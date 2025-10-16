Kuripa ngozi: Dealing with avenging spirits

By Simon Ngena

THREE years after being seized from their families and forced to marry and be intimate with an adult male in a Shona ritual to appease an avenging spirit, five teenagers are facing a dismal future.

The girls from Honde Valley in Manicaland had to drop out of school, become under-age wives and mothers and live an impoverished life as vegetable vendors to contribute to their new families’ household income.

In 1999, Felicitas Nyakama, Nesta Maromo, Juliet Muranganwa, Precious Maboreke and Perseverance Ndarangwa, who were then between the ages of seven and 15, were handed over by their parents to the family of Gibson Kupemba as payment for the man’s murder. The girls’ relatives killed Kupemba to prepare muti or traditional medicine, which is sometimes made from body parts.

According to traditional belief, a murderer’s relatives need to appease a dead person’s spirit with virgin girls, sometimes as young as six years old. The virgin has to live with the murdered person’s family, no matter her age. When she reaches puberty, she is made the wife of one of the male members of her new family.

Kupemba’s grandson Gibson (junior) said his father appeared to him in his sleep, demanding a virgin girl as compensation from each family involved in his murder. He insists the girls were not forced to offer themselves, but it was their personal choice to rescue their families from an evil spirit.

‘They came here to confess on their own volition. Each girl must be accompanied by 22 heads of cattle,’ said 28-year-old Kupemba Junior, who married Precious Maboreke in 1999, when she was 15 years old. They have three children.

While five girls have already been pledged to the Kupembas, Kupemba Junior says his family still demands twelve more virgins to avenge his grandfather’s death.

In a previous edition, this column focussed on the thorny subject of ritual killings, which were in most cases dealt with by the courts. In the past such heinous crimes were punished by the imposition of the death sentence, i.e. an eye for an eye/ But since the abolition of the death penalty in Zimbabwe, all crimes of a capital nature are now punished by life imprisonment.

Unfortunately, Roman Dutch law does not recognise the existence of ngozi or avenging spirits.

The customary practice of compensatory payment in inter-family disputes as well as in the appeasement of avenging deceased spirits (kuripa ngozi) is a classic example of the influence of tradition at the family level in contemporary Shona communities in Zimbabwe.

Types of ngozi spirits vary, based on the grievance. These spirits seek vengeance for injustices and can bring illness, misfortune, or death to the offenders’ families. The specific type of ngozi determines the required appeasement through compensation to restore balance.

Characteristics of Ngozi

1. Atonement for wrongs: When a person is killed unjustly, the spirit of the deceased (ngozi) may seek vengeance.

2. Community involvement: The community, elders, and family members come together to mediate the dispute.

3. Compensation and appeasement: The offending family or individual provides compensation, which can be in the form of money, goods, or, historically, even the offering of a virgin girl (though this aspect is a criminal offense).

4. Reconciliation: The payment is meant to appease the ngozi, allowing the spirit to be satisfied and the violent repercussions to cease.

5. Restoration of relationships: By settling the dispute, kuripa ngozi aims to restore fractured social relationships and help both families move forward.

Significance and Challenges:

Conflict Resolution: Kuripa ngozi serves as a vital method for indigenous conflict resolution, promoting dialogue and accountability.

Cultural Practice: It is deeply embedded in the cultural understanding of justice and community well-being among the indigenous people.

Legal and Ethical Concerns: The practice raises complex ethical and legal issues, especially when it involves coercion or the exploitation of women and girls, which is illegal in Zimbabwe.

Grief and Healing: The practice provides a structured process for families to work through their grief and achieve a state of healing after a loss.

While , the concept of vengeance for murder in the Bible, particularly in the Old Testament, shares similarities with ngozi, an avenging spirit in Shona tradition. Both involve a spirit or blood crying out for justice or retribution against the person who caused harm. For example, in Genesis, the blood of Abel cries out from the ground after his murder, a parallel to the Shona belief that the blood of the wronged seeks to be avenged.

Similarities to Ngozi:

Blood cry for justice: In the Bible, after Cain murdered Abel, the Lord told Cain that the blood of his brother cried out to Him from the ground (Genesis 4:10-11).

Vengeance: The concept of vengeance for murder is a theme throughout the Old Testament. God’s judgment is sometimes portrayed as a form of divine retribution against those who commit such acts.

Restlessness and wandering: In both cases, the guilty party is often seen as being marked or cursed, leading to a life of restlessness and wandering, similar to Cain who was driven from his land.

Contrasting Views

Negotiation with spirits: While kuripa ngozi involves resolving conflicts by appeasing the avenging spirit through compensation, some Christian interpretations see it as negotiating with evil spirits and therefore reject it.

Biblical principles: Instead of appeasing avenging spirits, some Christians focus on restitution, a concept emphasized by Jesus in the Bible, particularly in Matthew 5:23-24.

The Role of Christ: In a broader Christian view, the cry of the blood of Jesus is one of mercy, not vengeance, and He is always interceding for us before God.

By and large, kuripa ngozi is a Shona custom that finds a conceptual echo in the biblical theme of vengeance for spilled blood, though the approach to resolving such conflicts differs significantly between the traditions.

Although giving up of a virgin girl for purposes of kuripa ngozi is a criminal offence in Zimbabwe, it appears many girls and women continue to suffer in silence because the practice is administered at the family level. In spite of these grey areas, this practice has proved valuable in terms of its capacity to resolve conflict, re-create social relationships that have been distressed by violent conflict at the family level.

Noteworthy is its propensity to promote inclusivity of both men and women and constructive engagement in resolving inter-family murder-related conflict. Its capacity to deliver accountability and payment of reparations as conditions for reconciliation gives it a role in indigenous peace-building.

This instalment concludes that kuripa ngozi is a type of a community-based peace intervention that assists a family that has experienced the loss of a murdered family member to gradually move from the stage of being stuck in grief to working through their loss.