WHILE the new dispensation has come up with an array of strategies to create value out of land since coming into office in November 2017, two critical interventions, which have underlined the Second Republic’s push to revive the agriculture and mining sectors, are already producing results.

Government has set a target of achieving a US$12 billion mining industry by 2023, while a US$8,2 billion agriculture economy looks all but set to be achieved by 2025.

We will be assessing progress and giving regular updates in these two critical sectors and, this week, we will start with agriculture.

The agriculture sector is not only crucial in uplifting the livelihoods of the masses but buttresses the country’s decision to embark on the revolutionary Land Reform and Resettlement Programme of 2000.

Land reform has since created acrimonious divisions between Zimbabwe and the West.

Its revival is key in sending the message that the country was on the right side of history by giving back land to its rightful owners.

And the progress by the masses, the more than 400 000 households that got the land, is there for all to see.

They have toiled hard and are smiling all the way to the bank.

Below are some of the stunning statistics of the hard work that the masses have put in restoring the country’s pride as the breadbasket of Africa.

In 2021, agriculture saw a combined sectoral growth of 34 percent.

A good rain season and intensified Government support saw the country’s maize production increase by 199 percent from 907 628 tonnes produced in the 2019/2020 agricultural season to

2 717 171 tonnes, the highest yield in 20 years.

Production of traditional grains increased by 128 percent from 152 515 tonnes in 2019/ 2020 to 347 968 for the 2020/21 season.

Sorghum increased to 244 063 tonnes, 135 percent more than 103 684 tonnes achieved during the 2019/2020 season.

Finger millet increased to 13 223,13 tonnes more than the 9 799 achieved in the 2019/ 2020 season.

During the same year, the country became wheat self-sufficient for the first time since 2005, with farmers harvesting

377 212 tonnes from 66 436 hectares planted during the winter cropping season.

Unlocking value from land

Agriculture is a key component of the National Development Strategy 1 (NDS 1) which will run from 2021-2025.

Through the Agriculture and Food Systems Strategy, Government had targeted a US$8,2 billion agricultural industry by 2025 but the target was reached in just one year in 2021.

Statistics from the Ministry of Finance and Economic Development indicate that the industry grew by a staggering 36,2 percent to US$8,19 billion in 2021.

It is expected to grow by 10 percent in 2022.

The Agriculture and Food Systems Strategy was launched in 2020 with the aim of facilitating flow of investment into the sector premised on a regulatory environment.

It also seeks to enhance agricultural knowledge, technology and innovation systems; appropriate agriculture investments for productivity, food security and resilience; and the agriculture sector co-ordination for responsive planning, implementation, monitoring and evaluation.

Agribank has since been transformed to Land Bank with the aim of providing financial and technical services to farmers and supporting projects aimed at promoting value chains in both private and community-based agriculture.

On December 15 2021, President Emmerson Mnangagwa launched the Presidential Rural Development Scheme which will benefit 1,8 million households.

Under the scheme, Government will drill and equip one borehole in each of the country’s 35 000 villages, with each village being capacitated to develop a nutrition garden.

Government will also drill 9 600 boreholes for schools across the country with each ward receiving two boreholes for youth horticultural projects.

The Agricultural Marketing Authority (AMA) has been tasked to market produce from the scheme, while the Agricultural and Rural Development Authority (ARDA) and AGRITEX extension officers will supervise the projects.

The drive by Government is relentless.

On January 7 2022, President Mnangagwa launched the Provincial Integrated Youths Skills Development Centres (PIYSDC) which will recruit 5 000 youths from across the country to equip them with agricultural skills.

Provincial Ministers have been tasked by President Mnangagwa to identify

500-hectare plots for use by the youths.

Before receiving inputs from Government to boost production, youths will undergo intensive training at the centres which will also act as incubation centres for skills identification and development.

At least 700 heifers have since been distributed to youths across the country under the Presidential Heifer-Pass on Scheme.

“Youths who will go through these incubation centres will receive inputs from Government to kick-start their projects, to boost productivity,” said President Mnangagwa.

“The centres will be supported by the various Presidential inputs support schemes, including the Heifer-Pass on Scheme which saw today over 600 heifers distributed across the country.”

That is not all.

Government has also indicated that it will distribute more than 3 000 tractors this year to boost productivity.

Lands, Agriculture, Water, Fisheries and Rural Development Minister Dr Anxious Masuka revealed this last week, saying the current batch of tractors in the country are not enough to serve the intended targets.

The 3 000 tractors are expected to have been distributed to farmers by July this year.

There is absolutely no stopping the trajectory that the Government has taken in reviving agriculture in the country.

Let those with ears listen.