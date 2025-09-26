How even 15-year-olds were forced to fight for Rhodesia

AS Zimbabwe’s liberation struggle intensified in the 1970s, the Rhodesian army, under mounting pressure and suffering heavy losses, became increasingly desperate. To sustain its war effort against the guerrilla armies of the Zimbabwe African National Liberation Army (ZANLA) and Zimbabwe People’s Revolutionary Army (ZPRA), the Rhodesian regime widened its conscription programme. Initially targeting white men and boys through the call-up system, the regime soon extended its dragnet to include young Africans. This is the story of Rueben Chatukuta of Mudzimwa Village in Tanganda, Chipinge, under Chief Mutema, who was forcibly conscripted into the Rhodesian African Rifles (RAR) at the tender age of 15 as told to Patriot reporter Emergency Mwale-Kamtande . . .

“I WAS born on 3 May 1962 in Mudzimwa Village and completed my primary education at Mutema Primary School in 1977, then moved to Domboshava to live with my aunt while continuing secondary school at Makumbe Mission. I had just started Form One when my life changed forever.” At 15, Rueben should have been enjoying the promise of education, but the war of liberation was at its peak. The Rhodesian security forces had entrenched themselves in the countryside, establishing bases in schools and mission stations. One such base was in Domboshava, at Bishop Abel Muzorewa’s camp.

“I will never forget how we suffered at the hands of the Rhodesians at Muzorewa’s army base,” Rueben recalls. “One morning, around six o’clock, an emergency whistle was blown at Makumbe Mission. We all rushed to the assembly point. The whistle terrified us, because we knew the Rhodesians were hunting ZANLA guerrillas who had just blown up BP Shell fuel tanks in Salisbury.” That daring attack, carried out by ZANLA fighters, had destroyed critical fuel supplies and struck a heavy blow to the Rhodesian war effort. Rumours spread quickly that the guerrillas had launched the operation from Domboshava and were still hiding in the area. “The Rhodesians often summoned us to assemblies when they captured guerrillas,” Rueben explained.

“They would parade the freedom fighters, beat them mercilessly in front of us, and torture them as a deterrent to anyone who supported the struggle. That morning, we feared for the worst.” Instead, a white Rhodesian officer addressed the students. “He told us that ‘terrorists’ were gaining the upper hand on the war front, and it was now every Rhodesian’s responsibility to defend the country. He said we would leave school the following day for Inkomo Barracks to receive military training before being deployed to the front.” The order was chilling. Rueben and his classmates were being conscripted to fight against their own people. “All day scholars were ordered to stay in the boys’ hostels until our departure,” Rueben recalls. “But my friend, Pepukai Muronzero, convinced me we should escape rather than fight our brothers.” That afternoon, after lunch, the two boys slipped out of the schoolyard.

Their plan was risky but clear: Get home, gather clothes and a little money, then head for Mozambique through Mutare to join the liberation struggle. The problem was the heavy Rhodesian security presence. Roadblocks dotted the routes after the BP Shell attack. “We decided to avoid the roads and made our way through the thick vegetation,” Rueben recalls. “This was during the rainy season, and we were drenched to the skin by heavy downpours, but we pressed on.” Their luck ran out near Matukutu Mountain. “We stumbled into a Rhodesian ambush,” Rueben recounts. “Soldiers apprehended us and took us to Chimudhuri Base, the main camp for Muzorewa and Smith’s forces.

There, we were beaten thoroughly. They wanted to make an example of us.” The boys were detained for a week. Escape attempts only hardened the soldiers’ resolve to force them into service. Eventually, Rueben and Pepukai were transferred to Inkomo Barracks outside Salisbury, now Harare. “Inkomo was where the Rhodesians trained their African regiment recruits. We underwent three months of gruelling training. It was harsh, militarised indoctrination. They tried to strip us of our identity, to turn us into tools against our own people.” By the end of training, Rueben was deployed to Seke communal lands, serving in the RAR. The RAR, composed mainly of black soldiers under white officers, were sent on the most dangerous missions.

Young Africans like Rueben were placed on the frontlines against ZANLA and ZPRA fighters; men and women who were, in fact, fighting for the liberation of their people. “I had no choice,” Rueben admits. “We were forced to fight. Many of us were just boys, trapped in a war we did not believe in. It was painful to know we were being used against our own kin. Every day I wished I had made it to Mozambique.” The Rhodesian army’s reliance on African conscripts reflected its desperation in the late 1970s. White manpower was dwindling, and the guerrilla war was wearing down the regime. By forcing young Africans into service, the Rhodesians hoped to prolong their fight. But for the conscripts, the experience was one of trauma and betrayal. Rueben served in the Rhodesian army until the ceasefire of December 1979, following the Lancaster House Agreement.

Like many conscripts, he emerged scarred but alive, carrying memories of humiliation, forced servitude, and the weight of having been turned against his own people. When independence came in 1980, ZANLA and the RAR were integrated into the new Zimbabwe National Army (ZNA). For Rueben, independence meant not only the freedom of his country but also liberation from a war that had stolen his youth. Rueben’s story is one of the many untold accounts of young Africans conscripted by colonial regimes to fight wars against their will.

“I will live to remember how I suffered at the hands of the Rhodesians,” Rueben says ruefully. “They forced me into a war against my brothers, but they could never take away my understanding of who I was, or what we were fighting for as a people.” But in the end, the will of the people prevailed.