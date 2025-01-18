Our education, our pride.

By Fungai B Mutizwa

ZIMBABWE’S Vision 2030, the drive to transition into an upper-middle-income economy, is progressing well and the role of education should not be underestimated in the grand scheme of things. Education is not just a lever for personal upliftment; it is the fuel that powers economies, reshapes societies and breathes life into visions as grand as this one.

For Zimbabwe, the question is not merely about expanding access to education but ensuring it becomes a force that leaves no one and no place behind. In the heart of Vision 2030 is the belief that every Zimbabwean deserves a shot at better opportunities. This vision resonates with the soul of our shared struggle and triumphs.

Education becomes the bridge between the present and the future, a future where every village child can dream just as boldly as the city child, where geographical or socio-economic barriers no longer defi ne the limits of potential. It is an ideal where Mutoko’s aspiring scientist stands as much chance as Harare’s ambitious entrepreneur, where Tsholotsho’s young farmer understands the science of his soil as intimately as a graduate of an urban school, college or university. For this dream to come alive, we must start at the very roots of education. It begins in the early childhood development (ECD) centres dotted across the country.

Research is unequivocal: the fi rst few years of life are crucial in determining cognitive and social abilities. For a very successful Vision 2030 every child in rural and marginal communities must access quality ECD facilities. It is in these formative years that disparities begin to emerge, disparities that widen over time and leave some far behind the starting line. Bridging this gap requires investment not just in physical infrastructure but also in training educators who understand that teaching is not merely a profession but a calling.

We are glad that the Government has announced it will be hiring more teachers and will ensure that ECD centres are manned by suitably qualifi ed personnel. Primary and secondary education are an important pillar of development. Zimbabwe’s history of prioritising education, even amidst economic hardships, is commendable.

Literacy rates remain among the highest in Africa, a testament to our national commitment. But the challenge is not just about maintaining these achievements; it is about evolving our educational systems to meet the demands of a rapidly changing world. In this digital age, where information fl ows seamlessly across borders, our students must learn not only from textbooks but also through technology that connects them to global knowledge ecosystems.

Vision 2030 demands that every child, whether in Chinhoyi or Chipinge, has access to digital tools and connectivity that unlock their potential. Yet, even as we chase the allure of technology, we must remain grounded in the realities of access.

For many rural schools, basic needs such as desks, textbooks and safe classrooms are still to be met. Herein lies a paradox: how can we prepare children for a future of innovation when some lack resources? The is need for a deliberate and inclusive approach. Government has played its part and continues to towards ensuring no child and no place is left behind, even the marginalised and hard-to-reach areas must be brought within reach. But more still needs to be done and it is the duty of every Zimbabwean to deliver.

Helping and building better facilities is not charity, it is an investment in the human capital that will drive our economy forward. The journey from primary to secondary education often marks a critical juncture where dreams are either nurtured or extinguished. For too many young Zimbabweans, this transition is fraught with challenges. School fees, distance to schools, and the lack of meaningful career guidance often derail students. Vision 2030 requires us to rethink how we structure this phase of education. Scholarships, community schools, and mentorship programmes must become the norm rather than exceptions.

The cost of leaving children behind is far greater than the investment required to keep them in school. Technical and vocational education and training (TVET) present another powerful avenue for empowerment. As we strive to diversify our economy, it becomes increasingly clear that not every success story will be written in an offi ce or a university.

Zimbabwe needs artisans, technicians and entrepreneurs who can build, innovate, and lead in practical f i elds. A reimagined education system under Vision 2030 must dismantle the stigma associated with TVET and instead position it as an integral part of national development. It means equipping vocational centres with modern tools and linking them with industry to ensure graduates are not just employable but indispensable. Higher education, the pinnacle of academic pursuit, has long been a source of pride for Zimbabwe.

Our universities and colleges have produced professionals who make their mark both locally and globally. However, the question for Vision 2030 is not just about producing graduates but about ensuring their relevance in a rapidly evolving job market. What good is a degree if it does not translate into meaningful work or innovation? Moreover, education must respond to the needs of communities. Zimbabwe’s rural economy is heavily dependent on agriculture.

Schools in these areas must teach more than theoretical subjects; they must off er practical knowledge that directly benefi ts local economies. Imagine a curriculum where students in Gokwe learn advanced cotton farming techniques, or those in Marondera study sustainable horticulture. This kind of education does not just uplift individuals it transforms entire communities. Another crucial element of Vision 2030 is the role of teachers. Their morale directly impacts the quality of education. Vision 2030 demands a new social contract with teachers, one that values their contribution and ensures they have the tools, training and motivation to excel.

A well-supported teacher in Binga is just as critical to the nation’s success as a policy-maker in Harare. Education under Vision 2030 must also embrace the concept of lifelong learning. In a world where industries are disrupted by technology and global trends, continuous education is not a luxury but a necessity. Adults who missed out on formal education, retrenched workers looking to reskill, and professionals seeking to stay relevant all need access to fl exible and aff ordable learning opportunities. Community learning centres, online courses, and partnerships with private sector players can bridge this gap.

The private sector itself must play a more active role in this educational transformation. Companies have a vested interest in a well-educated workforce. Beyond off ering scholarships or internships, businesses can collaborate with educational institutions to shape curricula, provide training and even co-invest in educational infrastructure. Public-private partnerships (PPPs) have the potential to accelerate progress, ensuring that no corner of the country is left behind. Education cannot be left to Government alone; it must be a shared responsibility. Parents, communities, religious organisations, and civil society all have roles to play in fostering a culture that values learning. It is not enough to build schools; we must build an education-conscious society where the value of knowledge is celebrated and the pursuit of learning is unrelenting.

An upper-middle-income economy is not just about wealth; it is about well-being, equity and opportunity. Education, in its truest sense, is the great equaliser. It ensures that no matter where one is born or what circumstances they face, they can dream, aspire and achieve.

Fungai B. Mutizwa is the founder of Makumbe Hilltop College as well as a social entrepreneur and educationist dedicated to transforming rural communities through the introduction of the latest technologies and innovations. For comments and feedback, call cell 0772 315 282, 0712 547 694.

