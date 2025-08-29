Guardians of sovereignty …celebrating the ZDF’s 45th anniversary

BY Kwanisai Mafa

ON 12 August 2025, Zimbabwe marked the 45th anniversary of the Zimbabwe Defence Forces (ZDF) at Rufaro Stadium, an occasion that once again brought to the fore the central role played by the military in safeguarding the country’s sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity. In his keynote address, President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa, the Commander-in-Chief of the Defence Forces, outlined the historic journey of the ZDF, its achievements, its evolving role in the face of modern challenges, and its contribution to the attainment of Vision 2030.

This commemoration went beyond military celebration; it was a moment of national refl ection. It highlighted the sacrifi ces of the liberation struggle, the adaptability of the ZDF to new global threats, and the interwoven relationship between the defence forces and national development. This article draws from the President’s speech to explore the signifi cance of the ZDF at 45, the challenges it confronts, and the vision it represents for the future of Zimbabwe.

The liberation legacy: Foundations of the ZDF

The ZDF was formally constituted in 1980, drawing their nucleus from two liberation armies — the Zimbabwe African National Liberation Army (ZANLA) and the Zimbabwe People’s Revolutionary Army (ZIPRA) — as well as the Rhodesian army. These liberation movements carried the hopes of millions of oppressed Zimbabweans, fighting against colonialism, racial discrimination, forced displacement, and systemic dispossession of land. President Mnangagwa reminded the nation that today’s ZDF rests on the shoulders of these heroes and heroines who endured detention, imprisonment , massacres and the indignities of colonial repression. Many of them lie in both marked and unmarked graves across Zimbabwe and beyond its borders.

The President underscored that this liberation heritage should embolden today’s generation of offi cers to remain disciplined, patriotic, and unwavering in defending the sovereignty of Zimbabwe. This linkage between the past and the present reveals a powerful continuity: the ZDF is not merely a conventional army but the custodian of a revolutionary tradition. Its mission is inseparable from the broader quest for independence, unity and social justice.

From liberation to development: A defence force in a new epoch

The President’s speech highlighted that the ZDF has successfully adapted to the evolving security and developmental needs of Zimbabwe. In its formative years, the primary focus was external defence. However, in the 21st century, threats have multiplied and diversifi ed, ranging from economic instability, pandemics, terrorism, cyber-attacks, climate change, and drug abuse. In response, the ZDF has broadened its operational scope through military aid to civil power. Recent examples include:

Disaster Response: Rescue operations were performed during floods in Tugwi-Mukosi, Sanyati and Domboshava, where the ZDF provided critical logistical support, food distribution and airlifting to stranded communities.

Drug and Substance Abuse Campaigns: Supporting law enforcement in combating social ills that undermine the well-being of youth and society.

Climate Change Response: Assisting communities aff ected by adverse weather conditions, showing how the ZDF is aligning with global concerns.

This expansion of mandate positions the Defence Forces not only as protectors of sovereignty but also as direct contributors to Zimbabwe’s socio-economic development. Peace and stability as anchors of Vision 2030. The 45th Defence Forces Day was celebrated under the theme “Zimbabwe Defence Forces: Guaranteeing Peace and Stability for the Attainment of Vision 2030”. Vision 2030 seeks to transform Zimbabwe into an upper middle-income economy.

The President emphasised that peace and stability are the bedrock upon which this vision rests. Without secure borders, political stability, and social order, no nation can industrialise or modernise effectively. The ZDF’s regional and international peacekeeping contributions also reflect Zimbabwe’s pan-African commitments.

From South Sudan and the Central African Republic (CAR) to the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) and Ethiopia, Zimbabwean officers are deployed under SADC, AU and UN auspices. These missions not only strengthen Zimbabwe’s international standing but also reinforce the principle that Africa’s security challenges require African solutions.

