How I survived Rhodies’ hell on earth

By Karatswa Bunjira
DURING the war of liberation, I escaped death by a
whisker from the jaws of the Rhodesian soldiers.
I still recall the incident vividly to this day.
I was born in 1963 and grew up in Chimarize Village
under Chief Chikore in Headlands, Rusape.
In October 1977, at the height of the liberation struggle, I
was 14 years old.
During this period, the war had reached unprecedented
levels and the Rhodies were now very vicious and cruel.
The Rhodesian soldiers were now herding the masses
into concentration camps, also known as ‘keeps’, like
animals.
With hindsight, I now realise this was deliberately done
to cut communication between the freedom fighters and
the masses. The other objective was also to starve the
guerrillas who relied on the masses for food and other
logistical support.
The other point which I also realise with hindsight is that,
at this time, the Rhodesian army was depleted. The
borders between Rhodesia, Mozambique
and Zambia were by now
too porous and the guerrillas were literally pouring in.
So, whilst they were herding the masses into the so-called ‘keeps’, they were
also forcibly conscripting teenage boys into the
Rhodesian army. This was also known as ‘call-up’.
One morning in October 1977, I was seated at our
homestead after drinking tea with magogoya/yams,
when news of the presence of Rhodesian soldiers in our
village reached us. They were said to be conscripting boys
of my age group.
When the news reached us, the soldiers were about 200-300 metres away. I fled towards the
communal banana and mango plantations, as did my colleagues,
to take cover from the soldiers.
Unbeknown to us, our movements were being closely
monitored by other Rhodesian soldiers who were on top
of the mountain to the eastern side of our village.
Just when we thought we were now safe, the Rhodesian
soldiers set fire to the plantations. They started a fire from
the periphery of the whole plantation in order to burn
the masses who had sought refuge there.
From strategic positions, the Rhodies shot anything that
sought to escape from the inferno. I later learnt they had
also called in the Airforce.
Our situation, though not completely hopeless, was very
dire. From my position up a mango tree I had climbed to
assess our situation and try to find a way to escape,
smoke was billowing everywhere. When the wind
shifted, my head above the leaves was exposed. I felt the
whiplash of a bullet narrowly missing my ear. I lost
control of the branches of the mango tree and fell down
almost two to three metres into oblivion.
When I came to, some minutes later, my chest was
constricted and my whole body was screaming in pain
whose source I couldn’t directly locate. But I could no
longer remain in that position. I had been exposed.
The time was now around mid-morning.
What I didn’t know, however, was that the nightmare
was just beginning. I crawled to another mango tree
about 15 metres away. And, every inch of the way was
pure agony.
In that thick acrid smoke, wheezing and choking, with
tears and mucus running down my face, I clawed my way
into the damp earth for that elusive relief.
Snakes, lizards, tortoises, rats and birds were all letting
out a tortured cacophony as they were literally cremated alive.
How others survived this hell on earth is a tale for
another day.
When the fire eventually subsided at around sundown,
Jacob Mararidza, a friend, blundering around the now
smouldering skeletal plantation. Together, we tried to
find the best way out of this now destroyed plantation.
But, unbeknown to us, our movements were still being
closely monitored through binoculars by the Rhodesian
soldiers who were perched on top of the mountain. We moved
west which seemed safe enough.
After a kilometre of cautiously inching our way through
the ashes, debris and other unidentifiable objects, we were
shocked to hear the chugging of a helicopter above us. It
was flying very low along the range of mountains.
What saved us will always remain a mystery.
Maybe it
was the whirlwind of dust, ashes and debris swirling
around us courtesy of its rotors. Jacob drew
his whole body into an ant-eater hole and disappeared. I
quickly removed my shirt and scampered up a small
mubvee tree shouting: “Sekuru Karatswa ndafa!”.
The helicopter hovered twice over our area trying to
comb our position but later flew off.
We only crawled out of our hideout after nightfall.
After the helicopter had taken off, I heard a voice calling
out my name from the distance. I remained silent until I
recognised Jacob’s voice. I kept quiet for a long time
out of fear that my friend had been captured by the
Rhodies and was maybe being forced to spill the beans on us.
So I remained quiet, comouflaged by the mubvee tree.
When I realised Mararidza was alone I disembarked from
the tree and we plotted strategies on how we were going to find our way back to our respective homes in the village.
We parted ways to round up our cattle before going
home. It took me almost 15 minutes to locate and round
up my beasts for penning that night.
When I entered our kitchen, my mother who was seated
adjacent to the doorstep, convulsed as soon as she saw
my face and wept uncontrollably.
I soon realised these were
tears of joy and relief that I was, after all, alive. The moment she
heard the gunfire, she had feared for the worst — hura
hwavo hwakaita kudimbuka.
Miraculously, not a single person died in that conflagration except
for burns and bruises — some serious, others minor.
To this day, I remember that ordeal graphically and I
have not forgiven the Rhodies, and probably never will.