How I survived Rhodies’ hell on earth

By Karatswa Bunjira

DURING the war of liberation, I escaped death by a

whisker from the jaws of the Rhodesian soldiers.

I still recall the incident vividly to this day.

I was born in 1963 and grew up in Chimarize Village

under Chief Chikore in Headlands, Rusape.

In October 1977, at the height of the liberation struggle, I

was 14 years old.

During this period, the war had reached unprecedented

levels and the Rhodies were now very vicious and cruel.

The Rhodesian soldiers were now herding the masses

into concentration camps, also known as ‘keeps’, like

animals.

With hindsight, I now realise this was deliberately done

to cut communication between the freedom fighters and

the masses. The other objective was also to starve the

guerrillas who relied on the masses for food and other

logistical support.

The other point which I also realise with hindsight is that,

at this time, the Rhodesian army was depleted. The

borders between Rhodesia, Mozambique

and Zambia were by now

too porous and the guerrillas were literally pouring in.

So, whilst they were herding the masses into the so-called ‘keeps’, they were

also forcibly conscripting teenage boys into the

Rhodesian army. This was also known as ‘call-up’.

One morning in October 1977, I was seated at our

homestead after drinking tea with magogoya/yams,

when news of the presence of Rhodesian soldiers in our

village reached us. They were said to be conscripting boys

of my age group.

When the news reached us, the soldiers were about 200-300 metres away. I fled towards the

communal banana and mango plantations, as did my colleagues,

to take cover from the soldiers.

Unbeknown to us, our movements were being closely

monitored by other Rhodesian soldiers who were on top

of the mountain to the eastern side of our village.

Just when we thought we were now safe, the Rhodesian

soldiers set fire to the plantations. They started a fire from

the periphery of the whole plantation in order to burn

the masses who had sought refuge there.

From strategic positions, the Rhodies shot anything that

sought to escape from the inferno. I later learnt they had

also called in the Airforce.

Our situation, though not completely hopeless, was very

dire. From my position up a mango tree I had climbed to

assess our situation and try to find a way to escape,

smoke was billowing everywhere. When the wind

shifted, my head above the leaves was exposed. I felt the

whiplash of a bullet narrowly missing my ear. I lost

control of the branches of the mango tree and fell down

almost two to three metres into oblivion.

When I came to, some minutes later, my chest was

constricted and my whole body was screaming in pain

whose source I couldn’t directly locate. But I could no

longer remain in that position. I had been exposed.

The time was now around mid-morning.

What I didn’t know, however, was that the nightmare

was just beginning. I crawled to another mango tree

about 15 metres away. And, every inch of the way was

pure agony.

In that thick acrid smoke, wheezing and choking, with

tears and mucus running down my face, I clawed my way

into the damp earth for that elusive relief.

Snakes, lizards, tortoises, rats and birds were all letting

out a tortured cacophony as they were literally cremated alive.

How others survived this hell on earth is a tale for

another day.

When the fire eventually subsided at around sundown,

Jacob Mararidza, a friend, blundering around the now

smouldering skeletal plantation. Together, we tried to

find the best way out of this now destroyed plantation.

But, unbeknown to us, our movements were still being

closely monitored through binoculars by the Rhodesian

soldiers who were perched on top of the mountain. We moved

west which seemed safe enough.

After a kilometre of cautiously inching our way through

the ashes, debris and other unidentifiable objects, we were

shocked to hear the chugging of a helicopter above us. It

was flying very low along the range of mountains.

What saved us will always remain a mystery.

Maybe it

was the whirlwind of dust, ashes and debris swirling

around us courtesy of its rotors. Jacob drew

his whole body into an ant-eater hole and disappeared. I

quickly removed my shirt and scampered up a small

mubvee tree shouting: “Sekuru Karatswa ndafa!”.

The helicopter hovered twice over our area trying to

comb our position but later flew off.

We only crawled out of our hideout after nightfall.

After the helicopter had taken off, I heard a voice calling

out my name from the distance. I remained silent until I

recognised Jacob’s voice. I kept quiet for a long time

out of fear that my friend had been captured by the

Rhodies and was maybe being forced to spill the beans on us.

So I remained quiet, comouflaged by the mubvee tree.

When I realised Mararidza was alone I disembarked from

the tree and we plotted strategies on how we were going to find our way back to our respective homes in the village.

We parted ways to round up our cattle before going

home. It took me almost 15 minutes to locate and round

up my beasts for penning that night.

When I entered our kitchen, my mother who was seated

adjacent to the doorstep, convulsed as soon as she saw

my face and wept uncontrollably.

I soon realised these were

tears of joy and relief that I was, after all, alive. The moment she

heard the gunfire, she had feared for the worst — hura

hwavo hwakaita kudimbuka.

Miraculously, not a single person died in that conflagration except

for burns and bruises — some serious, others minor.

To this day, I remember that ordeal graphically and I

have not forgiven the Rhodies, and probably never will.