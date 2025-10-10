Chibuku Road to Fame turns 25 . . . but Zimdancehall, hip-hop notable absentees

By Kundai Marunya

ZIMBABWE’S premier talent search platform, the Chibuku Road to Fame competition, celebrated its 25th anniversary this year with the notable absence of the country’s trending genres: hip-hop and Zimdancehall. Despite headline performances by Zimdancehall icon Winky D and hip-hop sensation Saintfloew, these popular genres were conspicuously missing from the actual competition line-up.

The event culminated in 10 provincial champions, consisting of one sungura act, one traditional contemporary group, and dominant eight afro-fusion bands. This composition has sparked conversations about the evolution of Zimbabwean music and the fundamental requirements for success in the country’s most prestigious music competition.

While the national finals featured spectacular performances from established dancehall and hip-hop stars — with Winky D leading the usual sing-along that has earned him the monicker ‘choirmaster’, and Saintfloew proving himself worthy of sharing the stage with the country’s music heavyweights — these genres failed to produce a single provincial champion. This paradox highlights the growing divide between commercial popularity and competition readiness in Zimbabwe’s music scene.

Ironically, both Winky D and Saintfloew turned to using live bands for performance after earning commercial success. In the afro-fusion category, Feli Nandi drew admiration with an electrifying performance that featured her hit songs, including Mufudzi Wemombe, Mubayei, Ndoona Iwe, and Muranda, among others. Her well-choreographed set served as a reminder of how her genre has been fast evolving, attracting more artistes, especially those from the music academies.

The competition’s format, which emphasises live band performance and original composition, appears to disadvantage genres that typically rely on digital production and pre-recorded beats. Where hip-hop and Zimdancehall artistes often perform over producer-made instrumentals, the competition requires contestants to demonstrate competency in creating and arranging their own musical compositions from the ground up. This year’s competition showcased exceptional talent from across Zimbabwe’s provinces. Chitima Band emerged the ultimate winner, bagging the US$15 000 top prize and a lucrative recording contract.

The substantial prize money represents a significant investment in developing Zimbabwe’s musical talent, particularly for emerging artistes. “Our group was formed in 2013, and we were working mostly as session musicians until last year,” band leader Charles Chakanetsa told The Patriot. “Winning at the Chibuku Road to Fame is a historic milestone for us. Now that we are the champions, we are looking forward to recording our music; we already have two albums ready for the studio.” Chitima will use their winnings to buy musical instruments and invest in their art. Made up largely of former students from the Zimbabwe College of Music they are yet to get a taste of a professional career in the cut-throat music industry.

Since its inception a quarter of a century ago, Chibuku Road to Fame has established itself as the leading talent search platform in Zimbabwe, fundamentally shaping the country’s musical landscape. Over its 25-year history, the competition has launched the careers of notable artistes like Romeo Gasa and Tindo Ngwazi, among others. According to National Arts Council of Zimbabwe (NACZ) estimates, the competition has enabled over 1 000 artistes to perform on its stages, creating an invaluable pipeline for musical talent. In an exclusive interview, Napoleon Nyanhi, director of NACZ, shared his perspective on the competition’s outcome. “As the NACZ, we are very happy.

We’re very excited and we are satisfied with the way this competition, this festival, has unfolded,” Nyanhi said. “Chibuku Road to Fame is a talent search programme. We go into all 10 provinces to find the best bands that are undiscovered.” Nyanhi emphasised the importance of corporate partnership: “We are happy with Delta Beverages involvement under its Chibuku brand. They continuously support the arts every year. This is the 25th edition . . . Over those 25 years, over 1 000 people have played on the stage at Chibuku Road to Fame.” Addressing the genre composition, Nyanhi observed that all genres, though coming with different names, are basically anchored on sungura music.

“Ninety percent of the bands are sungura, and, over the years, the bands have been improving the genres, including new elements, hence the term ‘fusion’. You see, this is sungura but it is fusion, like dancehall. This is sungura but it is fusion like afro. We don’t see this as a movement away from who we are. We see this as a progression of the sungura genre.” His comments highlight an important evolution in Zimbabwe’s music — the natural fusion of traditional genres with contemporary influences. For hip-hop and dancehall to compete effectively on platforms like Chibuku Road to Fame, artistes and producers may need to reconsider their creative approaches by emphasising musical literacy, developing skills in instrument proficiency and live arrangement as well as adopting the team-based approach prevalent in afro-fusion and sungura.

The 2025 Chibuku Road to Fame competition has revealed a significant need for local artistes to incorporate Afrocentric instrumentation to develop a homegrown sound that goes beyond commercial success. The dominance of afro-fusion and the struggle of hip-hop and dancehall to compete suggests an evolutionary moment for the country’s music scene.

As genres continue to blend, the competition’s emphasis on musical fundamentals, live performance skills and original composition continues to set the standard for artistic excellence. For artistes, the message is clear: While digital production and freestyle prowess may build commercial success, mastering the fundamentals of music creation and live performance remains essential for recognition in Zimbabwe’s most prestigious talent competition.