West’s global decline…as Saudi Arabia and Iran resume ties

ON Friday last week, Saudi Arabia and Iran announced resuming diplomatic ties courtesy of China’s mediation efforts.

There are many things to be learned from that historic move by Saudi Arabia and Iran, especially in light of the ongoing military exercise in Ukraine where the West’s military arm, NATO, has engaged in a full blown war with Russia.

The West’s propaganda machinery is, of course, in full swing, presenting a false picture of a Ukraine that is ‘successfully’ warding off Russia’s devastating incursions.

Bakhmut, a key city in Ukraine, has fallen, with several reports indicating that Ukraine is suffering an estimated 100 to 200 causalities a day.

While NATO, together with its Western leaders, are selling to the world the lie that they are a formidable military outfit, that it took the same grouping seven months to bring the late Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi to his knees largely indicates its often masked deficiencies.

But it is the announcement on Friday by both Saudi Arabia and Iran on the resumption of diplomatic ties between the two nations that will further weaken Western countries’ now vain grasp on the globe.

Three critical things which will help save the globe will happen in the aftermath of that historic move.

First, the two countries will join BRICS, a pro-multipolar bloc that has been drifting away from the West’s stranglehold.

Second, the move signals the end of the petrodollar which has made the US dollar a global reserve currency over the years.

In March last year, Saudi Arabia refused to buckle under the US and EU pressure to increase oil production after oil prices rose to US$130 per barrel following the move by Russia to embark on its military exercise in Ukraine.

The US and EU would be given another slap in the face on October 5 2022 when the Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) cut production by two percent, which meant expensive oil and gas for Western countries after they foolishly imposed economic sanctions on Russia, itself a major global supplier of the same products.

Prior to that, Saudi Arabia had struck a deal with Russia where the two would support each other’s production.

“When the share prices of Gazprom, Rosneft and Lukoil — the three major Russian energy companies — tumbled early this year because of Western sanctions, Kingdom Holding, which is run by a Saudi prince, Alwaleed bin Talal, swooped in and invested roughly US$600 million in them, according to regulatory filings,” says a September 14 2022 report by The New York Times titled ‘Ostracised by the West, Russia finds a partner in Saudi Arabia’.

Lastly, the conflict which had sucked in countries like Syria, Iraq, Lebanon and Yemen will bring the Gulf and Middle East regions together.

Enter China, which, like Russia, is on a mission to free the world from the West’s grip.

China has not only brought to the world development, it has done so on mutually beneficial terms, contrary to Western countries’ exploitative and bully conduct.

Its timely intervention in the Saudi Arabia and Iran conflict presents new opportunities for global peace and trade, especially in the energy sector.

“The agreement includes their affirmation of the respect for the sovereignty of States and the non-interference in internal affairs,” said a statement issued by China, Saudi Arabia and Iran.

The Iranian government gave more details: “The return of normal relations between Iran and Saudi Arabia provides great capacities to the two countries, the region and the Islamic world,” said Iranian Foreign Affairs Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian.

“The neighbourhood policy, as the key axis of the government’s foreign policy, is strongly moving in the right direction, and the diplomatic apparatus is actively behind the preparation of more regional steps.”

But as expected, Uncle Sam, who has been trying to subdue Iran through his sanctions, was not amused and tried to downplay China’s mediation efforts.

“This is not about China,” White House National Security spokesperson John Kirby said.

“We support any effort to de-escalate tensions in the region.

We think that’s in our interests, and it’s something that we worked on through our own effective combination of deterrence and diplomacy.”

This is why, in Zimbabwe, we will find the opposition CCC’s continued reliance on the West for what they believe will be salvation baffling but not overly surprising.

When a mind is primed to be in a perpetual puppet mode, it naturally ceases to function otherwise.

The good thing is this is an election year where the madness will be culled once again.

Let those with ears listen.