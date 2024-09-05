ZANU PF’s National People’s Conference: Why a high turnout is essential

WE, in the village, have begun preparations to attend ZANU PF’s 21st National People’s Conference, rest assured that we will be among the delegates that include diplomats and other interested stakeholders.

The anticipation surrounding ZANU PF’s 21st National People’s Conference is palpable.

This is not just any political gathering; it’s a significant event in the party’s calendar, a moment of reflection, celebration and strategic planning.

The expected turnout, anticipated to exceed 4 000 delegates, is evidence of the party’s sustained popularity and the success of its leadership under President Emmerson Mnangagwa.

The theme of the conference, ‘Industrialise and Modernise Towards the Attainment of Vision 2030’, is a story of success resonating deeply with the party faithful and it’s clear that this conference will be about more than just taking stock — it will be a celebration of the strides made under the Second Republic.

The ZANU PF National People’s Conference is a key event where the party assesses its progress, reaffirms its commitment to its core values and strategises for the future. Held annually, the conference is a platform for the party to engage with its grassroots, understand the challenges on the ground and chart the way forward. This year’s conference in Bulawayo is particularly significant, coming at a time when the party has so much to celebrate.

The conference is not just a gathering of party officials and delegates; it’s a representation of the ZANU PF’s national footprint. Every province, district and ward is represented, making it a truly national event.

There’s no denying that the mood leading up to this conference is one of celebration. Under President Mnangagwa’s leadership, ZANU PF has steered the country through challenging times, emerging stronger and more united. The Second Republic has been characterised by a commitment to economic reform, infrastructure development and social progress. These successes have not gone unnoticed and the turnout at the conference is expected to reflect the widespread approval of the party’s direction.

President Mnangagwa’s Government has implemented several key initiatives that have had a tangible impact on the lives of Zimbabweans. From the ambitious infrastructure projects such as road construction and dam building to the drive towards food security through initiatives like Pfumvudza, the Government’s achievements are visible across the country. These initiatives have not only improved the quality of life for Zimbabweans but have also demonstrated the Government’s commitment to fulfilling its promises.

Moreover, the Government’s efforts to stabilise the economy, despite the challenges posed by sanctions and global economic conditions, have been commendable. The introduction of the Zimbabwean dollar, alongside measures to control inflation and boost production, has laid firm groundwork for economic recovery.

This year’s conference will be an opportunity to celebrate these successes. It’s a chance for the party to showcase what has been achieved under the Second Republic and to rally the faithful and non-believers around the vision for the future. The expected high turnout is a reflection of the confidence that people have in the party’s leadership and the desire to be associated with its success.

As the ruling party, ZANU PF’s role in shaping Zimbabwe’s future cannot be overstated. The policies and strategies developed at the National People’s Conference will have a direct impact on the country’s trajectory.

One of the key areas of focus at the conference will undoubtedly be the economy considering the theme. Economic stability and growth are at the heart of the Second Republic’s agenda. The party must continue to implement policies that promote industrialisation, job creation and sustainable development. The conference will provide a platform for discussing how to build on the successes achieved so far and how to address the remaining challenges.

The conference will undoubtedly reaffirm the party’s commitment to unity and inclusiveness. ZANU PF has a diverse membership that spans the length and breadth of the country. The conference will be a time to strengthen the bonds that hold the party together and to ensure that it remains a united force for progress.

The last conference was held in Gweru and the choice of Bulawayo as the venue for this year’s conference is also significant.

Bulawayo is Zimbabwe’s second-largest city and a historical centre of the country’s political and economic life. It has been a city of many firsts — a hub of industry, culture and political activism. Hosting the National People’s Conference in Bulawayo is a recognition of the city’s importance and a statement of the party’s commitment to ensuring that all regions of the country are included in the national conversation.

As ZANU PF gathers in Bulawayo for its 21st National People’s Conference, there is a strong sense that the party is on the cusp of a new chapter in Zimbabwe’s history. The successes achieved under President Mnangagwa’s leadership are just the beginning. The party is committed to building on these achievements and ensuring that Zimbabwe continues on its path to prosperity.

The conference will be an opportunity to lay out the party’s vision for the future. This vision will be built on the foundations of economic stability, social progress and national unity. ZANU PF has always been a party that looks to the future with optimism and this year’s conference will be no different.

In the end, this year’s ZANU PF National People’s Conference will be a celebration of success — a success that is shared by all Zimbabweans. It will be a time to reflect on what has been achieved and to look forward to what lies ahead. With the leadership of President Mnangagwa and the commitment of the party faithful, there is no doubt that Zimbabwe’s future is bright, and that ZANU PF will continue to be the party that leads the nation towards prosperity.

Businessman Tawanda Chenana is also a philanthropist and Secretary for Lands for ZANU-PF Mashonaland East Province.

