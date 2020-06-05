Taking racism head on

FOR years, racism has been the bane of human development.

It has severely affected economies.

It has created serious tensions between nations and mistrust between races.

It has also created the possibility of serious wars across the globe.

Yet the root of the problem has not been addressed.

No serious attempt has been made to unravel and deal with the problem.

There is little doubt that slavery paved the way for that puerile act.

Blacks were robbed of their dignity.

They were stripped of their humanity.

They were made lesser humans.

And today, the US, the principal drivers of slavery, have remained mum on the issue.

They have glossed over a time bomb.

But behind the scenes, they have not hesitated to exhibit their disdain of black people.

Social justice reform is now a must.

There should be justice for everyone regardless of race.

The US must tell the world of what it is doing to cull racism.

Colonialism did not help matters.

It destroyed our social fabric.

It gave us an education that made another race superior.

Now is the time to put an end to the continued unfair treatment of blacks.

Instead, the root cause has been masked in other parts of the world, except in Africa.

Steadily and swiftly the act has been committed quietly.

Tensions have been simmering over the years.

Black people have been subjected to shameful acts of racism.

People like Samuel Eto’o, Mario Ballotelli and Danny Alves have been affected.

Many more continue to suffer in silence.

And the world has seemingly turned a blind eye on the gory act.

It continues to be a problem that needs to be culled as a matter urgency.

Many questions emerge from this sad scenario.

Will the world ever come together and deal with the issue?

Will the UN step up to the plate on the matter?

Will perpetrators ever be brought to book?

Will there be harmony between races across the globe?

The brutal murder of George Floyd is a manifestation of the effects of slavery and colonialism.

It is a culmination of a system that has shown little regard for black people’s lives.

If blacks are not protected in their own countries, will they ever feel safe anywhere in the world?

Charity begins at home for all the US officials who have been showing aggression against other nations.

The world will never remain silent on an issue such as the late Floyd’s.

We have every reason to be outraged.

We will join others in condemning that brutal act.

We expect the UN to take serious action on the Floyd issue.

We expect the AU to do the same. The pursuit for justice for all must now be everyone’s business.

There should be solidarity across the board.

There should be unity in the fight against racism.

Let the world come together and defeat this monster.

Let the world come together and say no to racism!