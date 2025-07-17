Fighting oppression by living our culture

By Mafa Kwanisai Mafa

“THE best way to fight an oppressive and alien culture is to embrace your own.”

This is more than a slogan. It is a philosophy, a survival strategy and, ultimately, a revolutionary weapon for oppressed peoples worldwide.

In an age of globalised media, imperial dominance and cultural colonisation — where foreign languages, ideologies, religions, fashions and even histories are imposed — many communities find themselves alienated not just politically or economically, but spiritually and culturally.

What is colonisation if not the violent substitution of one culture for another?

What is imperialism if not the global erasure of people’s identities, memory and pride?

The first step in resisting oppression, then, must be to return — return to who we are, where we came from and how we once lived before the chains were fastened.

The cultural dimension of oppression

Oppression does not begin with a gun or an army. It begins in the mind. Colonial missionaries knew this. European anthropologists knew this. Even modern advertising companies know this.

If you can make people hate their language, look down on their clothing, distrust their traditions, feel ashamed of their food and idolise foreign standards of beauty, governance, and thought, you do not need to rule them by force. They will govern themselves according to your model, often with greater brutality than your own.

This is how colonialism continues long after independence has been declared; through the continued domination of education systems that praise the coloniser and ignore the indigenous; through churches that demonise ancestral practices; through media that celebrate whiteness and mock blackness; through policies that promote imported culture while criminalising or ridiculing local expression.

To fight such domination, we must turn inward. We must embrace our culture not as museum pieces, but as living, breathing elements of resistance.

Language as a battlefield

Let us begin with language — the primary vessel of culture.

Ngũgĩ wa Thiong’o, the great Kenyan writer and theorist, once argued that language is not neutral. Every language carries with it a worldview. When we abandon our indigenous languages for English, French or Portuguese, we are not just choosing a more ‘modern’ medium; we are internalising the thought systems, values and historical perspectives of those who colonised us.

Across Africa, young children learn to say ‘Yes, Sir’ before they can say ‘Thank you’ in their language. Students graduate having mastered William Shakespeare but know nothing of Shona oral poetry, Hausa philosophy or Zulu war songs. We raise generations of Africans who can quote Winston Churchill but cannot name a single proverb of their ancestors.

Reviving and speaking our languages — in schools, media, politics and homes — is an act of resistance. It says: We refuse to be erased. We will think in our tongues and, in doing so, we will see the world through our own eyes.

Names, clothing and identity

Colonialism renamed us. It renamed our cities, our rivers, our mountains and our very bodies. ‘John’, ‘Mary’, ‘George’ and ‘Elizabeth’ replaced Tinashe, Amadou, Ayanda and Esi. These names were not just convenient — they were colonial branding, spiritual conquest and psychological domination.

To reclaim our names is to reclaim our identity. It is to say: “I am not a copy. I am not a subject of the empire. I am rooted.”

Similarly, we must resist the global uniform of blue suits and red ties that has come to represent ‘professionalism’. Who decided that looking like a European businessman is the standard for respectability?

Traditional attire is not primitive — it is specific, symbolic and sacred. Every pattern, colour, and fabric tells a story.

Wearing our clothing, restoring our names and affirming our rituals is not regression — it is decolonisation. It is dignity.

Religion, spirituality and liberation

One of the most devastating effects of colonisation was the demonisation of African spirituality. Missionaries destroyed shrines, burned sacred objects and labelled traditional beliefs ‘witchcraft’. Centuries of spiritual wisdom were dismissed as devilry.

Today, many Africans view their religious heritage with fear or contempt, while embracing foreign religious ideologies without question. This is not to attack anyone’s personal beliefs. But it is to ask: Why have we accepted the idea that our ancestors were spiritually lost until they were ‘saved’ by foreign faiths?

Reviving African spiritual systems — from Vodun and Ifa to hunhu/ubuntu and African cosmology — is not just about rituals. It’s about self-understanding. It’s about building moral systems rooted in our context, reverence for nature, respect for elders and communal balance.

A liberated people must have a liberated soul. And that soul must be fed by its ancestral springs.

History as a tool of power

The coloniser didn’t just conquer land. He conquered time. He rewrote history. He taught us that civilisation began in Greece, that enlightenment came from Europe, and that progress comes only through Westernisation.

He made us believe that our kingdoms were savage, our empires backward, and our heroes insignificant.

To fight oppression, we must teach and learn our history; not just as a footnote to colonial conquest, but as the central story of humanity. From the libraries of Timbuktu to the walls of Great Zimbabwe, from the philosophies of ancient Kemet to the anti-colonial struggles of Samora Machel, Patrice Lumumba, Amílcar Cabral and Mbuya Nehanda — Africa has always had greatness.

Knowing this is not nostalgic. It is necessary. Because people who do not know their history can never truly know their worth.

Culture is the new frontline

Today, culture is not only about preservation — it is a battlefield.

Look at global music: African beats are sampled and remixed, but African languages and messages are erased. Look at fashion: African patterns are worn on global runways without credit or context. Look at Hollywood: African stories are told through foreign eyes.

The world wants our rhythm, but not our roots.

That is why cultural production must be in our hands. Writers, filmmakers, musicians, painters, sculptors, designers — these are not entertainers, they are freedom fighters. They shape how we see ourselves and how the world sees us.

Supporting African art, funding local creatives and promoting indigenous storytelling is not charity — it is resistance. It is reclaiming the narrative.

Cultural embrace is political action

Some ask: How does culture help us if we still face poverty, bad governance or foreign debt?

The answer is: Culture is not a distraction — it is the soil from which real change grows. Political and economic independence mean nothing if we are mentally colonised.

Kwame Nkrumah said: “Seek ye first the political kingdom.”

But today we must also seek the cultural kingdom, because without it, politics becomes mimicry and economics becomes dependency.

Cultural embrace builds confidence. It encourages pride. It unites people. It gives purpose. A people proud of their culture will defend their land, protect their resources and govern with vision.