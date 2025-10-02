Bruised, broken, but alive …ex-mujibha relives the horrors of war

By Karatswa Bunjira

I WILL never forget that morning in June 1977, the Rhodesian soldiers’ booted feet on the dusty earth of Chimarize Village, Headlands, rifles slung, the Rhodies shouting in harsh English and Shona mixed with mockery. I was only a mujibha or war collaborator then, young, barely out of boyhood, but actively involved in the liberation struggle. We were not fighters with guns, but we were the lifeblood of the struggle.

The guerrillas, vanamukoma, depended on us. We fed them, clothed them, kept watch, and whispered secrets about the enemy’s movements. We were their eyes and ears on the ground. But that morning, it was our turn to be hunted. Someone had sold us out. Later, we would learn it was one of our own neighbours. The Rhodesians never lacked willing ears, and they had perfected the art of turning fear into a weapon.

The soldiers descended the village just before sunrise. We were still in our sleeping huts, half-asleep, when they struck. The metallic clank of rifles and the growl of their trucks broke the stillness of dawn. They stormed the village like a pack of wild- dogs, dragging us one by one from our huts — Willard Mupeuswa, Israel Matambo, Stephen Haparimwi, Makeyi Bunjira, Cashtalk Haparimwi, Solomon Gowe, Alexio Chihwehwete, Fungai Matambo, myself, and young Fanuel Gwete.

The soldiers tied our hands behind our backs, shoved us onto the back of their truck like sacks of grain, and drove us away. Mothers screamed, children wailed, but the soldiers only laughed. I can still see my mother’s face as the truck drove off, tears streaking down her cheeks, her arms raised in a helpless plea. We knew where they were taking us: Mayo Police Station. A place of screams. For three days, they broke us apart, piece by piece. At Mayo, they stripped us, beat us with canes until our backs turned raw, and whipped the soles of our feet with electric cables so that every step felt like fire.

The interrogators wanted only one thing: the whereabouts of the guerrillas. Where did they sleep? Where did they eat? Where did they hide their weapons? We clenched our jaws, spat back their questions, endured their blows. Some of us prayed silently, others cursed. Every hour was a battle not to betray the men and women we called comrades. But not all of us could withstand the pain.

It was Fanuel who broke. He was the youngest among us, his face still soft with the innocence of boyhood. They singled him out, perhaps sensing his fear, perhaps because he was easier prey. They promised him life if he spoke, death if he did not. And when they dragged him into a helicopter, dangling him threatening to let him fall he gave them what they wanted. The chopper flew low over Chimarize. Fanuel, pointed out the bases: Nyamhonda, Chimarize, Nyamatende, Katsande, Rutsatsa. Places that had been sanctuaries now turned into traps. When the Rhodesians had squeezed all they could from us, they dumped us back into the cells.

Bruised, broken, but alive. After three days, we were released. Why? Perhaps they thought we were useless now, or perhaps they wanted us to return to the villages as living warnings. Either way, we staggered home, in severe pain. But the struggle had no room for weakness. That very night, the sector commander, the late Cde Dick Joboringo, his name now etched among the heroes of our nation, summoned a night vigil in Chimarize. Everyone gathered under the pale glow of the moon: mujibhas, chimbwidos, elders, mothers, even children too restless to sleep.

The air was thick with fear and expectation. The commander called our names, one by one, ordering us to stand. We told our stories, how they came, how they beat us, how we resisted. When it was Fanuel’s turn, he shifted uneasily, his voice trembling. But the truth had already travelled faster than his words. Everyone knew he had pointed out the bases. “Vatengesi havana nzvimbo muChimurenga,” the commander declared traitors have no place in the struggle.

A chill ran through the gathering. We all knew what betrayal meant; it endangered not just the fighters but the entire village. Yet as I looked at Fanuel, his face pale with terror, I saw not a hardened sellout but a boy barely strong enough to carry the weight of war. Cde 77 intervened. Before the sentence could be carried out, a figure rose from the crowd, my grandfather, Pfudzai Matambo, known to all as Cde 77. His presence commanded silence. He raised his fist and gave the slogan: “Pamberi neZANU! Pamberi neChimurenga! Pamberi nekubatana! Pasi nevatengesi!” The crowd echoed, voices trembling with conviction. Then Cde 77 spoke, exuding the wisdom of an elder.

He turned to the commander. “Comrade,” he said, “this boy is too young to carry the guilt placed upon him. Yes, he spoke, but can we not see the hand of torture? Can we not see the yoke of fear heavy on him? We cannot punish the young boy in any way, he is a child who cannot be punished for the sins of war.” The commander’s face hardened. He was a man forged in battle, but even he could not fault the logic and courage of Cde 77. The silence of the masses was heavy, waiting. At last, Cde Joboringo spoke. “The boy will not be punished,” he said. A murmur of relief swept through the gathering.

Fanuel collapsed in sobs, spared from severe punishment. That night, as we walked back to our homesteads, I carried two truths in my heart. First, that the struggle demanded everything of us — our bodies, our families, our very souls. And second, that mercy and reason, rare as rain in the dry season, could still bloom even in the darkest of nights. For the rest of the war, I never forgot Fanuel’s trembling face in the firelight, nor my grandfather’s defiance. Fanuel bore the scar of his ‘betrayal’, trauma that would not leave him. As collaborators, we walked a knife’s edge. To the Rhodesians, we were enemies, fit only for torture or death.

To the guerrillas, we were comrades. Every choice we made could mean survival or execution. Yet despite the dangers, we never stopped. We carried food across mine-infested paths, we spread messages through songs and whispers, we watched the roads for enemy convoys, and we kept the fires of the struggle burning in the villages. We were the silent army, unarmed but unyielding. Now, decades later, when Zimbabwe stands free, I remember that night in Chimarize with a heart both heavy and proud.

Heavy for the pain, the betrayal, the narrow escape from death. Proud because we endured, because our small sacrifices fed into the river of liberation that swept away the Rhodesian regime. History remembers the fighters with guns, the great battles, the victories in the bush. But we, the mujibhas and chimbwidos, the collaborators, were there, too, in the shadows, in the silence, carrying the struggle on our young shoulders. And though some among us faltered, though fear broke even the strongest at times, the spirit of unity, of sacrifice carried us through. My grandfather’s words still echo in me: sometimes mercy is as revolutionary as the bullet.