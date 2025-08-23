Are traditional leaders a Are traditional leaders a law unto themselves?

By Simon Ngena

CHIEFS, headmen and village heads, collectively known as traditional leaders, are the bonafide custodians of our culture. That is as it should be. However, this is not always the case if recent news headlines are anything to go by. But first the good news… Thirty-one-year-old Silibaziso Mlotshwa was formally installed as the substantive Chief Mvuthu on Friday, 15 August, becoming the fi rst female chief in Matabeleland North Province.

Her coronation marked the end of an 11-year family dispute that sought to deny her the throne solely because of her gender. Chief Mvuthu’s appointment by President Emmerson Mnangagwa, eff ective from May 16, 2024, was offi cially confirmed by the Ministry of Local Government and Public Works. She is now the fi rst female substantive chief in Matabeleland North and the eighth in Zimbabwe, joining four others in Matabeleland South. It was a moment of vindication for the young woman, who had fought tirelessly to claim her rightful place following the death of her father, Chief Nyangayezizwe Mlotshwa, in March 2014. For years, traditionalists opposed her ascension, arguing that Ndebele custom did not allow a woman to lead. However, the courts, guided by Section 56 of the Constitution,which enshrines gender equality, ruled in her favour, setting a historic precedent.

During his keynote address, Deputy Minister of Local Government and Public Works, Albert Mavhunga, described the new chief as “a role model to the youth, having served as a community teacher and later with the Jafuta Foundation, where she worked tirelessly to empower women and children…, adding: “Traditional leaders are not to be seen as mere custodians of our cultural and traditional values anymore but must be champions of development in their areas. They must attend council meetings, liaise, and be supportive of all existing overnment structures and agencies in their areas.” That, unfortunately, was where the good news ended.

Back in the capital, Harare, the High Court ruled that Chief Seke, Stanley Chimanikire, violated the Constitution by chanting ZANU PF slogans while addressing a gathering, and ordered him to publish a retraction within seven days. Justice Samuel Deme delivered the judgement in a case brought by citizen Esther Vongai Zimudzi, who argued that the chief’s remarks breached her political rights under Section 67 of the Constitution. She said Chimanikire’s actions also contravened Section 281(2), which bars traditional leaders from engaging in partisan politics.

The court heard that the chief was quoted telling his subjects: “2030 VaMnangagwa vanenge vachitonga; Pamberi neZANU PF; Pasi nemhandu (President Mnangagwa will still be in power in 2030, forward with ZANU PF, down with the enemies).” Chimanikire admitted making the remarks but insisted they were delivered at a private gathering, not a political rally, and were meant as patriotic praise for President Emmerson Mnangagwa rather than partisan endorsement. Justice Deme rejected that defence, saying Section 281(2)(c) makes it unconstitutional for traditional leaders to further the interests of any political party, regardless of the setting or whether it is election season.

“The fact that the remarks were made at a private gathering does not absolve Chief Seke from the constitutional obligation imposed upon him as a traditional leader,” Justice Deme said. The court ordered Chimanikire to publish a written retraction in a newspaper with national circulation and share it with public and private media within seven days, which the chief has since done.

In his written retraction, Chief Seke stated: “I, Stanley Chimanikire, in my capacity as Chief Seke, and in terms of the Order of Justice Deme in case No. HCH 3233/24, hereby retract the political slogans I chanted while addressing a gathering in my official capacity. “I acknowledge that the chanting of slogans associated with any political party is inconsistent with the provisions of section 281(2) of the Constitution of Zimbabwe, which prohibit traditional leaders from acting in a partisan manner or furthering the interests of any political party. “I, therefore, withdraw the said slogans and reaffirm my commitment to performing my duties as Chief Seke in a manner that is impartial, non-partisan, and in full compliance with the Constitution and laws of the Republic of Zimbabwe.” The ruling underscores growing calls for adherence to constitutional requirements aimed at ensuring traditional leaders remain neutral when it comes to political matters. Meanwhile, villagers in Buhera are up in arms against Headman Chimombe who they accuse of extorting money from them by demanding various levies including US$75 for tombstone unveiling ceremonies. Headman Chimombe, born Manhando Chimombe, falls under Chief Nyashanu.

According to the villagers, Chimombe charges US$10 to notify him of the ceremony (kusuma), US$40 for his attendance (yestoka), US$15 for a crate of drinks and US$15 to notify the local village head. “It is a burden on top of another burden. We struggled to contribute for a tombstone on our loved one’s grave and we also had to worry about catering to the demands of our traditional leader,” said one villager who spoke on condition of anonymity.

Chimombe denied the allegations when approached by a local newspaper. “I don’t do that. People are lying because they want to dethrone me. I only charge US$25, which includes US$10 for notification (kusuma), US$10 for travel, and US$5 for notifying the village head.

For long distances, I might be forced to charge a bit more for transport, but it is never more than US$30,” said Headman Chimombe. Chief Nyashanu is reported to have condemned the alleged practice insisting that all headmen under his jurisdiction charged US$10 to all families that intent on holding a tombstone unveiling ceremony.

