Trying times in UK …as COVID-19 cases rise among young people

THE spike in COVID-19 infections in the UK, particularly in young people, has sent a cold chill down the spines of most Zimbabweans.

When COVID-19 broke out, many Zimbabweans in the health and social care industry in the UK succumbed to the deadly virus.

Numerous nurses and care workers became victims of COVID-19.

Dr Maseko, a Zimbabwean medical doctor in Salisbury said: “The age group which is contracting the virus spells danger to many Zimbabweans.

“This is because most Zimbabwean families in the UK have teenagers in their homes, and the problem now is that the virus will most likely be brought in your house by your child or his/her friends.”

Dr Adam Kucharski, infectious disease epidemiologist at the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine, said: “It could be just a few weeks till the UK sees an increase in older people being admitted to hospital as cases of young people testing positive are on the increase.”

He told Sky News: “We’ve seen lots of changes in behaviours recently as more people are gathering now and in younger groups especially.”

A youth worker from Luton said most Zimbabwean families have children between 10 years and 19 and England’s deputy chief medical officer, Jonathan Van-Tam, has warned of a marked rise in cases in the 17-21 age group and urged people to, “re-engage and realise that this is a continuing threat to us.”

Sky News further reported that: “The latest Public Health England (PHE) data found the 20-29 age group now has the highest Coronavirus infection rate, with 28 people infected per 100 000 people in England in the week ending 30 August.

Over the summer, cases have risen faster in younger groups than any other, with cases tripling in the 20-29 age group at the end of August compared to the first week of July – when it reached its lowest point.”

With the previous trend in the deaths of the ethnic minority, the figures are scary.

Dr Matamba from Derby was quick to say: “The youth are the fastest vehicle to transport the virus back home.

“The scary thing is that Zimbabweans being a very close community, it is easy to infect and re-infect one another.”

Many families in the UK are worried about this second wave of COVID-19 and Pastor Matemba of Marlborough South of England said: “We just put this before God.

“These are trying times but in God we trust.”

