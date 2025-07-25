Hands off the Sahel! …Netanyahu’s ‘liberation’: A smokescreen for terror

By Kwanisai Mafa

IN an era where colonialism is supposed to be a relic of the past, it is disheartening — if not downright outrageous — that certain powers continue to treat Africa as their backyard, playground and experimental lab for geopolitical manipulation.

The latest threat to Africa’s sovereignty comes not from the traditional Western imperialists alone, but from a new actor trying to stake its claim as a global enforcer of neo-colonial hegemony — Israel. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has reportedly declared that his next stop, after unleashing unprecedented destruction in Gaza and fuelling chaos across the Middle East, is to ‘liberate’ Africa. If this weren’t so dangerous, it would be laughable. Africa neither asked for nor needs any ‘liberation’ from a regime known internationally for apartheid, occupation and genocide. Instead, Netanyahu’s words — and the intelligence reportedly uncovered about a plot to destabilise Mali, Burkina Faso and Niger — suggest a broader, more sinister plan; to undermine the Alliance of Sahel States (AES), assassinate its popular leaders, and sow disunity across the continent. We must say this clearly — this is not liberation but invasion. It is neo-colonial warfare in the 21st century.

The new faces of African resistance: Mali, Burkina Faso and Niger To understand the stakes, we must understand the moment. The Sahel states of Mali, Burkina Faso, and Niger have emerged as radical symbols of African self-determination. These nations — long destabilised by French neo-colonialism, ECOWAS betrayal, and US-backed counter-insurgency — have fi nally began to break free from external tutelage. Their leaders are not perfect, but they represent a break from the post-colonial status quo of puppet regimes and comprador elites.

Their bold actions — from expelling foreign troops to asserting national control over resources — have inspired millions of Africans and pan-Africanists across the globe. Naturally, such defi ance terrifi es those who profi t from Africa’s perpetual dependence. The so-called international community, especially those who preach about democracy while bombing nations into submission, is not amused.

A smokescreen for terror

Against this backdrop, Netanyahu’s declaration reeks of imperial arrogance. What exactly does he mean by ‘liberating’ Africa? From whom? For what purpose? His genocidal war in Gaza — which has left tens of thousands dead, starved, displaced and maimed — gives us a grim preview of what his brand of ‘liberation’ looks like. Let us not be fooled: Netanyahu’s plan is not about democracy or peace — it is about punishing African states for their refusal to support Israel’s campaign of terror against Iran and Palestine. It is about crushing dissent and ensuring that Africa remains submissive to imperial dictates — whether they come from Washington, Paris, London or Tel Aviv. And while Netanyahu plays the loud frontman, we must ask: Is he acting alone or is he merely the visible arm of a wider Western strategy? We cannot forget that the US, France and NATO have all shown hostility toward the AES triangle. Netanyahu’s statements may simply echo broader plans already in motion.

ECOWAS: A tool of repression, not integration

ECOWAS has shown itself to be less of a unifi er and more of a mercenary wing for neo-colonial interests, having already bloodied its hands in failed attempts to isolate and sanction the Sahel States. This is a body that did nothing while member-states dismantled democratic norms, jailed activists, and manipulated constitutions. Yet it sprang to life like an attack dog when Western-backed coups failed to produce the desired outcomes. Today, ECOWAS stands at a crossroads: Will it serve the interests of Africa, or will it continue to act as a proxy for external masters? To every progressive African, the answer must be clear: ECOWAS must not allow itself to become a platform for foreign destabilisation campaigns against Mali, Niger and Burkina Faso. Silence in the face of Netanyahu’s threats would make it complicit in genocide and recolonisation.

Africa must unite or perish

The time for ambiguity is over. Africa is under siege — again. Not through overt colonial conquest this time, but through clandestine operations, assassinations, economic sanctions, misinformation campaigns and military encirclement. The strategy is simple: Isolate the def i ant states, demonise their leaders, provoke civil strife, and then swoop in with ‘peacekeeping’ forces to restore the old order. We’ve seen it in Libya, in Sudan and now the Sahel may be next.

This cannot go unchallenged

The African Union, regional organisations, civil society and youth movements must raise the alarm and mobilise. We must reject the manipulation of our continent’s geopolitics by foreign actors. We must protect the sovereignty, independence and dignity of every African nation.

The role of Zionism and the global resistance

At the core of this developing crisis lies the ideology of Zionism, which has long been intertwined with settler-colonialism, apartheid and expansionism. From the illegal occupation of Palestinian lands to alliances with far-right regimes in Europe, Zionism has aligned itself with the worst forces of reaction globally. Now, the Zionist regime seeks to export this model to Africa, targeting governments that dare to resist imperial rule. This is not just an African issue or a Middle Eastern issue — it is a global justice issue. And it is also deeply hypocritical. A regime that claims to represent victims of the Holocaust now exports genocide and oppression, not only in Palestine but potentially in Africa. If the world is silent now, it will have no moral right to condemn the consequences later. The people are not fooled Despite propaganda, smear campaigns and economic sabotage, the people of the Sahel have spoken.

They have fi lled the streets, waving national fl ags and chanting in defence of sovereignty. They have made it clear that they stand with their leaders and against the foreign-backed elites who once sold Africa’s soul to the highest bidder. The message is simple: We will not be ruled by Washington, Paris or Tel Aviv. We will not be governed by ECOWAS puppets. We will decide our future. This wave of defi ance is not unique to the Sahel. From South Africa’s fi rm stance against Israeli apartheid, to Zimbabwe’s enduring resistance against Western sanctions, to Algeria’s solidarity with Palestine, the winds of liberation are rising again across the continent.

Africa must defend the Sahel — or risk losing it all

The Sahel is not just a geographic zone — it is the frontline of Africa’s fi ght for true independence. If Netanyahu and his backers succeed in destabilising this region, the ripple eff ects will be catastrophic. The whole continent will suffer — economically, politically and psychologically. That is why we must heed the call of this bold warning. We must say with one voice:

Hands off Mali, Niger and Burkina Faso!

No to Israeli interference in African aff airs!

Down with ECOWAS as a neo-colonial puppet!

Yes to African sovereignty, dignity and unity!

This is a historic moment. Either we rise as one people, or we fall — divided, manipulated and recolonised.