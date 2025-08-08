A step-by-step guide to rain-making

By Simon Ngena

This week’s column is a continuation of our interesting discussion on rain-making which we got rolling two weeks ago. Some readers have asked me whether it was not “too early” to talk about rain-making or mukwerera given the normal to above-normal rains received in most parts of Zimbabwe last season. My answer to that is good rains in one season can easily translate to drought the next. That, unfortunately, is the reality of climate change.

While scientists, climatologists and meteorologists included, believe the good rains were a result of climate change, Chief Nemakonde (born Wilson Mhende Nemakonde, 95), remains adamant that his rain-making ceremony performed at a local mountain ushered the rains, which saw Zimbabwe recording a bumper harvest in terms of cereal production — maize and wheat. Chief Nemakonde also believes that decay in culture and moral values including incest, murders and rape are to blame for the periodic droughts experienced across the country in recent years.

Speaking at his Upper Romes Farm some 28 km west of the Mashonaland West provincial capital, Chinhoyi, during the launch of the district’s 20212022 Pfumvudza Agriculture Scheme’s second phase and revival of Zunde raMambo, Chief Nemakonde said there was need for communities to respect traditional beliefs and cultures as it was the only way to avoid angering the gods. Said Chief Nemakonde:“I instructed those of the Shava totem to come here and help revive the Zunde raMambo and plant sorghum for rain-making and cleansing ceremonies that will also eradicate diseases. “When they refused, I talked to a few individuals who then helped with the sorghum that we used last year, hence the heavy rains. I personally and specifi cally requested God through our own gods for the Noah-like rains and you all saw them!”

According to Chief Nemakonde, the venue of the rain-making ceremony, Baradzanwa, has the power to stop wars, confl icts, as well as eradicate hunger and diseases. This is the place where the Magonde people relocated to after leaving Chirorodziva (Chinhoyi Caves). It should, therefore, be respected and honoured as shown by President Mnangagwa today by supporting the Zunde raMambo initiative,” he said. The chief’s granary apart from storing grain for use when food supplies are either high or low, also stores sorghum used for rain-making ceremonies by spirit mediums under that chief’s jurisdiction. Chief Nemakonde’s views were echoed by Chief Mudzimu (82) from Hurungwe District, who said a lot of bizarre activities had led to changes in rainfall patterns. Said Chief Mudzimu: “Rain-making ceremonies are essential in our lives as Zimbabweans.

We have conducted them for centuries and due to various bad actions that our people have been undertaking, we also conduct cleansing ceremonies to appease the gods.” Below is a step-by-step guide to mukwerera, reproduced here courtesy of a village elder privy to the proceedings.

Step 1: Collect from each homestead, inputs to brew the beer ahead of the ceremony During a visit to Makonde District, a village elder Muchingu, explains how he liaises with the village elders to mobilise inputs for preparation of the beer used for the libation ceremony. The inputs include sorghum or millet as well as cash. The ceremony should be performed after the harvest but before the month of November. It is October 22, yet the moon’s cycle shows that a new month has already begun. I am told there has been debate among the village elders on whether it is still appropriate to proceed.

Step 2: Let ‘clean’ women brew the traditional beer over a seven day period Some elderly village women are brewing the beer ahead of the ceremony. The entire brewing process takes up to seven days. There is one interesting detail on who can brew the beer. Only women past menopause and young girls still to go through puberty can do it. Women of child-bearing age are excluded. Muchingu explains that the ritual is performed to ask for good rains, neither too little nor too much that would leave a trail of destruction.

Step 3: On the day of the ceremony, proceed to the gravesites of the ancestors Four days later on a Thursday I attend the ceremony. I am surprised by the size of the crowd that has gathered to witness the ritual. I had imagined a far larger group would be present. We make our way to the grave-sites and get there early before eight o’clock in the morning. The ritual is performed on Thursday which is the recognised day of rest known as ‘chisi’. No one is allowed to work in their f i elds on this sacred day.

Step 4: Perform the libation ritual at the grave-sites The ritual begins; I remove my shoes as no one is allowed near the graves with shoes on. I hear some discussions in hushed voices, apparently about me. What follows is a request to the ancestors seeking their blessing for me to proceed. I am permitted to go ahead and record the proceedings.

With the rest of us seated, two of the elders take turns (one woman and one man) to perform the ritual. Beer is poured over at each end of the ancestor’s grave. At the same time, a ‘prayer’ for good rains is made, followed by ululation. We perform the same procedure at the graves of both the “forefather” and “foremother”.’Before we leave, the graves are cleared of any weeds amidst song and drumbeat, and the beer pot passed round for all to partake.

As we leave and walk back to the village for the feast, one of the men beats a small drum. This marks the beginning of the festivities. Step 5: Return to the village and enjoy a feast with food, beer, song and dance Back at the village, a sizeable group has gathered under a big Muhacha tree. One can’t help but notice the glaring absence of the village’s young people. This no doubt means in the future very little if anything at all will be remembered about this rain-asking ceremony.

The rest of the beer is brought before the gathering for all to drink and celebrate amid song and dance. Rain, rain, rain Three days later i get a call from one of the village elders informing me it had rained cats and dogs back in the village. Was it an answer from the ancestors, or just a mere coincidence? The jury is still out on that one . . .

“This granary is not for me, but for the community. It is where we will store and get sorghum for rain-making initiations. Every spirit medium in the district will collect sorghum from here for their mini rain-making ceremonies and other cleansing activities.”