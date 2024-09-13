Supporting and believing in our children

By Fungai B. Mutizwa

AS we step into the final term of the school calendar, an atmosphere of anticipation and anxiety often hangs over our children. From academic achievements to personal growth, we’ve seen our students blossom into compassionate, curious and creative individuals.

For many, this term is not only the culmination of an academic year but also a gateway into their futures. In particular, those sitting for final exams— whether primary or secondary — find themselves at a crossroads, where their academic efforts will soon be assessed in a formal manner. These examinations are often seen as the key to unlocking opportunities in higher education, careers and life beyond the classroom.

The instinct of many parents, teachers and even students themselves, is to raise the stakes during this time. Phrases like ‘you must succeed’, ‘this is your future’, or ‘failure is not an option’ begin to dominate the conversation, unintentionally creating an environment steeped in stress and pressure. However, while success is important, it’s equally vital to remember that our children’s growth, mental health and sense of self-worth should not be compromised in pursuit of high grades.

A supportive and nurturing environment is crucial now more than ever, as we guide our children through this final term and into their exams. Instead of burdening our children with pressure, we should focus on fostering a sense of belief in them. This belief should be rooted not just in their academic potential but also in their intrinsic worth as individuals. When we shift the conversation from pressure to support, we allow our children to develop the confidence and self-awareness needed not just to pass an exam but to thrive in life. Exam pressure can have harmful effects. First, it is important to understand why exam pressure can be harmful. Stress, in moderate amounts, can serve as a motivator, helping students focus and apply themselves.

However, when this stress intensifies into pressure, it can have detrimental effects on a child’s mental health and overall performance. Research has shown that excessive pressure to perform well in exams can lead to anxiety, depression and even burnout. It affects not only a student’s academic life but also their social and emotional well-being. Many students internalise the expectations placed on them by parents, teachers, and society at large.

They begin to associate their self-worth with their academic achievements, leading to a cycle of fear and self-doubt. A poor performance on a single exam may make them feel like failures, even though exams are merely a snapshot of their abilities at a specific moment in time. Moreover, the pressure to excel can stifle a child’s love for learning.

When success is measured solely by grades, learning becomes a chore rather than an exciting journey of discovery. Students may resort to rote memorisation or shortcuts just to meet expectations, missing out on the deeper understanding and critical thinking skills that true education fosters.

As we approach the final term, it is essential for both parents and teachers to reassess their roles in a student’s journey. Instead of amplifying the pressure, let us consider ways to offer constructive support. Support does not mean lowering expectations or disregarding the importance of exams, but rather creating an environment where children feel empowered to do their best without the fear of failure.

Acknowledge individual differences

Every child is unique, with different strengths, weaknesses and learning styles. Parents and teachers must adjust their expectations accordingly. When we acknowledge and celebrate each student’s individual journey, we reinforce the idea that their worth is not tied to their exam results.

Focus on effort over outcomes

One way to reduce pressure is by shifting the focus from outcomes to effort. Instead of constantly emphasising the need for high grades, we should encourage students to focus on the learning process itself. Effort, persistence and a willingness to learn from mistakes are the hallmarks of true growth and development. This approach not only reduces the fear of failure. When students learn that mistakes are a natural part of the learning process, they become more willing to take risks, ask questions and engage with the material in a meaningful way. This mindset will serve them well, not just in their exams, but in life beyond the classroom.

Encourage healthy study habits

Good study habits are crucial, especially during the final term. However, it’s important to remember that studying should be balanced with adequate rest, nutrition, and physical activity. Overloading students with long study hours can lead to burnout, diminishing their capacity to retain information. Parents can help by ensuring that their children have a quiet, comfortable place to study, free from distractions. Encouraging short, focused study sessions with regular breaks can also improve concentration and retention. Moreover, promoting activities that help students relax — like sports, music or even simple walks — can relieve stress and rejuvenate the mind.

