A glimpse into A glimpse into rain-making rituals at Njelele

By Simon Ngena

IT’S a blistering hot day in September 2022 and I fi nd myself in Mtshabezi, Gwanda, Matabeleland South, in anticipation of a visit to Njelele Shrine in Matobo Hills, where Mwali or Mwari is said to reside. Njelele, incidentally, the venue of all things spiritual, including rain-making.

However, the rain-making ceremony is just the tip of the iceberg. It is often preceded by various cultural practices that must be observed throughout the farming season. In a bid to uphold these rituals, some communities exempt themselves from fi eld work on Wednesdays and others the next day.

No matter how demanding the work in the fi elds may be, some villagers have stuck to this tradition in order to appease ancestors and Mwali/Mwari. Although, my initial idea was to fi nd my way to the hallowed shrine, my plans were somehow dashed. However, my host were more than willing to share some useful insights which I reproduce below for the benefi t of followers of this column. Although my host was still young at the time, he recalls some of rituals that were practised back in the day. His father was one of the village elders that were selected to make the long trip to Njelele on behalf of the community.

“I remember that on the day that my father and other village elders went to Njelele, those who remained behind were not supposed to undertake any work or household chores. There was supposed to be silence in the community when the elders were going so that their journey would be peaceful. At the mountain, they would plead with the ancestors for bountiful rains.

“People were also supposed to abstain from any sexual activities during the time when the delegation was at Njelele. Elderly women would ululate and dance as a way of bidding farewell to the delegation and welcoming them back. While the rainmaking delegation was away, those that remained behind were supposed engage themselves in dance and hunting,” my informant told me.

My host said on approaching the village on their way from the shrine, members of the delegation would sound a horn to alert the community of their arrival. Upon arrival, they would gather at a designated place near a river where the village folk would dance to the beat of drums and singing. Children, I am reliably told, were barred from this gathering. The elders would then visit each and every field in the area as part of a ritual to ensure each was ready to receive the rains..

According to my informant, everyone in the community knew that once the Njelele ceremony was conducted, the rains would come soon after and households would start working in their fields. More often than not, as soon as the delegation was on its way from the mountain, the surrounding villages would receive some light showers. The times are changing and so are some of the time-worn practices. For instance, whereas it was customary for the rain-making delegation to walk to the shrine, it is now normal to see some people make their trip to Njelele by car. Another villager, Mkhanyiseli Dube said at his homestead, they still upheld the tradition of abstaining from field work on Wednesdays, although some religious groups were now paying lip service to this cultural practice.

Dube was quick to point out that some community members still observed the tradition as a way of appeasing the ancestors. He said the elders insisted that the message came from the ancestors for the day to be observed as sacred. “While we observe this tradition, it’s difficult to instil it among the youths as they are now Westernised.

For us, this tradition is important because it has helped us over the years to receive good rains. If you look at the situation nowadays, you will realise that we are now experiencing extreme weather conditions because our traditions have been compromised.

“While we still abstain from all agricultural work on Wednesdays, a lot of the other rituals that were conducted have been abandoned. Back in the day, we knew that each visit to Njelele would give us good rains but the visits that are conducted nowadays do not always yield the desired results.

It’s because traditions have been compromised. Back in the day, everything was done by the book with no shortcuts,” he emphasised. Sibanda pointed out that only village elders from selected households were required to visit Njelele but today the selection process had been somewhat relaxed. For example, only three elders made the trip to Njelele, which apart from asking for rains was meant to ensure that crops were protected from pests.

A village head, who did not want his name published, said as part of the rainmaking rituals, the community had to be cleansed of anything that was likely to militate against the formation of rainbearing clouds. For example, any tree that had been struck by lightning in the previous rainy season was supposed to be burnt. Bird nests on trees were removed together with nestlings of certain birds which were believed to be detrimental to the formation of rain clouds. In addition, animal bones were collected and burnt together with the nests and trees.

“Growing up, we knew that if we did not uphold the rain making rituals then we would not have a good farming season. Our crops used to perform very well. To show that this ritual was approved and acknowledged, we would receive slight rains on the last day of the rain-making ceremony,” the village head concluded.

And on that note, this fruitful discussion on mukwerera or rain-making is concluded for now. We shall revisit it at a later stage. Until then, let it rain.