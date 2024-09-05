If not us, then who?. . . moulding our children for the future

IN every society, the responsibility of shaping the next generation falls squarely on the shoulders of its current members. The phrase “If not us, then who?” serves as a powerful reminder that the future of our children — and by extension, the future of our society — depends on the actions and values we instill in them today.

As parents, educators and community leaders, we are tasked with the critical role of moulding our children into the citizens we want them to be, embodying the virtues of responsibility, empathy, and integrity.

At Makumbe Hilltop College we fully appreciate that the world our children inherit will be shaped by the lessons we teach them now.

If we fail to take an active role in their upbringing, we leave their development to chance, allowing external influences — many of which may not align with our values — to fill the void. It is imperative that we recognise the power we hold in guiding their moral and ethical development, ensuring that they grow up with a strong sense of right and wrong and a commitment to contributing positively to society.

One of the most effective ways to mould our children into responsible citizens is through leading by example.

Children are keen observers; they learn as much from what we do as from what we say. If we want our children to be honest, kind and hardworking, we must embody these qualities in our daily lives.

Demonstrating integrity in our actions, showing empathy in our interactions with others and taking responsibility for our decisions and their consequences are all ways we can model the behaviour we wish to see in our children.

Education, both formal and informal, plays a crucial role in this process. Schools and educational institutions are not just places where children learn academic skills; they are environments where values are shaped, and character is built. It is essential that our educational systems incorporate character education, teaching children about the importance of respect and community service. However, this responsibility cannot be left solely to teachers and schools.

As parents and community members, we must engage with our children’s education, reinforcing these values at home and in our communities.

The task of moulding our children into the citizens we want them to be is not an easy one. It requires time, effort and a deep commitment to their development. But if we do not take up this responsibility, who will?

The answer to this question underscores the urgency of our role as schools.

If not us, then who will ensure that our children grow up with the values and skills needed to lead fulfilling lives and build a better future for all? The answer is clear: it must be us. Our children’s future and that of our society, depends on the actions we take today.

In a world that is rapidly evolving, where the future is uncertain and the challenges are immense, one thing remains constant: the importance of nurturing our children into responsible, capable, and visionary adults.

Our children are not just a duty but a calling, a sacred responsibility that we, as educators and parents, must embrace with all our hearts.

If not us, then who?

If we do not take up this mantle, who will guide our children on the path to becoming the leaders, innovators and change-makers that the world so desperately needs?

Now education must be more than just the transfer of knowledge from teacher to student. It is a holistic experience designed to shape not only the intellect but also the character of each student. Education is the most powerful tool we have to transform lives and, by extension, our communities and our nation.

We recognise that our children are the future custodians of our heritage, culture and values.

I strongly feel I should dwell more on the subject of character education which I have dealt with in past submissions.

Again I will emphasise that academic success alone is not enough; our students must also develop a strong moral compass that will guide them through life’s challenges.

A character education programme is designed to instill values such as honesty, respect, responsibility and empathy.

And these values are not just taught in the classroom but are lived out every day in our school community. We believe that by fostering a culture of respect and integrity, we are helping our students develop the qualities they need to become responsible and ethical leaders in the future.

At Makumbe Hilltop College, we take our responsibility to the future seriously. We believe that we must nurture our children into the adults we wish them to be, and we are committed to doing so with deliberate effort and guidance. If not us, then who? If we do not take up this responsibility, who will?

We are proud of the role that Makumbe Hilltop College is playing in shaping the future of Zimbabwe. Through our commitment to excellence in education, character development, and community service, we are helping to create a brighter future for our students and our country.

At Makumbe Hilltop College, we are committed to continuous improvement.

We invite you to be part of our journey, as we continue to leave no one and no place behind, and work together to nurture the leaders of tomorrow.

Fungai B. Mutizwa is the founder of Makumbe Hilltop College as well as a social entrepreneur and educationist dedicated to transforming rural communities through the introduction of the latest technologies and innovations. For comments and feedback, call cell 0772 315 282, 0712 547 694.

Share this: Print

Twitter

Facebook

