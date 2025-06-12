Unlocking Zimbabwe’s lithium future . . . giant step towards a green economy, Vision 2030

By Mthokozisi Mabhena

THE Government of Zimbabwe has taken a decisive step towards economic empowerment and industrial modernisation by announcing a ban on the export of lithium concentrate starting in January 2027. The country is boldly asserting its sovereignty over its mineral wealth and firmly committing to the principle of beneficiation. This strategic move is not merely about curbing the haemorrhage of raw materials; it is about creating a future of self-reliance, value addition, and inclusive economic growth. It is about real development development that is sustainable, people-centered, and forward-looking.

To fully appreciate the gravity and foresight of this policy decision, we must first understand the significance of lithium in the 21st-century economy. Often dubbed the ‘white gold’ of the green revolution, lithium is a key component in the production of lithium-ion batteries, which power everything from smartphones to electric vehicles (EVs) and renewable energy storage systems. As the world accelerates its transition to clean energy, lithium has emerged as one of the most sought-after minerals globally.

Zimbabwe is blessed with some of the world’s largest lithium deposits, particularly in the form of spodumene ores. These ore bodies are not only rich in lithium but are also multi-element, containing a host of other valuable minerals. This natural endowment places the country in a strategic position within the global green energy value chain. However, the mere possession of resources does not automatically translate into economic prosperity. It is how these resources are harnessed, processed and integrated into the national development agenda that determines their true value.

For decades, African countries have been trapped in the paradox of plenty, rich in natural resources yet poor in development outcomes. This is primarily because the extraction and export of raw materials have historically benefitted foreign entities far more than local populations. Zimbabwe is determined to break this cycle. The ban on lithium concentrate exports is a calculated move to transition from a resource-exporting economy to a resource-processing and manufacturing economy.

This policy shift aligns perfectly with the Government’s Vision 2030, which seeks to transform Zimbabwe into an upper middle-income society by the end of the decade. A key pillar of this vision is value addition and beneficiation, which are critical for job creation, industrial growth, and technological advancement.

The decision to prohibit the export of lithium concentrate is already spurring tangible developments on the ground. Major producers such as Bikita Minerals and Arcadia Lithium are currently investing in lithium sulphate processing plants. These facilities will enable the local transformation of spodumene into battery-grade lithium products. This is not just about adding value to raw minerals; it is about building an entire ecosystem of industrial capabilities.

Local processing means more than just refining minerals. It involves the development of infrastructure, the transfer of skills and technology, and the creation of upstream and downstream industries. It means more jobs for Zimbabweans, more business opportunities for local entrepreneurs, and more revenue for the national fiscus. It means economic empowerment and inclusive growth.

Moreover, a domestic lithium value chain can catalyse investment in other critical sectors. For instance, the production of lithium-ion batteries can stimulate the growth of a domestic electric vehicle industry, green energy storage systems, and even consumer electronics manufacturing. Each of these industries brings with it the potential for research and development, innovation, and global competitiveness.

By insisting that lithium be processed locally, Zimbabwe is sending a clear message to investors: we are open for business, but on terms that benefit our people. This is not about closing the door to foreign investment; it is about setting the right conditions for mutually beneficial partnerships. Investors who are willing to establish value-adding operations, transfer technology, and build local capacity will find Zimbabwe to be a stable and welcoming environment.

In fact, this policy creates certainty and predictability for long-term investment. It signals that the Government is serious about industrialisation and economic transformation. It encourages the development of Special Economic Zones (SEZs), industrial parks, and innovation hubs focused on battery minerals and renewable energy technologies.

Sustainable development is not just about economic growth; it is also about environmental stewardship and social inclusion. Local beneficiation allows for better regulation and monitoring of mining and processing activities, thereby minimising environmental degradation. It also ensures that mining communities benefit more directly from resource extraction, through jobs, social infrastructure, and community development programs.

Furthermore, as the global economy moves towards sustainability, countries that can offer green and responsibly sourced minerals will have a competitive edge. Zimbabwe can position itself as a supplier of ethically sourced, environmentally friendly lithium products. This opens doors to high-value markets in Europe, North America, and Asia, where sustainability and traceability are increasingly important criteria for procurement.

Zimbabwe’s decision is not occurring in isolation. Other resource-rich countries are adopting similar policies to ensure that they capture more value from their natural resources. Indonesia, for example, banned the export of nickel ore to encourage local processing and has since attracted billions in investment in smelting and battery production. Namibia and the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) are also exploring beneficiation policies for their critical minerals.

Zimbabwe is thus joining a growing cohort of nations that are redefining the terms of global trade in natural resources. By prioritising local beneficiation, these countries are asserting their right to shape their own development trajectories. They are moving from being mere suppliers of raw materials to becoming strategic players in global value chains.

Of course, this policy shift will not be without its challenges. Establishing a competitive lithium processing industry requires significant investment in infrastructure, skills development, and technology. It requires robust regulatory frameworks and effective institutions. It requires coordination across sectors and levels of Government.

However, these challenges are not insurmountable. With the right mix of public-private partnerships (PPPs), international cooperation, and strategic planning, Zimbabwe can overcome these hurdles. The key is to maintain policy consistency, build institutional capacity, and foster a culture of innovation and excellence.

It is also important to manage expectations. The full benefits of this policy may not be felt overnight. But with patience, persistence, and political will, Zimbabwe can build a world-class lithium industry that delivers sustainable prosperity for generations to come.

The ban on lithium concentrate exports is more than just an economic policy; it is a bold statement of intent. It is a declaration that Zimbabwe is ready to take control of its destiny, harness its resources for the benefit of its people, and play a leading role in the global green energy revolution. Let us embrace the opportunities of the green economy and build a future that is prosperous, equitable, and sustainable. The journey has begun, and the future is lithium-powered.