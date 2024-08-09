IN the seemingly quiet streets of China, life flows steadily, then bursts into view in a seemingly simple yet captivating way. Agile bodies, charming smiles and lively faces from all around morph into warm greetings and embraces as one ventures deeper into this beautiful land. Serene scenes unfold before the eye, as this remarkable country welcomes citizens from across the globe with open arms.

Bubbly streets branch out in all directions, showcasing a universe crafted with precision, dedication and commitment to true prosperity. Everywhere you look, there’s an unprecedented hustle and bustle, confirming that this is a country that has truly arrived. No longer on the verge, China has quietly and rightfully claimed its place at the top. It stands confidently, a testament to what can be achieved despite the arrogance of the West.

China often maintains it is still ‘building’ its nation, but the massive ongoing developments tell a different story. The humility born from its difficult past has driven its exceptional growth and development. In every direction, gigantic cranes and construction projects reflect a people proud of their beloved country. This is a story worth sharing, a tale of perseverance and achievement that has earned its place in the public discourse.

Despite occasional denials, China’s path to global dominance is now an undeniable reality. It is a lived reality, surpassing many countries, including those that have disrupted the peace and tranquillity the world should enjoy. No country can shape its future without reflecting on its past, and China’s past has paved the way for its current and future success. China is the future of the world, a country from which the world will inevitably draw lessons.

Often referred to as ‘The Chinese Economic Miracle’ or ‘The Great Leap Forward,’ China’s rise is far from miraculous. It is the result of hard work and a future carefully shaped and now firmly grasped. The people of China, divorced from divisive global politics, embraced the desire to develop their country and take control of their destiny. The results are there for all to see.

A March 15, 2023, article by Professor Xu Bin titled ‘China’s Economy: Historical Perspective and Future Outlook’, published by CEIBS, explores China’s rise to the top. Professor Xu explains that China’s economic growth and development can be traced back through its history. “When we think about China’s economy today, when we consider its future economic growth opportunities and possible stumbling blocks, the historical context is as important to bear in mind as ever,” he writes. “China’s history tells a compelling story of how political motivations can shape economic upturns and downturns more profoundly than the ‘surface level’ events that lead to short-term economic shocks. In 1700, China and India, ruled by the Qing Dynasty and Mughal Empire respectively, were the world’s biggest single-entity economies. The core reasoning is very simple; their massive populations lent them greater economic muscle.”

With a population of 1,4 billion people, China’s leadership is responsible for the survival and prosperity of its people. Economic growth and development boil down to ideological struggles, primarily the struggle to define what it means to be a citizen. It is an ongoing battle between efficiency and equity. The masses must be economically empowered and in control of their country’s resources and means of production. A strong nation ensures its people enjoy uncontested privileges.

The reforms by Deng Xiaoping, similar to those of Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa, are largely credited for China’s ascent to global superpower status. Deng introduced reforms and opening-up policies that led to market economy elements defining China’s success today. The parallels with Zimbabwe are striking. Zimbabwe has embarked on similar reforms and economic revival that have impressed the world. Since November 2017, under the New Dispensation, there have been massive economic reforms paving the way for the ongoing infrastructural developments.

The journey has been challenging, as Western powers continue to try to halt this people-oriented economic drive. Both Zimbabwe and China’s development agendas are deeply rooted in their difficult pasts, which have shaped their futures. As the journey in China came to an emotional end, the usual song and dance farewells highlighted the unforgettable lessons learned. Lessons that will linger in the minds and hearts of those who experienced this eye-opening journey to a country that modestly denies its superpower status.

True champions do not make empty boasts; they let their achievements speak for themselves. In the coming weeks, this column will explore China’s rise and the lessons Zimbabwe can draw from this compelling history.

Let those with ears listen.

