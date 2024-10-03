SONA is just what the doctor ordered

Editors note with Proffesor Pfukwa

PRESIDENT Emmerson Mnangagwa’s State of the Nation Address (SONA) was a powerful reminder of the Government’s commitment to steering Zimbabwe towards stability and growth.

I am no banker nor economist but, on the whole SONA, I was particularly happy to learn that our banking sector is on a sound footing.

One key statement that stands out is President Mnangagwa’s message that: “…Our country’s banking sector is on a sound footing, with sufficient capital and liquidity buffers, while profitability, asset quality, and liquidity metrics have also remained stable.”

This is an important message for every Zimbabwean, as it speaks to the heart of economic confidence, which is essential for the broader development and prosperity of our nation.

President Mnangagwa’s affirmation that Zimbabwe’s banking sector remains stable, with adequate capital and liquidity, provides crucial reassurance to citizens, businesses and investors.

The emphasis on profitability, asset quality and liquidity metrics suggests that our financial institutions have managed to navigate global and local economic disruptions.

It is important to recognise that this level of stability did not happen by chance. The Second Republic has been proactive in implementing reforms aimed at creating a conducive environment for financial institutions and businesses to thrive.

The Government has put in place policies to improve fiscal discipline, manage inflation and stabilise the currency. The establishment of liquidity buffers within the banking sector is a result of carefully calibrated regulations and interventions by the central bank and the Ministry of Finance, which have worked to ensure that banks are not overexposed to risk while still maintaining their ability to support economic activities.

These actions are a clear indication that the Government is committed to delivering on its promises, especially in the area of economic management.

We must, therefore, as a nation, have faith in the Government’s ability to manage the economy and deliver a better future for all.

By highlighting the banking sector’s strength, the President is asking the nation to believe in the competence of the Government to handle economic affairs. We should also consider the broader successes achieved in the Second Republic, including infrastructure development, agricultural improvements and renewed efforts to attract foreign investment. These are tangible achievements that have improved the quality of life for many Zimbabweans and point to real sustainable growth.

As Zimbabweans, we mustn’t succumb to cynicism. The Government has shown that it can, and will, deliver on its promises. The stability in the banking sector is just one example of how thoughtful policies are being implemented with long-term benefits in mind.

Now more than ever, we must work together as a nation, trusting that the difficult but necessary reforms will lead to sustained growth and prosperity.

The path forward may not always be easy, but with a stable banking system, a Government committed to reforms and a citizenry that believes in the future, Zimbabwe can overcome any challenge. Let us, therefore, have faith in our leaders, confident that the foundations for long-term success are being laid today.

The President’s remarks about the banking sector are a timely reminder that we are on the right track. As a nation, we must embrace the progress being made and continue to support the Government’s efforts to build a more stable and prosperous Zimbabwe. The promise of a better future is within reach and with trust and unity, we will achieve it.