Be available for emotional support

As the exams draw nearer, students may feel overwhelmed or anxious. It’s crucial that they know they have a support system in place — people they can talk to without judgment. Parents and teachers should make themselves available to listen to their concerns, offering encouragement and understanding. Sometimes, simply knowing that someone believes in them can make all the difference. Parents, in particular, need to be mindful of the messages they are sending. Avoid framing exams as makeor-break moments. Instead, remind your child that while exams are important also life is full of opportunities to learn, grow and succeed.

Model a positive attitude towards exams

As adults, our attitudes toward exams can significantly influence our children’s perceptions. If we express anxiety, frustration or fear about their performance, we may unintentionally transfer these emotions to our children. Instead, we should model a calm and positive approach, focusing on the value of education and personal growth rather than exam results.

By treating exams as an opportunity for self-improvement rather than a final judgment, we can help students see them as part of a larger educational journey. This shift in perspective can reduce anxiety and promote a more balanced, constructive attitude toward learning. Schools and teachers also play a pivotal role in shaping the exam experience. Often, schools become pressure cookers during the final term, as teachers rush to complete syllabi and prepare students for exams. While this is understandable, there are ways to create a more supportive learning environment, even in the lead-up to exams.

Feedback is an essential part of the learning process, especially during the final term. Teachers should provide constructive, personalised feedback that encourages students to improve without making them feel inadequate. Emphasise progress rather than perfection and help students identify areas where they can grow. It is also important to highlight students’ strengths, so they feel empowered and motivated to keep learning. Balanced feedback reinforces the message that education is not just about exams; it’s about personal development and lifelong learning. The atmosphere in the classroom can significantly impact how students approach their exams.

Teachers can create a supportive, collaborative environment where students feel safe to express their concerns, ask questions and help each other. By fostering a sense of community, teachers can help students realise that they are not alone in their challenges. Moreover, encouraging peer support can be incredibly beneficial. Study groups, peer tutoring and class discussions can help students work through difficult material together, reducing the isolation that often accompanies exam preparation.

As we focus on supporting our children academically, we must also prioritise their mental health and well-being. The pressures of modern education can take a toll on young minds and exams are often a flashpoint for stress and anxiety. It is our responsibility as parents, teachers and community members to ensure that students’ mental health is not overlooked in the pursuit of academic success. Parents and teachers should be aware of the signs of stress and anxiety in students. These may include changes in behaviour, difficulty in sleeping, irritability or withdrawal from social activities. If a student seems unusually anxious or overwhelmed, it’s important to address the issue early.

Encourage open communication and let students know that it’s okay to ask for help. Sometimes, just talking about their feelings can alleviate some of the pressure. In more severe cases, professional support from a counselor or therapist may be necessary. Mindfulness and relaxation techniques can be incredibly effective in reducing stress and improving focus. Schools can incorporate mindfulness exercises int the classroom, such as deep breathing or short relaxation breaks.

Parents can also encourage relaxation techniques at home. Simple activities like reading, listening to music, or spending time outdoors can help students unwind and maintain a healthy balance between work and relaxation. Promoting a growth mindset can help students view exams as an opportunity for learning rather than a threat to their self-worth.

When students believe that their abilities can improve with effort, they are more likely to persevere through challenges and view setbacks as part of the learning process. By fostering a growth mindset, we help students develop confidence and a love of learning — qualities that will serve them well not only in their exams but throughout their lives. As we approach the final term of the school calendar, it is essential that we remember what truly matters.

The wellbeing of our children — their mental health, confidence and love for learning — should always come first. By offering support, encouragement and belief, we can help our children navigate the challenges of exam season. Let us remove the unnecessary pressure and instead create an environment where they feel empowered to do their best. As parents, teachers and guardians, our greatest gift to our children is not the pressure to succeed, but the belief that they can — and will — find their way on their own terms.

Fungai B. Mutizwa is the founder of Makumbe Hilltop College as well as a social entrepreneur and educationist dedicated to transforming rural communities through the introduction of the latest technologies and innovations. For comments and feedback, call cell 0772 315 282, 0712 547 694.