“This practice is unheard of and unacceptable. We will not tolerate such exploitation in our community. If families are being asked to pay such amounts, they should come forward and report the matter to me. “I agreed with all headmen under me that they should only be given US$10 for notification purposes, whether it is for erecting tombstones or funerals.

Families should refuse to pay any amount beyond that,” said Chief Nyashanu. However, the villagers were adamant that Headman Chimombe refused to give permission for a tombstone unveiling and did not attend the ceremony if a family did not meet his demands. But the malpractices do not end there.

Several traditional leaders including Chief Chitsa have been accused of charging a US$15 grave levy whilst then acting Chief Nyamandi, Siyano Machaya reportedly charged villagers US$137 to hear a case. It has since come to The Patriot’s attention that Chief Mugabe, born Matubede Mudavanhu, has sparked another controversy by empowering village heads in his area to collect outstanding school fees, with a 10 percent commission on each collection.

This move has raised concerns about the legality of the arrangement and the potential for abuse of power. Several village heads who spoke to the media said the decision was announced during a meeting between Chief Mugabe and his village heads, known as Pfigamwedzi.

When contacted for comment, Chief Mugabe confirmed the directive saying it was aimed at helping schools recover thousands of dollars in unpaid fees from villagers, some of which date back 10 years. “We had a meeting with the school administration and the school development committees, and we agreed that village heads should intervene to help schools recover their dues. “We have discovered that some learners are already in secondary school or have completed secondary school, but they did not pay fees in primary school.

We cannot allow this situation to continue; we have to step in,” said the chief. However, the Masvingo Provincial Education Director, Shylatte Mhike, was quick to dissociate herself from the chief’s directive, saying: “I am not aware of such an arrangement: I will have to enquire from the District Schools Inspector. That arrangement is illegal, and I don’t know how the schools will acquit the money,” said Mhike.

This is not the first time Chief Mugabe has made headlines for controversy. Recently, he asked for powers to preside over statutory criminal cases such as murder and rape, sparking debate about the role of traditional leaders in the Zimbabwe’s judicial system.

Which is underpinned by the age-old Roman-Dutch law. However, it would seem that local chiefs are not alone in going against their constitutional powers. Perusing through an fairly old issue of the popular South African magazine DRUM, the writer came across an intriguing story of a Venda chief (name withheld) who was accused of fining unmarried young women and girls who fell pregnant.

According to the widely read magazine, residents of Mandala Village, outside Thohoyandou in the heart of Vendaland, it was customary to inform the chief whenever an unmarried woman fell pregnant. The woman would then be summoned to the chief’s traditional court or dare to explain herself. One such single mother, Fulufehlo Netshivhumbe (then aged 20), told DRUM magazine that she was, required pay a fine of R700.

The Grade 11 learner said that when she gave birth in 2013 she didn’t have any money, and neither did her parents who were actually struggling to send her to school. The unpaid debt soon soared to R850 due to unexplained interest charges. Explained Fulufehlo’s mother: “We were told that my daughter would be chased away from the village if she failed to pay the money.

And because she couldn’t afford to pay, I offered to work for the chief for free, just to settle the debt, but he turned down the offer. In fear of being exiled from the village, Fulufehlo says she had no choice but approach a loan shark. The mother of one told DRUM: “What the chief is doing is not right, and it must come to and end. Just think of it, I’m unemployed and my unemployed parents now take care of me, my baby and my two siblings.

However, Fulufehlo was not the only one who has been forced to pay an unjust fine. Rendani Mavhungu (30) told DRUM magazine that she was also a victim of the chief’s expensive customs. Rendani fell pregnant and gave birth to a baby girl in Johannesburg in October 2015. When her mother reported the pregnancy to the chief, she was allegedly also told to pay a fine of R850.

At the time, neither Rendani nor her mother could afford to pay the penalty. Then tragedy struck — the baby fell ill and was admitted to hospital where she died. She was only a month old. When the mother reported to the chief that the baby had died, the traditional leader was adamant that “my baby was not going to be buried in his village until my mother had paid the fine”. Rendani’s unemployed mother was left with no choice but to take some of the money meant for funeral arrangements to pay the fine because they wanted to bury in peace.

Residents also disclosed another archaic custom in the village — an unmarried women was required to pay R2 700 to introduce her boyfriend to the chief, claims which the chief denied. When approached for comment, the SA Commission for Gender Equality was unequivocal in condemning the practice. A spokesman was quoted as saying: “The GCE acknowledges and respects cultural and traditional practices, however, the alleged incidents highlight patriarchal perceptions about women in our society… “These incidents do not accord with the principles and values set out in our Constitution. They are sexist and should be condemned in the strongest terms. No cultural practice or traditional norm supersedes the Constitution.

‘The community in which this happens must challenge this decree by the chief . After 21 years of democracy, there is supposed to be gender transformation . . .” There you have it. Chiefs are not above the law, after all.