Traditional grains: Our culture, health and future

WE, in the village, I dare say have a huge appreciation of our traditional grains.

And I would thus urge all Zimbabweans to attend and those that fail, to follow up on the proceedings of the Traditional Grains Conference being held in Bulawayo today (Friday).

Traditional grains are a treasure that has sustained our communities for generations. The Traditional Grains Conference represents not just an opportunity for dialogue but a clarion call for all Zimbabweans to reconnect with our roots and embrace the potential of these age-old crops.

The topics set for discussion are crucial and resonate deeply with the challenges and opportunities we face in ensuring food security, enhancing nutrition and fostering economic growth.

Traditional grains, such as sorghum and millet, have been the backbone of our diet and farming systems long before modern crops took centre stage.

These grains are not only nutrient-dense but also remarkably resilient to climate fluctuations, making them ideally suited to our agro-ecological conditions.

In a time when climate change threatens the sustainability of our agriculture, it is imperative that we prioritise the revival and production of these grains, unlocking their potential for food, feed and nutrition security.

The first point of focus at the conference will be the immense potential that traditional grains hold in addressing food security. As we witness the ongoing challenges of rising food prices and changing climatic conditions, it becomes increasingly clear that we cannot rely solely on imported foods or conventional agriculture. By investing in traditional grains, we can cultivate crops that are better suited to our local environments and that contribute to the nutritional needs of our populations. Sorghum, for instance, is rich in essential vitamins and minerals, providing a healthy alternative to more common staples.

Moreover, the nutritional benefits of traditional grains extend beyond mere sustenance. They play a vital role in fostering good health. Incorporating these grains into our diets can combat malnutrition, especially among vulnerable populations such as children and pregnant women. However, for this potential to be fully realised, we must educate ourselves and our communities about the value of traditional grains.

The discussions will also delve into the innovative approaches necessary for developing robust value chains around traditional grains. It is not enough to simply grow these crops; we must also explore successful business models and partnerships that can ensure their market viability. By showcasing local success stories, we can inspire others to engage in traditional grains production and marketing. This includes everything from improving post-harvest handling to creating value-added products that appeal to both local and international markets.

One shining example of innovation in the traditional grains sector has been the emergence of local cooperatives that focus on collective production and marketing. These cooperatives have not only empowered farmers but also created a sense of community ownership over agricultural practices. By pooling resources and knowledge, farmers have increased their bargaining power, reduced costs and ultimately enhanced their income.

Research advances in traditional grains production will also be a significant focus at the conference. By investing in research and development, we can better understand the specific needs of these crops and discover new techniques to enhance yields. This involves not only traditional breeding methods but also exploring agro-ecological approaches that minimise environmental impact while maximising productivity. The integration of indigenous knowledge with modern agricultural science will lead to innovative solutions that benefit both farmers and consumers.

And as we explore ways to intensify the production of traditional grains, we must emphasise agro-ecological targeting. This involves understanding the specific environmental conditions of different regions and tailoring our production practices accordingly. By leveraging local knowledge and adapting to the unique challenges faced by our communities, we can create sustainable agricultural systems that enhance food security. Agro-ecological practices improve soil health, conserve water and increase better outcomes in the face of climate change, ensuring that our traditional grains can thrive.

In this era of globalisation, it is crucial to highlight the cultural significance of traditional grains. These crops are not just sources of food; they are deeply intertwined with our identities, traditions and histories. As we work towards reviving traditional grains, we must also celebrate the rich culinary heritage that accompanies them. From the hearty porridge made from sorghum to the traditional beer brewed from millet, these grains are central to our cultural practices and celebrations. By embracing these foods, we reaffirm our identity and strengthen our community bonds.

The Traditional Grains Conference is more than a series of discussions; it is a movement towards reclaiming our agricultural heritage. As Zimbabweans, we have a unique opportunity to harness the potential of our traditional grains, not just for our immediate needs but also for the generations to come. By participating in this conference, we can collectively take action to secure our food future and foster economic resilience.

The challenges we face are daunting, but they are not insurmountable. By attending the conference or following up on the proceedings, we can engage in meaningful conversations about the future of traditional grains in the country. We can share ideas, forge partnerships and commit to a collective vision for sustainable agricultural practices. Our voices matter, and together, we can create a movement that celebrates and revitalises our agricultural heritage.

I urge every Zimbabwean to reflect on the importance of our traditional grains. Let us embrace these crops as not just commodities but as vital components of our culture, health and future. The time has come for us to unlock the potential of traditional grains for nutrition security. By working together, we can cultivate a thriving agricultural sector that nourishes our communities and empowers our farmers.

Let this conference be a turning point in our journey towards food security and sustainable agriculture. It is a call to action for all Zimbabweans — whether you are a farmer, a student, a businessperson or simply a concerned citizen — to take an active role in this movement. Our traditional grains hold the key to a more sustainable and prosperous future. Together, let us honour our agricultural heritage and invest in the future of our nation.

Businessman Tawanda Chenana is also a philanthropist and Secretary for Lands for ZANU-PF Mashonaland East Province.

