WE are going to get straight to the point and state that we are firmly in agreement with the Sports and Recreation Commission (SRC)’s decision to dissolve the country’s mother governing body, ZIFA Board, for gross incompetence, misappropriation of funds, failure to deal with allegations of sexual harassment against some officials and lack of a developmental plan, among others.

Whichever way one looks at it, these are serious allegations warranting serious probe from the authorities if we are to breathe the much needed life into the game again.

The inescapable reality is that the ZIFA board has been an unmitigated disaster, failing dismally to bring any improvement to the game, failing to set up structures of junior football, presiding over the country’s flagship team, the Warriors’ worst ever run and crucially, failing to inspire confidence among football stakeholders and fans alike.

We have watched helplessly ZIFA lurching from one blunder to another.

The incompetence has been breathtaking.

Spectacular, we must emphasise!

And their suspension, which we must emphasise, must be a life ban from all footballing activities, could not have come at a better time, especially for fans who have been cheated by this coalition of incompetent individuals masquerading as officials.

The fans deserve better.

The players deserve better.

The nation deserves better.

All that progressive Zimbabweans have asked for from ZIFA is for them to do the right thing, to put their house in order, to come up with sound plans for the development of the game but all they have been getting is a raw deal and an association that is mired in pathetic combination of arrogance and incompetence.

The results are there for all to see.

A game so adored and followed by many has been placed in dire straits, with no sign of life or any prospects of improvement from the hopeless leadership of Kamambo.

Kamambo cannot hold the whole nation at ransom.

That is simply unacceptable.

Surely a sport as big as football, a sport with such a huge following and a sport which impacts almost every household deserves to be manned by serious and competent people.

It requires those who have an appreciation of the ever changing dynamics; those who have the vision, gravitas and wherewithal to understand that this is a multi-billion dollar industry that has attracted, and continues to attract, the attention of serious people from across the globe.

There is no doubt that Kamambo and company are woefully out of their depth.

We will not mince our words.

They should go!

Of course ZIFA will rush to FIFA for sanctuary but even if we were to get a suspension, which will do us good in the long run as long as Kamambo and his stuttering crew are out of the picture.

If anything, Kamambo cannot threaten the country with FIFA in order to cushion himself from his gross incompetence.

The suspension period, if we are sanctioned, will give us time to regroup and put our house in order.

At a national level, we have seen how sanctions can bring the best out our people.

We are forging ahead in bringing life to the masses in spite of the economy under sanctions.

We will survive FIFA sanctions.

So, Kamambo cannot hold the whole nation to ransom.

He should do the right thing and step aside for fresh, competent hands.

Also, he should face the allegations that have been raised by the SRC in suspending the ZIFA Board.

Let us quote SRC’s chairman Gerald Mlothswa’s statement when he suspended the ZIFA Board.

“SRC hereby informs the public that upon extensive consultations and further deliberations on matters relating to the governance and management of football in Zimbabwe, the SRC board has with immediate effect suspended the Zifa board in accordance with the SRC Act,” part of the SRC statement read.

“This decision has been considered following several incidents of gross incompetence on the part of Zifa, such conduct and/or omissions being contrary to the national interest, as provided for in terms of section 30(i)(c) of the SRC Act.

For purposes of clarity, section 30 of the SRC Act states that: (1) Where the board considers that any registered national association (c) has conducted itself in a manner which is contrary to national interest; the board may, after affording the association concerned an opportunity of making representations in the matter, do either or both of the following: (i) suspend all or (ii) any of its officers.

I think let us look at it this way, the decision made by the board is in the national interest. I understand that there is the individual aspect. But if we were to apply that criterion, we would never have the right time. Our collective decision was to say let us bite the bullet, let us deal with this once and for all. We needed to act, never mind the individual disappointments, that is the sacrifice that people have to make.”

Let us not be held to ransom by selfish individuals who cannot come to terms with their deficiencies.

It is not the duty of the people of Zimbabwe to massage incompetent individuals’ egos at the expense of the national interest.

Kamambo and members of the ZIFA board are a serious threat to national security for continuing to hold the country to ransom and causing emotional stress to Zimbabweans.

We leave it there.

Let those with ears listen.