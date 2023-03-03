THE odd thing in Zimbabwe is that, while the overzealous drive by Western countries to alienate the country from the rest of the world is manufactured from certain newsrooms receiving puerile instructions from embassies in Harare, there is still this disturbing silence from the authorities.

The West, together with their puppets running and operating in those newsrooms are not about to lay down arms, especially when the looming elections present them with yet another opportunity to up the ante on their anti-Zimbabwe crusade.

They have been burning the midnight oil in their innumerable meetings, hatching out plans to destabilise the country through the alleged, overrated might of the pen.

And the State knows it.

Even in the wake of the West’s many failed attempts to sabotage Zimbabwe which is facing the prospect of yet another election whose outcome will, as has become the norm, be maligned and dismissed as not ‘free and fair’, their trump card to save face is of course pre and post-election period contrived transgressions by ZANU PF and the country’s leadership.

There is a renewed foolish ‘plan’ to rope in their lackeys in the media to malaign those polls.

But, the fact remains; going by what’s on the ground, the 2023 harmonised elections are a done deal for ZANU PF which will trounce CCC and their shameless handlers.

There is, however, a fallacious trend where those elections, whose outcome, we reiterate, will be in favour of ZANU PF as our projections are showing, are touted as the alpha and omega of everything.

Zimbabwe, which is gradually climbing out of its political and economic morass, should not be steered from its developmental trajectory by the elections.

Vile scenarios are being conjured up to dilute ZANU PF’s clean sweep in those polls.

Anything else that will be said and done by the mauled CCC and their Western masters, which will be their usual sideshows, will form the basis for the continued existence of the West’s illegal economic sanctions on the country and their continued attempts to isolate Harare.

The pre-election plan is meant to divert the country’s focus from important issues as is the case now where there is an uncanny attempt by foreign-funded media houses and individuals who wield the pen to divert attention from real issues which are being addressed by the Government.

This, to the discerning eye, is a ‘strategy’ that is now fully in motion where we are being steadily subjected to the usual, but now overly tired, reports of an election they bizarrely claim will be ‘bloody’, ‘rigged’ and ultimately ‘disputed’.

They will frantically try to infuse oodles of ‘sense’ into their irrational narrative with claims of fissures within ZANU PF and at leadership level which they claim have ‘destroyed’ the economy and will thus result in a ‘violent’ election, a claim also supported by poorly crafted video evidence of the alleged violence.

They tried to do that with the Murehwa violence which eventually laid bare the folly of their antics as investigations by police brought to the fore the core and source of their project —Western embassies and several NGOs.

Terrorised…Some of the purported elderly victims of the Murehwa political violence.

The result was the embarrassing attempt by CCC to hide the victims of the alleged violence from both the media and the alert police when the case started to crumble way before it had achieved its intended objectives.

CCC, the likes of ZESN, together with several Western embassies are firmly behind this purported strategy but soon, the country’s prisons will open their doors to new entrants who continue to naively dare the law!

This is not so for Western countries that are fully aware that the aftermath of the 2023 harmonised elections will leave them with nothing to cling on to in their futile attempt to portray Zimbabwe as a failed State, especially now that the world has woken from its slumber to contend with the reality of a multipolar world.

Russia’s military operation in Ukraine and China’s resolute stance on imperialistic, now outdated politics has further unravelled the fragility of Uncle Sam’s and the stuttering EU’s economic and military strengths.

The West’s hegemonic grip on global political economy is now history.

Despite being armed with the reality of the end of their unipolar and divisive politics and control of the world as well the demise of their CCC, the gullible West continues to sponsor the same, to cause chaos in the country.

But the West’s meltdown is there for everyone to see.

And the implosion is slowly building up.

Ours is an unenviable role to simply enlighten the world on the iniquities of the West; why and how they have made Zimbabwe the prime target of their senseless aggression.

And shame on those media houses that are complicit in this vilification of our country for a measly 30 pieces of silver!

Let those with ears listen.