We are here to debunk the ‘cemetery mentality’

Fungai B. Mutizwa

I walk through the corridors of Makum- be Hilltop College, I am filled with a deep sense of pride and purpose.

This institution is not just a school; it embodies the hope for a brighter future, a testament to the power of vision and an em- bodiment of the African spirit.

Every brick laid, every classroom con- structed and every lesson taught here is a defiant stand against the insidious notion that Africa is merely a place where its people come to be buried after spending their lives, their energy and their wealth elsewhere.

I have refused to accept that Africa is a cemetery for Africans, and this refusal is the driving force behind the continuing devel- opment at Makumbe Hilltop College.

This school is my answer to those who see Africa as a continent of despair, a place of last resort. It is a manifestation of my belief that Africa is a land of opportunity, a place where dreams can be realised and where we, as Africans, can build a present we want and a future that is worthy of our past.

The cemetery mentality is a historical injustice.

The idea that Africa is a cemetery for Afri- cans is not new.

It is a concept that has been ingrained in

the minds of many for generations, a prod- uct of centuries of colonialism, exploitation and oppression.

This mentality has been perpetuated by the belief that true success and fulfilment can only be found outside the continent, in

the lands of the former colonisers.

This mindset has led many to leave Africa in search of greener pastures, only to return when their bodies can no longer carry them, when their dreams have been spent and when their wealth has been exhausted.

This cemetery mentality is a historical injustice; one that has robbed Africa of its most valuable resource — its people.

For too long, Africa has been seen as a place where dreams die, where potential is buried under the weight of ‘poverty’.

But I refuse to accept this narrative. I refuse to accept that Africa is a place of no return, a place where the only thing that thrives is the business of death. Instead, I choose to believe in an Africa that is alive with possibilities, an Africa that is rich in culture, in resources and in potential.

Makumbe Hilltop College was founded on the principles of self-reliance, excellence and pan-Africanism; we will not tire empha- sising this point.

The vision is clear; to create an institution that will not only provide a world-class ed- ucation but also instil in its students a deep love for Africa and a commitment to its development. Ours seeks not just to be an ordinary school but a movement, a revolu- tion against the cemetery mentality that has plagued our continent for far too long.

From its inception, Makumbe Hilltop College has been a labour of love. Every de- cision made, every challenge overcome, has been driven by the desire to create some- thing extraordinary on African soil.

The goal has always been to provide an education that is not only academically rigorous but also cultur- ally relevant. Our curriculum is designed to celebrate African history, culture and

achievements, while also preparing our stu- dents to compete on a global level. We are not just educating students; we are mould- ing leaders, innovators and change-makers who will go on to shape the future of Africa.

One of the key elements of this vision is the commitment to investing in Africa. Ma- kumbe Hilltop College is not just a school; it is an investment in the continent’s future. Every cent spent on its development is a statement of faith in Africa’s potential. It is a rejection of the notion that true success can only be achieved elsewhere. Instead, it is a belief that success can be achieved right here, on African soil.

This commitment to investing in Africa is not limited to financial resources. It extends to the intellectual and emotional investment we make in our students. We are not just preparing them for jobs; we are preparing them for life. We are teaching them to think critically, to question the statusquoand to envision a future where Africa is not just surviving, but thriving. We are instilling in them a sense of pride in their heritage and a sense of responsibility to their communities and their continent.

At the heart of Makumbe Hilltop College’s mission is a deep commitment to pan-Afri- canism. This is not just an abstract ideology; it is a guiding principle that informs every- thing we do. Pan-Africanism is the belief that Africa’s future lies in the unity and co- operation of its people. It is the recognition that our strength, as a continent, lies in our ability to work together, to support each other and to build a future that is inclusive and equitable for all.

This commitment to pan-Africanism is reflected in our curriculum, our values and our vision for the future. We are teaching our students to see themselves as part of a larger African community, to understand the interconnectedness of our struggles and our successes. We are encouraging them to think beyond their immediate surroundings and to consider how they can contribute to the broader African project.

This pan-Africanist approach is not rheto- ric; it is about action. It is about creating op- portunities for collaboration and exchange, both within Africa and with the African Diaspora. It is about fostering a sense of solidarity and mutual support, recognising that the challenges we face as a continent can only be overcome if we work together.

The developments at Makumbe Hilltop College speak to our refusal to accept the

statusquo.They are a rejection of the no- tion that Africa is a place of last resort, a place where dreams come to die. Instead, they are a declaration that Africa is a place of possibility, a place where dreams can be realised and where success can be achieved.

This refusal to accept the statusquois not just about building a successful school; but about challenging the very founda- tions of the cemetery mentality. It is about demonstrating that Africa is not a place to be pitied, but a place to be celebrated. It is about proving that we, as Africans, have the ability, the resources and the determination to create a future we want.

At Makumbe Hilltop College, we are not just building a school; we are building a legacy. We are creating an institution that will stand the test of time, an institution that will continue to inspire and empower future generations of Africans. We are laying the foundation for a future where Africa is no longer seen as a place of last resort; but as a place of first choice.

One of the key lessons we have learned in the development of Makumbe Hilltop Col- lege is the importance of homegrown solu- tions. Too often, we have looked outside the continent for answers to our problems, only to find that these solutions do not fit our unique circumstances. At Makumbe Hilltop College, we are committed to finding solu- tions that are tailored to the African context; solutions that are rooted in our culture, our history and our values.

As I reflect on the continuing develop- ments at Makumbe Hilltop College, I am re- minded of the importance of perseverance, determination and a deep love for Africa.

This school is not just a place of learning; it is a symbol of what is possible when we refuse to accept the statusquoand instead choose to invest in our continent, our people and our future.

The development of Makumbe Hilltop College is just one step in a much longer journey towards a brighter future for Africa. It is a journey that requires the participa- tion of all Africans, both at home and in the Diaspora. It is a journey that requires us to reject the cemetery mentality and instead embrace a mindset of possibility, of oppor- tunity and of hope.

FungaiB.Mutizwaisthefounder ofMakumbeHilltopCollegeaswell asasocialentrepreneurandedu-cationistdedicatedtotransforming ruralcommunitiesthroughthein-troductionofthelatesttechnologies andinnovations.Forcommentsand feedback,callcell0772315282,0712547694.

