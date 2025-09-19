Of marine spirits (‘manjuzu’) and mermaids

By Simon Ngena

ONE morning in June 2000, villagers in Mhondoro woke up to the news that two men had drowned in a local dam, in the early hours of the morning, that time of the day when elephants drink and have a bath. But the biggest shock wasn’t the drowning, after all, death by drowning happens often enough, especially during the rainy season. The most shocking aspect was the fact that the two men had met their fate while trying to chase or catch a mermaid, called njuzu in the vernacular.

Fast forward to 2025 . . . Two women drowned while performing manjuzu rituals in the Nyaure River in Bindura, the Mashonaland Central capital, in an incident that left the local community shell-shocked while drawing the ire of the local traditional leadership.

The tragic event was reportedly led by a self-proclaimed prophet, who took five young women to the river in a bid to connect with mermaid spirits. The ritual involved the women entering the water under the prophet’s guidance.

The self-styled prophet later told the media that one of the deceased was his wife.

An irate Chief Masembura warned members of the public against conducting unsanctioned rituals or engaging in spiritual practices at sacred water bodies.

“These are sacred waters, and there are underground spiritual creatures there. So, every time you go there you must follow proper rituals and you must ask the leaders of this place,” the chief warned.

What, then, are marine spirits, the writer sought to find out from those in the know.

Over the course of time, I spoke to cultural experts, such as traditional leaders and indigenous medical practitioners and religious leaders, ‘prophets’ and others. The answers I got were as diverse as the people I spoke to. It is, therefore, next to impossible to capture all their views within the scope of a single newspaper article.

To cut a long story short, marine spirits, also known as water spirits or aquatic spirits, are a concept rooted in various spiritual traditions and folklores. They are believed to be supernatural entities or energies that inhabit oceans, rivers, lakes, and other bodies of water.

In some cultures, marine spirits are revered as benevolent beings, associated with fertility, prosperity, and protection. They are often depicted as mermaids which are the female version of water spirits, mermen which are the male version of water spirits, these are considered to have human upper body and fish lower bodies, or other aquatic creatures. However, in other traditions, marine spirits are feared and believed to be malevolent entities that can cause harm, misfortune, or even death. They are sometimes associated with witchcraft, curses, or dark magic.

The concept of marine spirits is also deeply ingrained in various African cultures. The Yoruba Orisha Olokun, worshipped in Nigeria from around the 12th century CE, is a powerful example of an aquatic deity. Similarly, the Zulu inkanyamba, a mythical water serpent, has been an integral part of South African folklore since the pre-colonial era.

These diverse traditions demonstrate the significance of marine spirits in African cultures, often associated with fertility, prosperity, and spiritual growth. In Zimbabwe we also have stories of marine spirits like Nyaminyami as a legendary water spirit said to inhabit the Zambezi River, specifically in the area around the Kariba Dam, on the border between Zimbabwe and Zambia.

The Kariba Dam, which was constructed in the 1950s, is said to have disrupted the spirit’s habitat and caused widespread displacement of the local Tonga people. According to legend, Nyaminyami was not pleased with the dam’s construction and has been causing misfortunes, including mild earthquakes, to those who disturbed its habitat.

While there is no scientific evidence to prove the existence of Nyaminyami, the legend remains an important part of the local culture and folklore. Many locals claim to have seen the spirit or experienced its presence, and it continues to be revered and respected by the community.

The mythology of marine spirits is a testament to humanity’s enduring fascination with the ocean and its mysteries. From ancient Mesopotamia to modern-day folklore, this rich and diverse tapestry has evolved over time, influenced by cultural and historical factors. As we continue to explore the depths of our oceans and the human experience, the legacy of marine spirits mythology remains an integral part of our shared cultural heritage.

The manjuzu ceremonies are traditional rituals performed in Africa to appease these water spirits. The ceremonies are usually held near rivers, lakes, or other bodies of water, and are led by spiritual/traditional leaders, spirit mediums, or other respected community members. The rituals are an integral part of Zimbabwean cultural heritage, and their significance extends beyond the individual to the family and community. These ceremonies are deeply rooted in tradition and are typically conducted with the involvement and blessing of family members and community leaders.

One of the primary reasons why someone cannot do manjuzu ceremonies and rituals with their friends in secrecy without consulting family and traditional custodians is that it goes against the fundamental principles of Zimbabwean culture. Family and community ties are strong in Zimbabwean society, and important ceremonies like manjuzu are usually conducted with respect for elders, ancestors, and community norms.

However, a growing concern has emerged about the misuse of these ceremonies for personal gain, particularly wealth accumulation. Some individuals have begun to exploit manjuzu ceremonies, turning them into cult-like practices. These practices involve using rice, wines, sweets, and cakes as offerings to appease the manjuzu spirits.

Unfortunately, some of these practices are often conducted in secrecy, without the knowledge or involvement of family members or traditional leaders. Many families are unaware that their loved ones are participating in these ceremonies. This secrecy can lead to further exploitation and manipulation by fake spiritual practitioners who claim to have the power to appease the manjuzu spirits.

Some fake spiritual practitioners have emerged, suggesting, partaking, or even misleading these ceremonies. These individuals often prey on vulnerable individuals seeking financial gain or solutions to their problems. They may use manipulative tactics to convince individuals to participate in these ceremonies, often with devastating consequences. The consequences of these manjuzu ceremonies can be severe. Some individuals who participate in these ceremonies may start falling sick, while others may die under mysterious circumstances, often linked to drowning.

It is essential to prioritise the cultural significance and traditional practices surrounding manjuzu ceremonies. These ceremonies should be conducted with respect, tradition, and cultural sensitivity. They should not be used for personal gain or financial exploitation. We cannot ignore this growing concern that needs to be addressed. It is essential to promote a deeper understanding and respect for the cultural significance of these ceremonies. By doing so, we can ensure that these traditional practices continue to play a positive role in African cultures and societies.