwe lakhiwa ngabanikazi balo.

The broader significance of this support lies in its timing and strategic intent. Global supply chain disruptions, climate variability and economic volatility have heightened the need for sustainable local food systems. In this context, a well-equipped extension workforce is not a luxury but a necessity.

Capacitated extension officers can effectively disseminate climate-smart practices, assist in pest and disease surveillance, and help farmers diversify into high-value crops. With improved reach and real-time communication enabled by solar-powered digital tools, their influence can now be scaled up to meet national needs.

Zimbabwe’s agricultural transformation hinges on the successful integration of innovation with indigenous knowledge. While satellite imagery, mobile apps, and mechanisation are crucial, their adoption relies heavily on extension officers to interpret, localise, and deliver this information to farmers.

This initiative enhances their ability to play that crucial role. It’s a step towards realising the aspirations of the Smart Agriculture Strategy, which envisions a technology-driven, modern, and competitive agricultural sector.

It is a boost for rural development and inclusion.

Agricultural development has a cascading effect on rural economies. When farmers prosper, local economies benefit. Extension officers are central to this ripple effect, helping to unlock financing opportunities, link producers to markets, and promote inclusive participation by women and youth.

With improved capacity, officers will be better positioned to support vulnerable groups, closing service gaps that have long disadvantaged rural women and young farmers. This is critical in building a more equitable and inclusive rural economy.

Zimbabwe’s quest to attain food self-sufficiency and achieve Vision 2030 rests on its ability to mobilise and empower its agricultural frontline workers. The Government’s decision to strengthen extension services represents a clear understanding that no amount of policy will work without people on the ground to implement it.

This support should be seen not as a one-off, but as a model for continuous investment. Training, career development, performance incentives, and access to evolving technologies must follow. Extension work is evolving, and so too must the systems and structures that support it.

We must have multi-sectoral support, the public sector cannot do it alone. Development partners, agritech innovators, research institutions and the private sector have a role to play in reinforcing these gains. Partnerships that bring expertise, financing and innovation into the field will be key.

Equally important is the need to foster a culture of accountability, performance tracking, and data-driven planning within extension services. The new tools and resources must translate into measurable impact on yields, livelihoods and food systems.

President Mnangagwa’s support for madhumeni may not make global headlines, but it sends a powerful message: development starts with empowering those who work closest with the people. In recognising the value of extension officers, the Government is strengthening the backbone of Zimbabwe’s agricultural future.