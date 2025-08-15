Ban on night vending welcome, but . . .

PatrvEDITOR — The recent ban of night vending by Local Government Minister Daniel Garwe has sparked a furore, but it underscores a necessary step towards restoring sanity in Zimbabwe’s urban landscape.

The minister rightly highlighted how unregulated vending fuels illicit activities, clogs streets, and undermines formal businesses that contribute to the local authorities’ revenue streams. However, while the ban addresses immediate chaos, a more sustainable solution lies in adopting a regulated zoning system — one that accommodates vendors while maintaining order, as seen in successful models like China’s nighttime economy.

Urban streets everywhere — Harare, Bulawayo, Gweru, Mutare, etc — have become an eyesore, the very epitome of congestion and disorder, with vendors spilling onto roads and pavements. The ban aims to rectify this, ensuring safer streets and fair competition for tax-compliant businesses.

Yet, critics argue that punitive measures alone ignore the root cause: an economy where millions depend on informal trade. Evictions without alternatives — akin to past failed policies — will only deepen poverty.

Instead of outright bans, Harare could designate specific vending zones and hours, mirroring China’s approach. Cities like Chongqing and Zhengzhou have transformed nighttime vending into a thriving, regulated sector.

By allocating spaces where vendors operate after conventional businesses close, Zimbabwe can achieve economic inclusivity, allowing vendors to retain livelihoods while formal businesses dominate daytime commerce.

Fixed zones would also reduce the dangerous cat-and-mouse chases between vendors and police, which currently disrupt traffic and endanger lives. Designated areas will improve hygiene and accountability, simplifying waste management not to mention fair tax collection.

For this model to work, strict enforcement of time limits (for example, 6.00 pm–10.00 pm) zoning regulations is critical. The Chinese model’s success relies on clear policies, state-of-the-art infrastructure such as lighting and ablution facilities, and vendor participation in governance.

Zimbabwe’s council could partner with vendor associations to co-manage zones, ensuring compliance without heavy-handed policing.

Minister Garwe’s ban is a wake-up call, but lasting solutions demand nuance. A zoning system — paired with skills training and access to capital — will balance order with empathy. Let Zimbabwe’s City Fathers take a leaf from global examples: regulation, not eradication, is the path to a cleaner, fairer city where no one is left behind.

Tendai Dhure,

Harare.