THE International Criminal Court (ICC) warrant of arrest for Russian President Vladimir Putin, for supposed war crimes arising from Russia’s special military operation in Ukraine, is nothing but a sham.

It is nothing but the ever intrusive hand of the West at play; a feeble attempt to dilute Chinese President Xi Jinping’s historic visit to Russia.

President Putin’s charge sheet is nothing we have not witnessed in the past where anyone opposed to the West’s previously unchallenged abuse of the globe is accused of ‘gross human rights violations’ among other senseless allegations to suit their wicked agendas against progressive nations of the world.

Putin’s formidable relationship with President Jinping presents a fresh headache to the West’s crumbling empire and must be tamed by whatever means necessary.

With China and Russia emerging as the new giants challenging American hegemony, they have become the new targets of the West’s wrath.

The two new giants in world affairs’ major crime is their ongoing and unstoppable efforts to unite the world under fair conditions not characterised by big and small brother relations.

As was the case with Zimbabwe, where successive US, British and European leaderships sought but failed to halt Harare’s march to total economic empowerment of its citizens, they too will fail to stop China and Russia.

The Middle East is now finding each other, Africa is retracing its footsteps to its founding fathers’ thrust of unity while the rest of the world is fast becoming tired of the hypocrisy of the former superpowers.

And as the West’s grip on the globe continues to loosen, there are desperate but now comical manoeuvres from that part of the world to hide the inescapable fact that their time has come and gone.

The world is now gradually witnessing the rise of countries of the future whose agendas are premised on achieving a multipolar world that is driven by fairness and equality.

Western countries thrive on destabilising global peace and brazen abuse of perceived weaker nations.

But with China, Russia, Zimbabwe and now the Middle East having stood up to the West, the end is all but nigh.

The turmoil in the West is there for all to see.

American citizens are livid over their country’s continued support for the out-of-sorts, provocative Ukraine leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

French pensioners want their money back and their beleaguered leader Emmanuel Macron showed the exit door.

British citizens are fuming over high costs of living wrought by their leaders’ ill-thought decision to fund Zelenskyy.

Western economies are on the brink of another recession.

And Presidents Putin and Jinping are leading in systematically dismantling the Western hegemony.

And the ICC has been roped in to slow down President Putin while Western media has actually boasted the move has shrunk Putin’s world.

“President Vladimir Putin always relished his global outings, burnishing his image as one of the big guns running the world.

While the Kremlin is dissing the International Criminal Court’s war crimes charges against him, inside the Kremlin walls another reality will be emerging. Putin’s world just got smaller,” reported CNN.

“Hundreds of Ukrainian children have been taken from orphanages and children’s homes to Russia,” ICC Chief Prosecutor Karim Khan said in a statement on Friday.

“Many of these children, we allege, have since been given up for adoption in the Russian Federation.

My office alleges that these acts, among others, demonstrate an intention to permanently remove these children from their own country.

We must ensure that those responsible for alleged crimes are held accountable and that children are returned to their families and communities. We cannot allow children to be treated as if they are the spoils of war.

There are reasonable grounds to believe that Mr Putin bears individual criminal responsibility for the aforementioned crimes.”

President Putin, the ICC Judges claimed, ‘both committed the acts directly and failed to stop others from doing so’.

Ironically one of the principal supporters of the ICC, the US, has carefully steered from openly endorsing the embattled court, largely seen as a Western entity to settle scores with their enemies, real but mostly imagined.

In September 2018, Uncle Sam threatened to arrest and sanction ICC judges who sought to pursue American soldiers who participated in the dreadful Afghanistan war where millions were killed by the US military.

“If the court comes after us, Israel or other US allies, we will not sit quietly,” then White House National Security Advisor John Bolton thundered.

“We will ban its judges and prosecutors from entering the United States. We will sanction their funds in the US financial system, and we will prosecute them in the US criminal system.

We will do the same for any company or State that assists an ICC investigation of Americans.”

As of September 2021, more than 70 000 people had been killed by American troops operating in Afghanistan.

In Iraq, the Iraq body count estimates that more 200 000 civilians were murdered by the US-led coalition that had lied to the world that slain Iraqi leader Saddam Hussein was developing weapons of mass destruction before invading that country on March 19 2003.

Co-conspirator in the Iraq invasion and Zimbabwe’s tormentor-in-chief, former British Prime Minister Tony Blair would admit in 2016 that he, together with his ally, former US President George Bush, lied to the world that President Hussein had weapons of mass destruction.

“For all of this, I express more sorrow, regret and apology than you can ever know or believe,” said Blair, shedding the proverbial crocodile tears.

“I did it because I thought it was right.”

But it is President Jinping’s visit to Russia that is set to change the world for the better hence the West’s palpable fury.

Let those with ears listen.