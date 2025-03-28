EDITOR — The Amalgamated Rural Teachers Union of Zimbabwe (ARTUZ) recently announced a nationwide teachers’ strike set for March 28 2025, citing the Government’s alleged failure to adjust salaries in line with the rising cost of living. The union, which represents rural educators, claims that its demands for a living wage of US$1 260 have been ignored, leaving teachers struggling to make ends meet.

This latest strike call follows a series of unsuccessful protests by ARTUZ and its affiliate, the Federation of Zimbabwe Educators’ Union (FOZEU). In March 2024, FOZEU, in collaboration with ARTUZ, attempted a three-day strike, which failed to gain traction, with most teachers refusing to participate. Despite this, ARTUZ vowed to press on, accusing rival unions of undermining their efforts by collaborating with the Government. In a statement, ARTUZ declared: “Amidst the trials and tribulations that plague us, we, the heroic educators of ARTUZ, refuse to be silenced any longer. We demand a wage that reflects our dedication and hard work.” But, the Government has urged teachers to engage through the established negotiation platforms, such as the National Joint Negotiating Council (NJNC), rather than resorting to strikes, something ARTUZ IS not willing do. While salary concerns are legitimate, disruptive job actions harm students and destabilise the education sector. And His Excellency President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s administration has always maintained that economic recovery is a gradual process, emphasising the need for patience as the country works toward sustainable solutions.

ARTUZ has time and again been accused of using labour disputes to push their own political agenda, as evidenced by their past legal cases involving its leadership for alleged attempts to undermine the Government. Some civil servants have expressed their distrust, fearing they are being used as pawns in a larger struggle while union leaders benefit from foreign donor

She has also attracted more than US$5 million in private resources to rebuild schools, clinics and markets, and fund scholarships for capacity building. – Source: Wikipedia THE PATRIOT funds. The failure of previous strikes highlights divisions within Zimbabwe’s teachers’ unions. While ARTUZ adopts a confrontational approach, other unions prefer dialogue, leading to mixed responses from educators. After the May 2024 strike collapsed, ARTUZ admitted defeat but promised to escalate pressure through alternative means, warning: “We will totally shut down public schools someday if our demands are not met.”

Are these upcoming protests a fulfilment of those carelessly uttered words? As the March 28 2025 strike looms, it is without a doubt like the strikes before ARTUZ will not be able to garner enough support to force Government to bow to their demands without going through the proper channels. They are ways to do things. ARTUZ claims to have 5 534 members and 233 associate members throughout the country. Will those members heed the call? Only time will tell. But the clock is ticking. Lizzy, Harare.

