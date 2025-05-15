Why we must celebrate our heroes, heroines

IT is said the hyena does not forget the hand that first beat the drum of war in the village. And neither should we, the children of the soil, forget those who gave us our name, our land and our right to walk with heads unbowed beneath the sun. For a people without memory are like trees without roots, they stand for a moment, then fall in silence. In this land we now call Zimbabwe, long before the white man came speaking in tongues and maps, there lived men and women whose names shimmer like fireflies in the dark corners of history.

The land they walked knew no master but the rain, the seasons and the voice of the ancestors. But when the cloud of colonial conquest darkened our skies, they rose, like the great baobab against the storm and said: no further. These were the warriors of the First Chimurenga, and their blood still sings in the rivers of this land. Charwe, spirit medium of the great Nehanda Nyakasikana, was not just a woman. She was the living echo of our motherland. When the settlers came, swinging their rifles and carrying their papers of conquest, it was she who stirred the hearts of men and women to resist. They hanged her in 1898, but they did not kill her spirit. “My bones will rise again,” she said before they cut her breath. And rise they did. Alongside her stood Kaguvi, another spirit medium, whose vision and voice kindled the hearts of the Shona to rise against the new gods of plunder and guns.

There was also Chief Chingaira Makoni, whose bravery in Rusape was a thorn in the side of the white invader, and Chief Hwata in the Mazowe Valley, who died defiant. These names should be carved not just in textbooks but in stone, in song and in ceremony. Do our children remember them? Do our city streets tell their stories? Or have we allowed the corridors of our memory to be swept clean by the broom of forgetfulness? In the south, the Ndebele rose under the guidance and the memory of King Lobengula, whose kingdom fell to trickery and gunpowder. The battle at Ntaba zika Mambo, fought not just with spears but with spirit, was a cry to the ancestors that we would not go quietly into slavery. The settlers called it a rebellion. But we, who remember, know it was a stand for dignity.

Then came a silence. Not of peace, but of chains. The settler built roads, not for us to travel, but for our resources to be carried away. They built schools, not to free our minds, but to imprison them in the thinking of others. They taught us to forget our names, our gods, our ways. But the ember of freedom never died. It waited. And when it rose again, it burned hotter and brighter. This was the Second Chimurenga, and it was not fought with spears and spirit alone, but with training, strategy, and the fire of unity. It began in 1966 at Chinhoyi, when seven sons of the soil faced the enemy with little more than courage and conviction.

They died, but they lit the path. From then, the forest was never silent. Names like Josiah Magama Tongogara walk with us like ghosts who refuse to be forgotten. He did not fight to become famous; he fought so that others could walk free. His leadership in ZANLA, his humility, and his vision make him one of the great lions of our land. And like all lions, he did not die with a whimper, but with the roar of destiny.

Herbert Chitepo, the first black nationalist to become the target of an assassin’s bomb, was not killed by fear, but by the fear he inspired in the oppressor. He was a teacher, a thinker, and a planner of war. His death in Lusaka in 1975 was not the end of his work, it was the beginning of his legend. Let us not forget Lookout Masuku of ZIPRA, and Dumiso Dabengwa, master of intelligence and strategy. Let us not forget Solomon Mujuru, whose nom de guerre, Rex Nhongo, became synonymous with discipline and tactical brilliance.

Let us not forget the countless women, nurses, cooks, intelligence gatherers, and f ighters, whose names history has not yet written, but whose actions wrote history. The Second Chimurenga saw blood f low across the Zambezi and Limpopo. It saw mothers send their sons to war and never see them again. It saw fathers bury their children under the cover of night. It saw schools bombed, villages burned, and families torn apart. But it also saw hope rise from the ashes.

In Chimoio and Nyadzonya, the enemy dropped bombs on the innocent. Children, recruits, and civilians died in their hundreds. But in those ashes, the world began to see that the Rhodesian system was not just oppressive, it was monstrous. The massacres at Mkushi, Freedom Camp, and elsewhere were meant to break us. But they became rallying cries. This is why we must remember. We must remember because there are those who still seek to write our story with someone else’s pen.

They say our wars were tribal. They say our heroes were terrorists. They say our victory was a gift. But we know: it was earned with blood and fire. Our heroes must be more than statues. They must be syllables on the lips of our children. Their stories must be performed in theatres, retold in classrooms, sung at national events, and lived in our values. We must teach that sovereignty is not a gift wrapped in ribbon. It is guarded by the bones of those who refused to kneel. We must remember that our land was not bought in London or signed away in Lancaster House. It was won in the valleys, on the mountains, and in the swamps of Chimurenga.

We too, have heroes. Heroes who deserve to be remembered not only with names etched on granite but with national holidays and ceremonies. And let every Zimbabwean child grow up knowing that Mbuya Nehanda was more than a statue, that Josiah Tongogara was more than a road, that Herbert Chitepo was more than a name on a lecture hall. We too, have heroes. And we must celebrate them in grand ways. Not because we are told to. But because we owe them our breath. For as long as we remember, we are not and cannot be defeated. And as long as we honour, we remain free.

Share this: Print

Twitter

Facebook

