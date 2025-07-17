Fact: Wetlands are not wastelands

THE forthcoming CoP15 meeting on wetlands, to be held in Zimbabwe’s majestic Victoria Falls, is more than just another international conference, it is a defining moment. For Zimbabwe, for Africa and for the global community, this gathering is a chance to shift from rhetoric to action, from policy declarations to lived change. Wetlands are not only reservoirs of biodiversity but are lifelines for people, economies and the climate.

Zimbabwe’s selection as host is symbolic and strategic. It is a country whose wetlands tell stories of natural beauty, cultural identity and increasing environmental distress. From the teeming floodplains of the Zambezi to urban marshes now buried under bricks and mortar, Zimbabwe’s wetlands encapsulate both the promise and peril faced by these fragile ecosystems globally. That they are so vital, yet so vulnerable, should ignite urgent reflection and bold commitments.

Wetlands have long been underestimated in the global development equation. They are often viewed as expendable spaces, open areas ripe for real estate, farming or industrial development. Yet these waterlogged lands perform functions that no technology can replace. They absorb floodwaters, recharge aquifers, filter toxins and regulate climate. For communities, they are sources of freshwater, fisheries, fertile soils and medicinal plants. For wildlife, they are sanctuaries, nurseries and migration corridors. And for the planet, they are silent climate allies sequestering carbon and reducing vulnerability to climate extremes.

We should face the harsh reality before us, these ecosystems are shrinking. Urban sprawl, illegal settlements, pollution and mismanagement have led to the destruction of many wetlands, especially in and around cities all over the world. This is not just an ecological issue, it is a humanitarian one. Families in flood-prone suburbs, built over once-absorbent marshlands, now face seasonal disasters. Water tables are falling, clean water sources are drying up and diseases are spreading.

Cities built on wetlands have consumed the very ecosystems that sustained them. The result is predictable — water insecurity, increased flooding and collapsing infrastructure. We face a future in which nature’s buffers are gone and human settlements are left exposed to climate-induced shocks.

Yet, amid the challenges, wetlands present vast potential for development. Wetlands, if protected and restored, could become engines of sustainable development. Lessons from countries like the Netherlands, Bangladesh, Kenya and China show that wetlands can co-exist with economic growth. They can anchor community-based tourism, boost food security and mitigate disaster. These examples demonstrate that the choice is not between progress and preservation, it is about integrating nature into our plans for prosperity.

We need more than governments declarations. There is need for cross-sector collaboration, where policymakers, scientists, communities and investors work hand-in-hand. Enforcement of environmental laws must become non-negotiable. Scientific research must guide interventions. Indigenous knowledge and community custodianship must be elevated. Youth must be educated and mobilised as guardians of ecological heritage.

There is also a strong economic case. Wetland tourism, if managed sustainably, can create jobs and generate revenue. Zimbabwe, with its rich birdlife and scenic wetland landscapes, is well-positioned to benefit. Ecotourism, sustainable agriculture and green infrastructure investments can turn these ecosystems into pillars of local economies.

Climate change adds another layer of urgency. Wetlands are frontline buffers in a warming world. As droughts become more frequent and rainfall more erratic, the ability of wetlands to store and release water becomes critical. Protecting them is not just about preserving biodiversity, it’s about securing water, food and shelter for millions.

CoP15 must, therefore, be more than a diplomatic event. It must be a turning point. Wetlands are not wastelands. They are the lungs, kidneys and lifeblood of our natural world. And now, more than ever, they need protection.