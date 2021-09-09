FOR the past few centuries, blackness has been viewed as a curse, both by blacks and non-blacks alike.

This prejudice has haunted the African race because some argue blacks have achieved very little in ancient and contemporary times pertaining to civilisation.

This gives an illusion of blacks as an inferior race destined to be enslaved by other races.

However, it is important to note that the achievements of ancient Africans and Asians have been portrayed as Caucasian or Mongol civilisations.

For example, some scholars have gone out of their way to dismiss the fact that blacks built the Egyptian pyramids. They have even ignored the fact that ancient Egyptians actually portrayed themselves as blacks in paintings and sculptures.

They (ancient Egyptians) painted themselves with woolly hair in diverse styles and having a soil-like skin colour.

Some scientists have been challenged to disapprove the obvious black origins of the civilisations of antiquity.

In Asia, the Naga race, which built countless monuments and introduced Buddhist philosophy, yoga and gongfu (martial arts), among other things, are portrayed as non-black, even though the descendants of this race remain black today.

‘Nigger’, the derogatory word for blacks, was derived from this Asiatic stock whose ancestors again portrayed themselves as blacks with Bantu locks and other African features like broad nostrils, thick lips and big eyes.

Now, the current inhabitants of Asia, namely the Hindi who have straight hair and aquiline facial features, like sharp noses and thin lips, and Mongols who have squinted eyes and straight hair, are often wrongly portrayed as the racial types who founded civilisation.

They do not resemble their African predecessors who left their images carved in stone and metal in the form of

figurines, sculptures and colossal statues.

In the Americas, there were sophisticated groups, like the Mayans who constructed numerous megalithic (big stone) temples like Tical and Bonampak.

These were reminiscent of the Egyptian pyramids, but the latter was hidden in a mound.

They left their images in paintings and carvings,

such as the colossal Olmec heads which are undoubtedly African in terms of race.

On the walls of the Bonampak Monument, we find numerous images of these Mayans.

They were blacks of different shades, with large and tall statures as well as long dreadlocks.

Not one figure was non-black and the people in question wore animal skins and had a totemic culture – traits that are commonly found in Africa.

In western Asia, from Judea to Mesopotamia (Syria and Iraq) and even Persia (Iran), we find that the

inhabitants were black people, indistinguishable to the Egyptian of old.

The Elamites left carved and coloured images of themselves and they had soil-coloured skin, dreadlocks and

cropped beards.

The images of Assyrians and Judeans were no different, that is, until the Greco-Romans entered the region about around 400 BCE.

Although whites attempt to claim that they were the founders of the world’s earliest civilisations, they contradictorily admit that the Greeks were responsible for the first European or Western civilisation.

This makes Western civilisation younger than all the above described civilisations.

In fact, the world’s level of civilisation went on a continuous decline after the Greeks, and later on when the Romans took over.

Of course they benefitted greatly from the knowledge of Egyptians, but the Egyptians themselves experienced an intellectual regression.

This was because their books were translated into Greek while the originals that were in Egyptian hieroglyphics were burnt.

Barbarism increased along with slavery as this red and hairy-skinned race looted the region of its wealth.

They planted themselves in Egypt, Judea, Syria, Iraq, Iran and Turkey.

But all this non-black presence is recent while the towers and monuments in those lands predate the arrival of the

southern European race by centuries and millenniums.

Mongols also invaded Turkey in the time of Genghis Khan and the interaction between the indigenous blacks, Mongols and southern Europeans gave rise to a new racial type which would again scatter itself around this region and beyond.

This advent took place during the Turkish and Ottoman expansion that began around the 14th Century CE.

They targeted the holy sites of Jerusalem, Egypt and Mecca and their success in taking over the region east was accelerated by the absence of southern Europeans who had been ousted from the region in question by the Moors.

After the downfall of the Moors in 1492, southern Europeans set their sights on the West were they wished to exploit the new world.

It is important to note that the Caucasians who make up the northern European race had been out of the scene and not an entity in the known world except during the Crusades period which began around 1100 CE.

They were Barbarian tribes who lived in caves north of the Caucasus Mountains before moving south to Europe in the 5th Century CE.

Their initial entrance into the region was detrimental to the

Roman Empire which was plundered and ravaged by the Barbarians.

They destroyed infrastructure, ate the children and chewed off buttocks of their victims as well as brought illnesses, such as the Bubonic plague.

After suffering massive blows from the Barbarian attacks, the Romans went on a scheme to convert them into Catholics.

This they succeeded, particularly in France through King Clovis I who catholicised his whole nation.

The rest of the Caucasians would follow suit.

For this reason, the Franks (French) were among the most participative among the Crusaders, and second to them

were the Germanic Barbarians.

The Moors (blacks) were an African and Arabian people who conquered the known world, southern Europe and southern France in the 8th Century CE and ruled the region for almost

800 years.

When the Romans were ousted from the holy sites of Egypt and Jerusalem at the close of the 7th Century CE, the Roman Popery responded over three centuries later by recruiting Caucasian whites who they used as soldiers to try to defeat and annihilate the Moors.

This they attempted countless times in vain, for they were defeated in most of the battles.

However, it was during these Crusades that the Caucasian race became exposed to Moorish civilisation, sophistication and resources.

They tasted sugar, coffee and spices for the first time.

They were introduced to daily bathing and divided meal courses.

Caucasian whites had been co-living with animals in domiciles that resembled barns until they learnt new construction skills and hygienic habits from the blacks they encountered.

Chivalry and sophistication had been altogether absent

among the Caucasians until they met the Moors.

This period laid the foundation and tone of the envy and consequent racial animosity that exists among whites towards blacks today.

It also made Africa a target as it became a key place of interest to the Europeans who recognised that the wealth of Egypt was the strength of the Middle Eastern region.