THE world’s attention has once again been drawn to US President Joseph Biden’s hilarious branding of Russian leader Vladimir Putin as a ‘war criminal’ but the reality is Russia is clearing the many uncertainties that had confronted the world over the years due to Uncle Sam and the West’s reckless foreign policies.

For once, after being subjected to the horrors of many years of the West’s brutal attacks on innocent nations, there is a feeling that, in Russia, oppressed nations are finding a big brother who can stand up to Uncle Sam.

For Zimbabwe, the Land Reform Programme of 2000 set in motion attaining self-sustenance and total freedom and independence from the claws of colonialism and its offspring neo-colonialism.

That is why it is not difficult to understand President Biden’s stigmatisation of President Putin as a war criminal.

The idea by the embattled US leader is to portray his country as peace loving – a country that promotes and defends the so-called rights of people who are under what Uncle Sam says is ‘dictatorship’.

However, the reality manifesting itself embarrassingly for Uncle Sam is that his time has come and gone and the world is disengaging from his war-mongering antics.

We are free!

This message should also be embraced by Western puppets who have been naively pinning their hopes on the US and the EU.

But the tragedy with puppets is that they listen but never learn anything from history.

Their problem is detachment from the ensuing realities of their environment and being enmeshed in the fallacy of so-called Western democracy which, in reality, thrives on the theft and plunder of their targeted countries’ resources.

That could explain why the West selects them to do the bidding on their behalf.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky who has been speaking effusively against false promises by NATO and the West can give sobering lessons to the likes of CCC leader Nelson Chamisa who, once again, is failing to mask his infantile belief that Western powers will rush to Zimbabwe with loads of cash in the highly unlikely event that he assumes power in this country.

The opposite is true.

Western countries want to milk Zimbabwe, not build it.

Uncle Sam’s henchman here, Tendai Biti, who constantly and disgustingly touts himself as the best Finance Minister in the history of this country needs to hear this message as well — that the West is a master of deception.

We are still frantically searching for just one development he initiated and implemented during his disastrous tenure as Finance Minister during the inclusive Government era.

Libyan rebels who colluded with NATO to oust their leader Colonel Muammar Gaddafi are still licking their wounds a decade after they were promised milk and honey.

But Afghanistan and, recently, Russia, have given the world reason to believe again.

They have studiously refused to give in to the vagaries of Uncle Sam and the West’s nonsensical foreign policies for a reason.

They believe in their security and sovereignty.

Critically, and when it comes to Russia, the alliance that is emerging through Kremlin’s pact with China, Brazil, Saudi Arabia, Iran and, significantly, Zimbabwe means that the world now has innumerable alternatives to Uncle Sam and the West’s bully tactics.

The reshaping of global politics is well underway and unstoppable.

“I think he is a war criminal,” said Biden on March 16 2022 at the White House.

“We saw reports that Russian forces were holding hundreds of doctors and patients hostage in the largest hospital in Mariupol.

These are atrocities.

They’re an outrage to the world.

And the world is united in our support for Ukraine and our determination to make Putin pay a very heavy price.”

Ironically, the US has waged more wars against innocent countries in modern history than any other country, killing thousands of innocent civilians in its senseless bid to control the world.

The idea by Uncle Sam is to deflect attention from its warmongering and domestic mess by pushing for possible prosecution of President Putin.

But how many US leaders and soldiers have been indicted for killing masses in Vietnam, Syria, Iran, Iraq, Afghanistan, Libya and Zimbabwe where thousands have been severely affected by their illegal economic sanctions?

“When you are speaking from the heart, speaking as a human and you’re seeing what we’ve all seen, these searing images on TV, a Russian strike on a maternity hospital in Mariupol, strikes against residential buildings, against schools, against civilian neighbourhoods, it’s hard not to walk away with that conclusion,” said US State Department spokesman Ned Price in an interview with CNN.

“What we are doing here at the State Department, we are collecting every single piece of information, we’re evaluating it, we’re documenting it and sharing it with our partners.

There is a process that is involved in this and there are people working almost around the clock to document, evaluate, share as we all watch what is happening with some horror.”

But Russia will not go down.

It will, in fact, not go down since it is on the right side of history.

On March 15 2022, it announced that it was imposing sanctions on Biden, Secretary of State Antony Blinken, and Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin as retaliation for imposing sanctions on Russian officials.

Other Americans on the Russian sanctions list are:

Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff General Mark Milley;

White House National Security advisor Jake Sullivan;

CIA director Bill Burns;

White House press secretary Jen Psaki;

Deputy National Security advisor Daleep Singh;

USAID director Samantha Power;

Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton;

Deputy Treasury Secretary Adewale Adeyemo;

Export-Import Bank chairman Reta Jo Lewis;

Crucially, Russia says it will add more Americans to their sanctions list.

Is it not high time Zimbabwe followed the Russian route by responding in kind to Uncle Sam’s illegal sanctions on the country?

Let those with ears listen.