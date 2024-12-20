Unity, freedom and peace … the foundations of Vision 2030

By Mthokozizi mabhena

AS Zimbabwe moves forward in its pursuit of Vision 2030 our goal of becoming an upper-middle-income economy, there is much to celebrate and protect. Chief among our blessings are the peace, freedom and unity that prevail in our nation today. These hard-won achievements are the bedrock upon which our collective dreams for progress and prosperity rest.

As a people, we must not only cherish these values but also work tirelessly to ensure they persist, for it is only in their presence that Vision 2030 can be realised. Zimbabwe’s freedom, peace and unity did not come cheap.

It was born from the sacrifices of men and women who gave their lives, endured hardships and withstood immense pressure to liberate this land from colonial rule. Their sacrifices brought us the freedom we enjoy today — a freedom that allows us to define our own path and pursue our collective aspirations as a sovereign nation.

Freedom is not just the absence of oppression; it is the presence of opportunity, dignity and self-determination. It has given us the space to develop our economy, strengthen our institutions and empower our people. As we strive towards Vision 2030, we must always honour this freedom by using it wisely — to uplift one another, to build a strong nation and to stay united paving the way for future generations. Unity demands that we work together to address the challenges facing our nation, from unemployment to climate change and to rapid industrialisation, in a spirit of unity and purpose. For sustainable success we must guard against division, corruption and complacency, for these are the enemies of progress. Zimbabwe is a nation at peace, and for this, we must be profoundly grateful.

In a world plagued by conflict, political instability and unrest, our peace is a rare and precious gift. It provides the stability needed for economic growth, social cohesion and national development. It allows us to focus on building schools, hospitals, roads, and industries, rather than rebuilding from war or division. Peace must never be taken for granted. It is something we must nurture and protect every day. Our ability to sit at the same table, resolve our differences, and move forward together is what sets us apart.

The inclusive dialogue and reconciliation efforts that have characterised our post-liberation era show the maturity of the Zimbabwean people. To achieve Vision 2030, unity must remain a priority. A divided or unstable nation cannot achieve greatness. But in unity and harmony, we can overcome any challenge. Let us, therefore, be ambassadors of peace and unity in our homes, communities and workplaces. Let us teach our children the value of dialogue, understanding and cooperation. A peaceful Zimbabwe is a prosperous Zimbabwe. Unity is the glue that binds our nation together. It is what enables us to work towards common goals, overcome challenges and celebrate successes as one people.

Zimbabwe is a land of diverse cultures, languages and traditions, but it is our unity that has always been our greatest strength. The success of Vision 2030 depends on our ability to remain united. It requires that we put aside our differences and focus on what unites us — the shared dream of a better future for every Zimbabwean. Whether we live in rural or urban areas, whether we are young or old, whether we are workers, farmers, or entrepreneurs, we all have a role to play in building a prosperous Zimbabwe.

Unity also means inclusivity. It means ensuring that no-one is left behind as we march towards Vision 2030. It means empowering women, youth and marginalised communities to contribute to and benefit from our nation’s progress. It means addressing disparities between rural and urban areas, and ensuring that every Zimbabwean, regardless of their background, has the opportunity to thrive. And this is happening in the Second Republic under the able and visionary leadership of President Emmerson Mnangagwa. The unity of our people was the driving force behind our liberation struggle, and it remains the driving force behind our development today. As we celebrate our achievements, let us also remember that unity is not something that happens by accident — it is something we must actively cultivate through respect, tolerance and collaboration.

As a people, we must be vigilant in protecting the freedom, peace, and unity we have worked so hard to achieve. These are not static conditions; they are dynamic, and they require constant effort to sustain. We must resist forces that seek to divide us, whether along political, ethnic or economic lines. We must reject negativity and pessimism, and instead embrace hope, optimism and determination. Our role as citizens is to be active participants in the development of our nation. This means engaging in dialogue and contributing to our communities. It means being informed, staying united and supporting policies and initiatives that promote growth and development. It means believing in Zimbabwe and in our ability to achieve greatness together.

Vision 2030 is not just about economic growth; it is about building a Zimbabwe that we can all be proud of — a Zimbabwe where every child has access to quality education, where every family has access to healthcare and clean water, where every worker earns a fair wage, and where every citizen feels valued and respected. It is about preserving our environment and using our resources wisely so that future generations can enjoy the same blessings we have. It is about creating a society that values hard work, innovation and integrity. It is about fostering a culture of excellence that drives us to achieve more and to reach higher. As we work towards Vision 2030, let us not forget the values that make us who we are. Let us remain grounded in our rich cultural heritage, while also embracing the opportunities of a modern, globalised world.

Let us be proud of our achievements, but also hungry for more. Let us be united in purpose, driven by a shared vision —and committed to a common goal. As Zimbabweans, we have much to celebrate, but we also have much to do. Vision 2030 is within our reach, but it will require effort, sacrifice and determination from all of us. It will require us to stay true to the values of freedom, peace and unity that have brought us this far. It will require us to work together, to support one another, and to believe in the greatness of our nation.

Let us, therefore, rise to the challenge. Let us be patriots in word and deed. Let us protect the peace we enjoy, cherish the freedom we have, and nurture the unity that binds us together. Let us build a Zimbabwe that fulfils the dreams of those who fought for our liberation and inspires the generations yet to come. Let us move forward as one nation, one people, one Zimbabwe.

