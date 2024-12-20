Why it’s important to choose a registered school

By Fungai B Mutizwa

As parents, our primary responsibility is to safeguard the well-being and future of our children. We invest in their education, guide them in their development and hope to provide them with opportunities that will enable them to succeed in life. One of the most significant decisions we make in ensuring our children’s future is selecting the right school — a school that will not only provide quality education, but also ensure that the child’s safety, well-being and growth are prioritised. Therefore, as we navigate the landscape of education, I want to take this opportunity to urge all parents to ensure that they are enrolling their children at legally registered schools.

The peace of mind that comes with knowing that your child is in a regulated and recognised institution is invaluable and ensures that your investment in your child’s future is protected. A registered school is one that complies with the legal requirements set forth by the relevant education authorities in our country.

In Zimbabwe, this means that a school must be registered with the Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education and adhere to national education standards. These schools are subject to regular inspections, curriculum guidelines and regulatory frameworks that are designed to provide students with a sound education, in a safe and structured environment. Enrolling your child at a registered school ensures that you are placing them in an institution that meets basic educational standards. These schools have certified teachers who are trained and qualified, and they are required to provide a curriculum that adheres to national educational standards. The importance of a regulated education system cannot be overstated — without it, the quality of the education your child receives could be compromised and the future opportunities available to them may be limited. By enrolling your child in a registered school, you are safeguarding not only their education but also their rights as students.

Registered schools are bound by laws and regulations that ensure students’ rights are respected. These include protection from abuse, provision of a safe learning environment, and protection against any form of exploitation. Unregistered schools, on the other hand, may not be held accountable by the relevant authorities for such issues. They are more likely to operate outside the bounds of the law, which can expose your child to situations that are potentially harmful. There have been instances where unregistered institutions operate without the necessary checks and balances, and this can jeopardise your child’s safety and well-being. By choosing a registered school, you ensure that your child’s rights are respected, their safety is ensured, and they are less likely to encounter situations where their welfare is compromised.

Unregistered schools, despite sometimes offering seemingly attractive packages or being closer to home, can pose serious risks. These schools may not have the necessary resources, staff or infrastructure to provide a quality education. Additionally, they may not have the financial backing to offer the same level of security or facilities that a registered institution would. Parents who choose to send their children to unregistered schools are often making a decision without fully understanding the potential consequences. Some unregistered schools may not even have qualified teachers.

Teachers without proper training or certification may lack the skills required to provide your child with the knowledge and tools they need to succeed. This can have a long-lasting impact on your child’s academic performance and future opportunities. In a world where education is the key to success, the potential harm caused by inadequate schooling is immeasurable. Moreover, unregistered schools may lack the proper accountability measures in place to address issues such as bullying, neglect or poor-quality teaching. Without a formal structure of oversight from the Ministry of Education or any other regulating body, there is little recourse for parents should these issues arise. Another important consideration when it comes to enrolling your child in an unregistered school is the legal and financial implications that may arise.

If an unregistered school fails to meet its obligations, such as paying its staff, maintaining facilities, or providing adequate learning materials, parents may find themselves at a loss. There is little recourse for parents if an unregistered institution is closed down by the authorities for non-compliance with educational regulations. This could lead to a situation where your child is left without a school to attend and you, as the parent, are left scrambling to find an alternative solution. Furthermore, enrolling your child in an unregistered school can be risky, financially.

While these schools may initially appear to be more affordable or convenient, the lack of regulation means there are no guarantees regarding the quality of education or the continued operation of the institution. This could ultimately lead to wasted financial resources, especially if your child’s education is disrupted due to the school being shut down or being unable to continue operating. One of the greatest advantages of enrolling your child in a registered school is the peace of mind that comes with knowing that the institution is regulated by the Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education. Registered schools are held accountable by educational authorities and undergo regular inspections to ensure they meet the required standards. This means that you can trust the institution to provide your child with a safe and effective learning environment.

When your child attends a registered school, you can be confident that the school is recognised at law, and its curriculum is designed to meet the educational needs of your child. You will also know that your child’s academic progress will be tracked through proper assessments and examinations, which are necessary for their personal development and growth. Furthermore, should any issues arise at the school, you know that you have legal avenues to address your concerns. In contrast, when you send your child to an unregistered school, there is a certain level of uncertainty. There are fewer guarantees regarding the quality of education, and the safety of the school environment. Without the proper channels of accountability, parents are left vulnerable and without support in the event of issues arising. We all want the best for our children.

As parents, our greatest hope is to see them succeed in life. Education plays a pivotal role in their success, and it is our responsibility to ensure that we are setting them up for a bright future. By choosing a registered school, you are making a conscious decision to provide your child with the best possible educational foundation. These schools have the resources, support systems, and qualified staff to help your child succeed academically, socially and emotionally. As parents, it is our duty to safeguard our children’s future. Let us be proactive in making the best educational choices for them. Choose a registered school. Choose a safe and regulated environment.

Together, we can build a better future for our children and ensure that they are equipped with the tools they need to succeed.

* Fungai B. Mutizwa is the founder of Makumbe Hilltop College as well as a social entrepreneur and educationist dedicated to transforming rural communities through the introduction of the latest technologies and innovations. For comments and feedback, call cell 0772 315 282, 0712 547 694.

