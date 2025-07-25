Mukwererera Mukwererera: : Traditional Traditional answer to answer to climate climate change

By Simon Ngena

SINCE time immemorial, people in the rural areas have set aside a day when they do not work in the fi elds. This day is called chisi in Shona. Some communities observe Wednesday while others have set aside Thursday as chisi or day or rest from working in the fi elds. On this particular day, households abstain from all fi eld work as a way of paying respect respecting the ancestors and the god of the rain. In most of Zimbabwe’s rural areas, rainmaking ceremonies, known as mukwerera in Shona, are traditional rituals performed to invoke rain, especially during times of drought or just before the rainy season. These ceremonies are deeply rooted in African traditional religion and are a way for communities to connect with their ancestors and the rain spirits. They involve various practices like singing, dancing, feasting, and off ering traditional beer to the ancestors. Here are fi ve reasons why mukwerera has withstood the test of time:

1. Ensuring Adequate Rainfall: The most prominent reason is to petition ancestors and Mwari (God) for suffi cient rainfall, especially before the start of the rainy season. This is crucial for agriculture and the sustenance of rural communities which depend on the land for their very survival.

2. Promoting Harvests: Beyond rain, the ceremony also aims to ensure a bountiful harvest. The success of the harvest is seen as directly linked to the favour of the ancestors and Mwari.

3. Cleansing the Land: Mukwerera is believed to cleanse the land of negative energies, such as those resulting from wrongdoing like murder or adultery. This cleansing is thought to be necessary for the rain to fall and the crops to grow well.

4. Honouring and Appeasing Ancestors: The ceremony involves libations and prayers to the ancestors,acknowledging their role as intermediaries between the living and the spiritual realm. This is a way to show respect and ensure their continued blessings.

5. Maintaining Cultural Identity: Mukwerera is a vital part of Shona cultural heritage, reinforcing traditional beliefs, social structures, and the connection between the community and their ancestral lands.

It is a way to pass down cultural knowledge and practices to future generations. Below is a summary of the key aspects of in Zimbabwe: Offering of Beer: Traditional beer, often brewed from millet malt, is offered to ancestors in hollowed-out gourds. Gourds: Revered and used instead of metal cups, which are seen as a colonial legacy. Drums: The drums used in rainmaking ceremonies symbolise different aspects of the rainmaking process. Stones: In severe droughts, elders may carry stones, symbolising extra power to bring rain.

Community Involvement: These ceremonies are often community-wide events, with people from various faiths participating. Beliefs: The ceremonies are based on the belief that humans can influence nature and the spiritual realm to ensure adequate rainfall. Impact: The ceremonies are believed to bring not only rain but also abundant crops and food. To get some insight into this age-old practice, the writer took a trip to the Eastern Highlands, where a dirt road breaks into an isolated farming community in Mutasa along the eastern border between Zimbabwe and Mozambique. Similar small farming villages are dotted around the area, broken by rolling mountains and hills. In this part of the country, small-scale farmers thrive on rain-fed crop farming; from the country’s staple crop maize to groundnuts and various other crops.

Unfortunately, the farmers’ livelihoods are under threat as rainfall is increasingly becoming unreliable due to climate change droughts. Farmers’ livestock and crops have been wiped out by the frequent and severe droughts. And on this particular December afternoon in 2023, it is scorching hot and there were no signs of rainfall though it was nearly two months into the summer season.

Farmers should have been working on their farms but the rains had been delayed and a serious El Nino-induced drought is looming, according to the latest forecasts from Meteorological Services Department (MSD).Despite the seemingly gloomy situation, a respected village elder — George Shamudazira and farmer, nichnamed Mr Greenfields, in this community — remains calm and is bullish that it is going to be raining within days.“The rains are coming soon,” says Shamudzarira as he stares blankly at the clear afternoon sky. His confidence was partly buoyed by his and other farmers’ strong traditional briefs in their ancestors and rain gods whom he says will not forsake them.“Every year, we take part in rainmaking ceremonies to appease our ancestors and gods of rain,” Shamudzarira explains. But what exactly is involved in these rainmaking ceremonies? It is a day of singing, dancing and merrymaking with a lot of traditional beer and food. The beer — brewed from millet malt— is served in hollowed out dried gourds and no metal cups or pots are allowed near the ceremony which is normally led by a local traditional leader.

And if done properly, Mr Greenfields explains, the rainmaking ceremony brings a lot of rainfall and abundant crops and food.“During the ceremony, we ask our ancestors and rain gods to provide us with plenty of rains. But during these ceremonies we don’t use any metal cups or containers, instead we use gourds,” he said. Cups made from metal and other materials were introduced in Zimbabwe by the colonial settlers. Today, these utensils are considered part of the colonial legacy which Shamudzarira says anger their ancestors and gods. “Even at some of our water wells we don’t use metal cups; our ancestors consider them as dirty. If we use such cups, the wells will mysteriously go dry. Our forefathers have using gourds for drinking at the rain and we’re keeping that traditional. We don’t want to anger our ancestors,” he says, sniffing his favourite bute (snuff).

However, the gourds used during the ceremonies come in different shapes and sizes; when dried, smaller ones with long curved handles are used as cups to drink the beer while the larger ones are used as containers for storing the brew. However, the gourds are very versatile; when tender, they are a source of food for local farmers too. They can be eaten cooked or boiled while the leaves can be cooked and served as relish. Gourds are known locally as matende or mikombe depending on the size and purpose but when used as food, the local people call them mapudzi.

“Though gourds are very important to various aspects of our lives, for the rainmaking ceremonies, we use these gourds to serve traditional beer. The gourds are very pure and clean,” says Shamudzarira as he shows off various gourds kept in his small thatched hut used as kitchen. Munyama’s gourds were covered in soot giving them black shiny colour and aura of importance. A matured gourd is dried and a hole is cut at the top. To remove the seeds and other stuff, the gourd is socked in water for days and later cleaned.

These gourds, Mr Greenfields said, had been part of their culture for ages, well before metal cups and other utensils were introduced in the country.

To be continued