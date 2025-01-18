Madora/Macimbi: Southern Africa’s ‘almost forgotten’ delicacy

By Simon Ngena

IN Zimbabwe and other SADC countries, the practice of consuming insects not only plays a traditional role in nutritious diets but also serves as a profi table business, benefi ting rural communities and improving livelihoods.

One of the most popular edible insects in Zimbabwe is the caterpillar of the emperor moth, Gonimbrasia belina Westwood (Saturniidae: Lepidoptera), also referred to as the ‘mopane worm’, madora in Shona or macimbi in Ndebele. Mopane worms contain high “amounts of iron, calcium and phosphorus. Iron is required for the haemoglobin component contained within the red blood cells. These red blood cells are responsible for, among other things, the transportation of nutrients and oxygen to tissues around the body.

Low levels of haemoglobin predispose one to development of anaemia, a condition associated with fatigue and paleness”, according to a renowned dietician and expert in traditional foods. The Nutrition Week website agrees, recommending that children from six months of age should be given mopane worms as a source of iron, preferably ‘cooked and pureed or minced’. “During pregnancy, iron stores are built up in the baby from the mother’s stores and her diet. During breastfeeding some iron is supplied from breastmilk, but the baby also draws from his / her own stores of iron. At six months of age these stores are used up, so the iron must come from breast milk and animal foods,” according to the website. In addition, there are significant environmental benefi ts associated with the consumption of .

Because they don’t need large amounts of substrates to rear, insects are more ecologically friendly than traditional livestock. This lessens the environmental impact of traditional animal husbandry, supporting resource and sustainablyeffi cient methods of food production. The availability and procurement of mopane worms are, however, known to be impacted by several factors, including climate change. According to various investigations, the emperor moth may lay eggs more easily when there is enough rainfall, a suitable temperature, and greenery. On the other hand, as emperor moth breeding is adversely impacted, low, variable, and irregular rainfall as well as the temperature adds to the decline of mopane worm populations.

Though their biology and behaviour can be altered by host plants, these worms may thrive in both high and low temperatures. As a result of intense heat waves, emperor moth eggs may rupture in high temperatures. Fluctuating rains, result in variation in the production of these worms, making them an unstable source of revenue. The amount of worms that endures the process from hatching to pupation is signifi cantly infl uenced by climatic conditions. Weather-related problems primarily aff ect the fi rst generation. It’s interesting to note that during periods of heavy rainfall, the dispersion of these worms tends to follow the movement of the dominant wind.

Deforestation is the outcome of the rising human burden on vegetation due to land clearing for food production, the gathering of fi rewood, and the collection of fences and building supplies. As a result, the food plants perish, which will have an impact on the mopane worm population. Urbanisation is one of the factors that is causing populations of worms to decline. Furthermore, the deposition of dust upon mopane tree leaves, from mines, inhibits the emperor moth’s ability to lay eggs. Diff erent processing and cooking techniques are used, and these vary by geographical location. Mopane worms can be further boiled, fried, or cooked into a tomato stew in addition to being historically eaten dried as a crispy snack.

Traditionally, green vegetables and sadza (white or brown) are served with mopane worms as a side dish.

