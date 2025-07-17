All that glitters is . . . forex …a new dawn for economic sovereignty and growth

By Mthokozisi Mabhena

THE 22 percent surge in Zimbabwe’s foreign currency receipts to US$6 billion within the first five months of 2025 is more than a financial statistic, it is a signal of a country recalibrating its economic direction, reasserting sovereignty, and reshaping its fiscal and monetary trajectory with confidence.

This development, confirmed by the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe (RBZ), marks a powerful milestone in the country’s journey towards macroeconomic stability and its ambitious Vision 2030 agenda, a future where Zimbabwe stands as a middle-income economy, built on structural transformation and inclusive growth.

The rise in foreign currency earnings is not occurring in a vacuum. It is part of a strategic, interconnected economic transformation framework underpinned by sound monetary reforms, export-led growth, and a reinvigorated national confidence that seeks to bring stability and sustainability after decades of volatility and currency erosion.

At the centre of this transformation is the Zimbabwe Gold (ZiG), the structured local currency launched in April 2024 to replace the Zimbabwe dollar. The ZiG is more than a currency; it is a symbol of trust and hope backed by gold and other precious minerals. This asset-backed approach has not only stabilised the monetary system but reintroduced predictability, discipline, and sovereignty into Zimbabwe’s economic ecosystem. And, as we’re beginning to see, it is working.

The RBZ has anchored the ZiG on tangible assets primarily gold and other precious minerals such as platinum and lithium. This shift away from fiat-based uncertainty is creating a buffer against inflation and speculative attacks. For too long, Zimbabweans have suffered from the twin challenges of exchange rate instability and rising prices. The introduction of the ZiG, alongside growing foreign currency inflows, is laying the foundation for a new economic order.

The numbers bear witness. From January to May 2025, foreign currency inflows averaged an impressive US$1,2 billion per month significantly outpacing external payments, which averaged US$821 million. That means a healthy surplus of around US$378 million per month, which the central bank can now leverage to bolster reserves, manage exchange rate fluctuations, and fortify the local currency against market shocks.

RBZ Governor Dr John Mushayavanhu is under no illusions about the significance of this. “Foreign currency receipts have remained robust, and we are meeting our external obligations with room to spare,” he said. “This puts the RBZ in a strong position to manage liquidity and support the currency.” These are not just bureaucratic words. They signal a return to economic planning built on competence, discipline, and sovereignty.

For the average Zimbabwean, this means improved pricing stability, a currency they can trust, and a Government capable of meeting import needs from fuel to fertilizers to essential medical supplies. In broader economic terms, it means Zimbabwe is a country in charge of its economic destiny once again.

Export receipts remain the bedrock of this currency surge, accounting for a commanding 55,9 percent of total foreign currency inflows. Zimbabwe’s rich mineral portfolio, from gold and platinum to lithium and diamonds, has found a responsive global market. The continued rise in international commodity prices is boosting national revenue and positioning Zimbabwe as a key player in the global minerals trade.

Lithium, in particular, is fast becoming Zimbabwe’s 21st-century gold. With the global transition toward electric vehicles and renewable energy, demand for lithium, a critical component in battery production, is expected to remain high for the foreseeable future. If current momentum holds, Zimbabwe could realise up to US$10 billion in annual mineral export revenues within the next two years. This would be a game-changer.

Meanwhile, Diaspora remittances continue to be a stabilising force in the economy. Contributing 15,4 percent of total foreign currency receipts, remittances are more than financial transfers, they are lifelines. From Johannesburg to London to Chicago, Zimbabweans abroad are investing in their homeland, sustaining families, funding small businesses, supporting community projects and boosting informal economic activity.

Add to this about US$1 billion from agriculture and manufacturing, both sectors slowly recovering thanks to improved access to inputs, a more stable currency, and increased Government support and the pathway to a US$12 to US$15 billion economy by 2027 begins to take shape.

The benefits of this foreign currency windfall are already materialising in various macroeconomic indicators. Inflation is tapering, exchange rate volatility has diminished, and speculative currency attacks, a hallmark of the past two decades, are becoming infrequent.

The RBZ’s new monetary toolbox, including the introduction of indirect open market operations, is allowing for more precise and less disruptive liquidity management. Instead of relying on crude interest rate hikes or emergency interventions, the central bank can now calibrate its responses with finesse, preserving economic growth while safeguarding the value of the ZiG.

This growing monetary discipline is being matched by improved fiscal stewardship. The Government is making deliberate moves to consolidate public finances, increase transparency in public procurement, and rationalise expenditure, critical steps in restoring international and domestic investor confidence.

Moreover, the introduction of the ZiG has helped rebuild public trust in the financial system. For the first time in many years, Zimbabweans are beginning to hold local currency accounts with a sense of optimism. Retailers and service providers are increasingly accepting the ZiG, and the parallel market is losing its grip on currency pricing.

One of the most important shifts in Zimbabwe’s economic thinking has been a renewed emphasis on resource sovereignty. The Government has been clear: Zimbabwe’s mineral wealth must benefit its people. Recent policy interventions , including higher royalties, export taxes on raw minerals, and incentives for local beneficiation are ensuring that more value is retained within the country.

This is a powerful message, particularly in a world where many developing nations continue to export raw materials while importing finished goods at high prices. By insisting on value addition, processing lithium locally, refining gold domestically, manufacturing fertilisers and agro-inputs at home, Zimbabwe is slowly reconfiguring its role in the global value chain. This is the essence of Vision 2030: transforming the economy from a raw resource exporter to a producer of higher-value goods.

Increased earnings from minerals, agriculture, and Diaspora contributions mean more funds can be allocated toward development , infrastructure, healthcare, education, and technology. Roads are being upgraded. Clinics are being built. Schools are being equipped. These are not dreams they are tangible signs of progress rooted in improved fiscal space.

A longer-term vision underpins these gains, the complete transition from a multi-currency regime to a single, stable local currency by 2030. That goal is both bold and necessary. A sovereign currency is a foundational pillar of any truly independent nation. With growing reserves, a stabilising local currency, and disciplined fiscal and monetary policy, Zimbabwe is steadily creating the conditions necessary for this transition.

Zimbabwe’s economic story has long been one of potential restrained by crisis. But that narrative is changing. The rise in foreign currency receipts driven by exports, minerals, and remittances is stabilising the economy and creating room for meaningful, long-term development.