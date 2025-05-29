By Mafa Kwanisai Mafa

IN a mere three decades, the People’s Republic of China has undergone a transformation that has sent tremors through the bastions of Western hegemony.

It has evolved from a nation once

broken by foreign gunboats and addiction, to the second largest economy in the world, the

epicentre of global industry, and the most potent non-Western superpower in modern history.

But this rise has not been carved by war, occupation or looting. Instead, China has shown the world a model of sovereign advancement, rooted in cultural pride, technological self-

determination, and strategic defiance of imperialist dictates.

For a country like Zimbabwe,

still bleeding from the wounds of settler-colonialism and economic sabotage, China’s

trajectory is not only enlightening — it is revolutionary.

Where the West seeks to dominate through destabilisation and dependency, China

exemplifies empowerment through internal strength and international cooperation.

Zimbabwe’s second liberation will not come from Western ballot boxes or Bretton Woods

conditionalities, but from the furnace of nationalist will and socialist reconstruction. Let

China’s experience be our North Star.

Breaking the chains of historical subjugation

When imperial powers could not match China’s goods with equal value, they resorted to

parasitism.

They inundated Chinese society with narcotics, not for medical purposes but as a

weapon of war — a slow, psychological and cultural war, designed to rot the soul of a proud

people. When the Chinese resisted, the response was not negotiation, but bombardment.

Western powers carved humiliating treaties into the skin of the Chinese nation, stripping it of

ports, pride and sovereignty.

Fast forward to today: The same powers that once floated opium chests into Chinese

harbours now attempt to asphyxiate its rise through tariffs, tech blacklists and economic

warfare.

The enemy has changed weapons, but not intentions.

This is the lesson: The West never accepts the independence of others unless it is feigned or conditional.

Zimbabwe, too, has felt the bite of this imperial dog. Our land reform, a necessary

correction of historical theft, was not met with applause but with sanctions and media campaign smears.

When we stood up to reclaim what colonialism had stolen, the empire responded with

economic sabotage.

Like China, we must boldly and unapologetically declare to the world: Never again!

The arsenal of peace: Military might without aggression

China’s re-emergence as a military power has left Western strategists bewildered and uneasy.

But this is not the rise of a new conqueror — it is the return of a sleeping dragon to its

ancestral post.

Long before Europe mastered metallurgy, Chinese inventors had turned saltpeter into explosive force, wielded early cannons, and developed battlefield technologies centuries ahead of their time. What we witness today is not a sudden surge, but a renaissance.

But unlike the West, which uses its arsenals to bomb nations into submission, China uses its

strength to prevent war, not to initiate it. It builds ports, not prisons; highways, not no-fly zones.

It is this doctrine of defence through deterrence that Zimbabwe must embrace. As long as we depend on others for the defence of our sovereignty, we will always be vulnerable

to external puppeteering.

Zimbabwe must invest in indigenous defence industries, just as China invested in homegrown

technology and cybersecurity. Sovereignty without defence is an illusion.

Science as the new liberation struggle

In every critical field — from AI to

biotechnology, from renewable energy to quantum computing — China has not begged for

Western charity. It has cultivated its own ecosystems of innovation, often outspending the

West in real terms.

Meanwhile, the US and its allies dismiss these gains as theft; It is not theft that

they fear — it is parity. They are terrified of a non-Western civilisation matching, and then

surpassing, theirs on the global stage. They are desperate to preserve their monopolies,

whether in information, pharmaceuticals or financial systems.

Zimbabwe must take heed. Our universities must not be colonial appendages recycling

Western syllabi. They must become centres of revolutionary knowledge production. We must

fund research that speaks to our soils, our climate, our people. We must build technological

self-sufficiency as if it were a matter of national security — because it is.

Taiwan and the anatomy of a nation undivided

Taiwan is not a fringe issue for China. It is the scar tissue of imperial fragmentation. For

centuries, it was part of the Chinese cultural and political body, and it was only ripped away

by colonial machinations and gunboat diplomacy. For China, Taiwan is not of strategic interest — it is kin, it is identity, it is unfinished business.

This is more than geopolitical posturing. It is about restoring the integrity of a civilisation

wounded by Western scalpels.

Zimbabwe, too, must understand the danger of division.

Our nationhood must not be for sale, whether through secessionist rhetoric, comprador elites

or foreign-aligned NGOs undermining the State.

We must reject maps drawn in foreign capitals, ideologies funded by foreign embassies, and

media narratives engineered to fracture our national unity. Just as China refuses to let Taiwan

become a Western outpost, Zimbabwe must refuse to let its own soul be sold to the highest

foreign bidder.

Harmony without hegemony: The Chinese alternative to empire

Where the US drowns the world in drone warfare, regime change and economic extortion, China offers a radically different vision: infrastructure over intimidation. The Belt and Road Initiative is not just about trade; it is about building a new world order where development is mutual, not exploitative. Unlike the IMF, China does not ask you to starve your people in exchange for a loan. Unlike NATO, it does not ask you to bomb your

neighbours for the illusion of security.

The Western world order is crumbling because it is built on violence, lies and theft. The

Chinese model is rising because it is rooted in cooperation, respect and shared progress.

Zimbabwe must align itself with this new tide. We must build partnerships that respect our

sovereignty and reject those that aim to recolonise us through debt, dependency, or digital

colonisation. Our future lies not in begging former colonisers for crumbs, but in standing

shoulder to shoulder with fellow Global South nations charting a new course.

Deng Xiaoping and the revolutionary doctrine of non-submission

”We value friendship,” Deng Xiaoping once said, “but we treasure autonomy more.”

That principle has guided China’s rise: a fierce defence of self-rule, even in the face of isolation or pressure. China did not sell its soul for World Bank ratings or Davos applause. It walked its

own path, often alone, but always with its head held high.

Zimbabwe must embody this same ethos. Our revolution was not fought so that we could

become a neo-liberal experiment or a Western puppet. It was fought for land, for dignity, for

control over our own destiny. Let us not trade that birthright for Western aid packages or

ideological supervision.

Zimbabwe’s call to the future

China has proven that a nation humiliated by the West can rise from the ashes, forge a new

identity, and become a beacon for others. It has shattered the myth that only the West can

modernise; only the West can lead; only the West can innovate.

Zimbabwe must learn and act. We must abandon the illusion that our salvation lies in Western approval or Western funds. Instead, we must invest in our people, assert our sovereignty, defend our land, and re-imagine our role in a multipolar world.

Our revolution is not over. It has merely entered a new phase. And in this phase, let China be

a comrade, not a master; an inspiration, not a model to copy blindly.

The struggle continues.

And this time, we fight not just for freedom from colonial chains, but for freedom to shape our own future.

Will we rise with the East’s red dawn, or be buried beneath the West’s crumbling empire — the choice is ours!

