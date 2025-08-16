Our culture must live again …but not under siege, but in full sovereignty

By Nthungo Ya Afrika

I WILL narrow the original definition of culture among the Nahasi (Africans) to this: Customs and our way of relating to the past, present and future with the positive spiritual world, directed to ‘I Am’.

As a race, we have been fighting against time instead of rewinding it to learn from it, ever since the days of slavery, colonialism and even after the attainment of political independence. This struggle against time, rather than embracing it as a tool of reflection and wisdom, has become part of a culture imposed on us. This new culture was actively encouraged by our former enslavers and colonisers, beginning, notably, in the 6th century AD under Emperor Justinian. This was when the Second Edict was issued, banning our ancient spiritual traditions, because the First Edict, issued in the 4th Century AD by Emperor Theodosius, had been ineffective. Time and religion, in their truest form, complement each other. Our ancestors knew how to use both effectively. This is seen most vividly in the life of Prophet Enoch, who ‘walked with I Am’ and transcended time and death itself (Genesis 5:24). He understood that religion was not about ritual but total submission to ‘I Am’, the Creator. Through him, we saw that obedience and unity with the Divine allowed humanity to live in harmony, without poverty or inequality.

The rich cared for the poor and the system worked because it was built on spiritual alignment. So, can we blame Emperors Theodosius and Justinian for our predicament as a race? The answer is no. They may have issued Edicts, but the betrayal came from within. Between the 4th and 6th centuries, the Romans scoured our holy writings, helped by renegade and traitorous priests.

From those texts, they learned how we once walked with ‘I Am’; free from poverty, guided by spiritual truths and united by moral duty. They found that our power lay in a simple truth — our societies once ensured that no-one was left behind. Prophet Enoch institutionalised this principle, and ‘I Am’ rewarded him by taking him without death. The Glorious Qur’an affirms this ideal in Surah 16:71: “And Allah hath favoured some of you above others in provision.

Now those who are more favoured will by no means hand over their provision to those whom their right hands possess, so that they may be equal with them in respect thereof. Is it then the grace of Allah that they deny?” Despite centuries passing, Nahasi education remains under the control of those who enslaved and colonised us. As a result, our collective memory, our true past, is being systematically erased or distorted. One glaring example is how Stolen Legacy by We must awaken.

Not in anger, but in awareness, in reclaiming our dignity. George G.M. James remains unknown or ignored by many among us, despite its monumental importance since Ghana’s independence in 1957. Herodotus, often referred to as the ‘Father of History’, described Egyptians as “… burnt-skinned, flat-nosed, woolly-haired…” people, ancestors of today’s Africans. He visited Kemet (modern-day Egypt) between 450-430 BC, but this knowledge is nearly non-existent in African curricula from early childhood development through post-university education. Why? Because we have been conditioned to forget, to embrace a ‘culture under siege’. Even the language we use to describe ourselves is part of the lie.

Many of our people, including our scholars and religious leaders, still identify with the term ’black’, a term introduced by the Roman Catholic Church in the 15th century when they sanctioned slavery. Conversely, the term ’white’ emerged in the 17th century as a self-description by the Tambous (those who imposed this narrative). They then portrayed everyone in heaven, including Yeshua, as white, complete with wavy hair. Four centuries later, that image persists, reinforced by Nahasi academics trained under a curriculum that was designed to keep us thinking like Tambous. Today, no significant social or intellectual move by our people happens unless sanctioned by these same external forces.

This control is so pervasive that even laughable and unscientific narratives — such as the claim that Southern Africa was originally populated only by ‘bushmen’ — go unchallenged. These same physical traits are found among certain Europeans, but such facts are quickly buried. Whenever I ask people: “Do we have a genuine culture?” The answers often begin with totems.

Totems are important indeed. Our ancestors created them to protect animals and vegetation from extinction. Today, while the modern world talks about environmental consciousness as if it’s a new idea, our ancestors were already practising sustainability in spiritual and practical terms. Extinction is not a word that exists in the positive spiritual world. It exists only in the minds of those who have disconnected themselves from ‘I Am’.

Culture is the backbone of every race. It must be controlled, protected and progressively advanced by that race. We, the Nahasi, must unshackle ourselves from this culture created under siege.

The culture we’ve copied from those who once called themselves ‘civilised’, but whom our ancestors described as savages, especially in their treatment of women, is not ours. The downfall of our race lies in our failure to lift ourselves from this dungeon of conditioned ignorance. We are failing to lead the human race back to the way of ‘I Am’.

As long as we fail to do so, the label scum of humanity will remain around our necks like an albatross. Even in Islam, where some men oppress women, the Qur’an itself speaks against this injustice. Surah 16:97 says: “Whoever does right whether male or female and is a believer, him verily We shall quicken with good life, and We shall pay them a recompense in proportion to the best of what they used to do.”

The sacred texts have always aligned with the same message: Justice, equality and spiritual obedience. Surah 16:112 reflects our present condition poignantly: “Allah coineth a similitude: a township that dwelt secure and well-content, its provision coming to it in abundance from every side, but it disbelieved in Allah’s favours, so Allah made it experience the garb of dearth and fear because of what they used to do.” Once, our race was the pinnacle of civilisation.

Now, we are treated as the lowest. Why? Because we strayed. We were once enslaved by both light-skinned Arabs and Tambou Christians. This was foretold in Surah 16:112 when abundance was no longer appreciated, we were plunged into fear and lack. Now the question is: Have we learned anything? Are we prepared to change? The answer lies in a simple formula; total eradication of poverty and the restoration of respect for womenfolk.

This was how we led before we were led astray by the selfish spirit of ’I, Me, and Myself’. That spirit is the engine of the culture created under siege. How else can there be such profound poverty on the motherland, the richest continent on the planet! The Books of Wisdom speak directly to us: “There is nothing new under the sun.” (Ecclesiastes 1:9-10) They tell us: “By reading the Books of Wisdom, you will be brought to an understanding of the nature and intention of ’I Am’, and life will then have meaning and purpose. The rich are responsible for providing the needs of the poor whether by work or food. This, above all, is the prime responsibility of wealth. And if a rich man says he cannot do it, then his riches witness against him.”

Does this not align perfectly with Surah 16:71? Whether we like it or not, we must rid ourselves of the culture created under siege — a culture our consciences have refused to acknowledge due to being ‘curriculumed’ and ‘syllabused’ by Tambou-controlled education and religion. The Books of Wisdom continue: “Without us, you are like a man at sea in a fair wind but lacking sail and oars.

Reading us but lacking guidance or understanding, you are like a man at sea with sail and oars but without the ability to utilise them.” This is the position of a race shackled by a culture not its own — a culture created under siege. We must awaken. Not in anger, but in awareness, in reclaiming our culture.

The future depends not on Tambous, not on governments, nor on political slogans, but on our ability to return to the Source: ’I Am’. It is time to cleanse our minds and spirits, reshape our education, and teach the truth to our children.

We must lead the world again not in domination, but in divine responsibility. Our culture must live again, not under siege, but in full sovereignty. Only then can the prophecy of restoration begin.