Zim-Belarus high-level engagements engagements … a template for South-South cooperation

By Mthokozisi Mabhena

IN a world where global finance and trade are often skewed by neo-colonial influence and geopolitical bullying, President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s four-day State visit to Belarus, signals more than just the signing of bilateral documents. It is the bold punctuation of a sovereign nation carving its own economic destiny. The series of high-level engagements, Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs), and Memoranda of Agreement (MoAs) signed are not mere diplomatic tokens, they testify of what it means when a people take their future into their own hands.

For decades, Africa has struggled to reassert agency in a global economic order that often casts it as a subordinate actor. Vision 2030, Zimbabwe’s ambitious developmental blueprint, is rooted in the ideals of self-sufficiency, innovation, and sustainable growth. The cooperation with Belarus is a powerful reminder that these ideals are not abstract dreams but concrete objectives being steadily pursued. In this new partnership lies a different story, a narrative not of dependence, but of bold initiative and shared aspirations.

This is economic sovereignty through diversification. Minister of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Dr Jenfan Muswere captured the essence of the visit when he emphasised the multi-dimensional nature of the collaboration. From agriculture and SMEs to media and hospital modernisation, this visit represents the holistic thinking that Vision 2030 demands. The recapitalisation of the agricultural sector, aided significantly by Belarus, is perhaps one of the most critical components of this collaboration.

Zimbabwean farmers have already begun benefiting from vital implements such as combine harvesters and tractors. These are not just machines, they are critical enablers. They are the tangible instruments of food sovereignty, job creation, and rural transformation. Agriculture, long the backbone of Zimbabwe’s economy, is being retooled to become the engine of future prosperity. Dr Muswere rightly pointed out that the Belarusian Tractors Agreement has catalysed increased harvests, contributing directly to food security and economic self-reliance.

At a time when climate change and global inflation threaten food supply chains worldwide, such strategic partnerships show that Zimbabwe is preparing not just to survive but to thrive. And here lies the genius of Vision 2030: it is not a copy and paste economic model borrowed from the West or the East. It is uniquely Zimbabwean in its emphasis on sovereignty and grassroots development.

In choosing to partner with Belarus, a nation that has itself faced economic challenges imposed by external actors, Zimbabwe is aligning with a country that understands the cost of independence and the value of internal strength. Another crucial area of focus is healthcare. The planned recapitalisation and modernisation of Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals and other district and provincial health institutions signal a decisive shift toward inclusive development.

Vision 2030 understands that no nation can develop without a healthy population. Investing in modern equipment, systems, and infrastructure is about more than treating disease, it’s about affirming the dignity and rights of every Zimbabwean. And Dr Muswere’s emphasis on media sovereignty may seem peripheral to some, but it is in fact central to any developmental agenda. For too long, African stories have been told through foreign lenses, often distorted and weaponised to justify intervention or economic strangulation.

The cooperation in human capital development, content sharing, and technological exchange in the media sector between Zimbabwe and Belarus is a bold move to reclaim narrative control. The idea that there is a need “to protect, advance and defend the information flow within our respective countries” is visionary. It is the recognition that psychological liberation and digital independence are as crucial as financial and territorial sovereignty. Finance and Economic Development Minister Professor Mthuli Ncube’s meeting with his Belarusian counterpart, Yury Mikhailovich Seliverstov, further emphasised the depth of this strategic relationship. Their discussions around promoting trade, overcoming external debt limitations, and developing industries such as truck and tractor manufacturing and lithium battery development reflect a new seriousness in policy formulation. This is not trade for trade’s sake.

It is strategic industrial cooperation aimed at building global value chains that include, not marginalise, Zimbabwe. With the establishment of trading warehouses in both countries and export funds from the Belarusian Development Bank, the foundation is being laid for a new kind of economic diplomacy, one based on mutual respect and shared development goals. Prof. Ncube highlighted an exciting new frontier: the promotion of Zimbabwean horticulture and specialty products like coffee, blueberries, and avocados. This is not just about foreign exchange.

It’s about diversifying the economy, supporting rural farmers, and elevating Zimbabwean produce to global standards. Vision 2030 places emphasis on value addition and beneficiation. This partnership helps make that a practical reality. What we are witnessing is not an isolated diplomatic gesture. It is a template for South-South cooperation, a counter-narrative to the dependency model imposed by the Bretton Woods institutions.

It shows that developing countries can create meaningful, reciprocal partnerships based on shared values, strategic interests, and common histories of resistance. It also presents an important challenge to Africa: we must stop seeing ourselves as passive recipients of aid and begin to act as co-architects of our own destiny. Zimbabwe is showing the way.

Vision 2030 is not being written in Washington or Brussels. It is being lived in Harare, Minsk, and every Zimbabwean province where a farmer harvests with a Belarusian tractor or a doctor uses modern equipment in a refurbished hospital. As we march towards Vision 2030, the need for strategic, self-determined partnerships like the one Zimbabwe is forging with Belarus cannot be overstated. This is not about turning East or West. It is about turning inward to find the courage, capacity, and creativity that have always lived in the Zimbabwean people. This visit to Belarus is a declaration to the world that Zimbabwe is open for partnerships, not as a junior partner or beggar, but as a proud, sovereign nation with a clear vision.

From agriculture to healthcare, media to industry, this cooperation breathes life into the idea that Africans are capable of determining their own futures. And that, ultimately, is what Vision 2030 is all about. It is about dreaming our own dreams, funding our own solutions, and building our own bridges to prosperity.

Share this: Print

Twitter

Facebook