International defence co-operation: Engagement and re-engagement

The speech reaffirmed Zimbabwe’s willingness to deepen mutually beneficial military cooperation with friendly nations in line with the Engagement and Re-engagement Policy. Countries such as China, Russia, India, Pakistan, Egypt, South Africa and Tanzania have already partnered with Zimbabwe in training, technology transfer and joint exercises.

A notable development is Zimbabwe’s hosting of the upcoming SADC Peace Support Operations Field Training, Maritime and Aviation Exercises. Such events cement Zimbabwe’s role as a regional hub for military professionalism and solidarity. The President also praised the Zimbabwe National Defence University for its role as a centre of excellence in defence and security studies within the region, open not only to soldiers but also to civilians seeking higher education in security-related fields.

Milestones in demining and humanitarian efforts

One of the most significant achievements highlighted was the clearance of landmines, a colonial legacy that has haunted communities for decades. By December 2024, Manicaland Province was declared mine-free after the completion of the Rusitu to Muzite Misremaining, Zimbabwe is edging closer to total clearance, thanks to the ZDF and international humanitarian partners. Demining has not only restored land for agricultural and communal use but also symbolically closed one of the darkest chapters of colonial violence. It represents the ZDF’s humanitarian role, reinforcing the idea that defence is not only about arms but also about securing livelihoods. Building the defence forces of the future The President outlined ongoing Government efforts to modernise and improve conditions for the ZDF:

Salary and welfare improvements include rationalising rank differentials and implementing the Military Salary Concept.

Healthcare involves accelerating the completion of the Defence Forces Referral Hospital at Manyame Air Force Base and upgrading cantonment clinics nationwide.

Accommodation and transport initiatives focus on expanding institutional housing and vehicle fleets to address longstanding challenges. l Memorialisation projects include constructing monuments at liberation sites in Mozambique and Angola, including honouring General Josiah Magama Tongogara in Massinga District. These initiatives emphasise the State’s commitment to ensuring that the ZDF remains professional, motivated and adequately equipped.

The ZDF and community development

Beyond military operations, the defence forces are deeply involved in community upliftment. During the 2025 ZDF Community Assistance Week, projects were handed over across the country, including 29 education sector projects, such as classroom blocks and schools, four clinics to strengthen healthcare delivery, and infrastructure works for Government departments, traditional courts, veterinary offices and communal dairies. This culture of community service demonstrates the ZDF’s role as a ‘People’s Army’ — not detached from citizens but integrated into the nation’s collective progress.

A People’s Army in service of a people’s nation In concluding his address, President Mnangagwa invoked the enduring national philosophy: ‘Nyika inovakwa, inotongwa, inonamatirwa nevene vayo/ Ilizwe lakhiwa, libuswe, likhulekelwe ngabanikazi balo’ (A nation is built, ruled and prayed for by its people). This ethos captures the central place of the ZDF as a disciplined, loyal and patriotic institution that has weathered the storms of history and remains indispensable to Zimbabwe’s sovereignty and development. At 45, the ZDF stands as both a product of the liberation struggle and a modern force engaging with global realities. Its resilience mirrors Zimbabwe’s resilience. Its discipline reflects the aspirations of a nation determined to chart its destiny.

The 45th anniversary of the ZDF is more than a ceremonial marker; it is a statement of continuity, adaptation and vision. From the trenches of the liberation war to the peacekeeping missions of today, the ZDF embodies the enduring struggle for freedom and dignity. As Zimbabwe marches toward Vision 2030, the defence forces are positioned not only as guardians of sovereignty but also as partners in development, climate resilience, humanitarian service and pan-African solidarity.

The President’s speech highlighted the multifaceted contributions of the ZDF and issued a call for continued discipline, loyalty and innovation. In a rapidly changing world where new threats emerge alongside old ones, the ZDF remains a beacon of peace, security and national pride. At 45 years, the Zimbabwe Defence Forces remind us that independence is not an event but a process that must be defended, nurtured and passed on to future generations.