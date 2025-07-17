Role of traditional leaders in nutrition

By Simon Ngena

MALNUTRITION is one of the most serious problems affecting the world’s poorest people, and it remains a topical issue in the health of the world’s poorest nations. Nearly 30 percent of people in the world, of all ages, currently suffer from one or more of the several types of malnutrition.

According to the 1995 annual Poverty Assessment Survey Study (Central Statistical Office, now ZIMSTAT, 1995), 42 percent of the citizens were classified as ‘very poor’ (i.e. earning less than the level of income which people need to meet their basic food needs) with communal area residents having the highest level of poverty (71 percent). In a sample survey conducted in 2000 (Agri-Optima, 2000), 89 percent of the interviewed households reported food deficits for almost the whole year.

There are several factors that have exacerbated Zimbabwe’s food security situation. The 2016 Global Hunger Index quoted “widespread poverty, HIV/AIDS, limited employment opportunities, liquidity challenges, recurrent climate-induced shocks (e.g. Cyclone Idai, El Nino droughts, etc) as some of the factors contributing to limiting adequate access to food”.

The Food and National Security Programme (FNSP) is one of the Government of Zimbabwe”s main attempts to date to demonstrate their commitment towards the nutritional challenges confronting the country.

Soon after Zimbabwean independence in 1980, a number of NGOs initiated a nationwide Supplementary Feeding Programme. The GOZ gradually became more involved in the management of feeding programmes, as part of efforts to wean itself from donor support, given attempts by Western governments to weaponise food for regime change purposes..

Now traditional leaders, with active support from the Government, countrywide are taking centre stage. The following are some the main roles played by chiefs in championing food and nutrition issues in Zimbabwe.

In Zimbabwe’s rural areas ,chiefs act as community role models. A role model is a person whose behaviour, example, or success is or can be emulated by others.

“It is important to lead by example to establish trust among the subjects, gain respect and develop the systems to get things done, says Chief Chigume Negari.

It is, therefore, not surprising that most chiefs are now growing drought-resistant crops, such as including millet and sorghum, and encouraging their subjects to do the same. They are also initiating nutritional gardens and promoting the widespread use of water harvesting techniques.

Addressing Myths and Misconceptions

But addressing malnutrition, as it turns out, as not as straightforward as it sounds. This is because there are certain myths and misconceptions. For example, in some parts of Chiredzi District, home to the Shangaan people, unmarried women, pregnant women and uncircumcised men were not allowed to eat eggs or chicken.

Given that eggs and chicken are some of the affordable sources of animal protein, the health of the mother and the unborn child is therefore at risk. Chief Tshovani was once quoted in the press as lamenting: ”There was a perception in our community that young girls and pregnant women were not allowed to consume eggs and chicken until they give birth or get married.”

The traditional leadership is now playing a pivotal role in providing the community with facts to correct these myths and misconceptions regarding malnutrition. They are also engaging communities during their ward assembly meetings on the importance of good nutrition long before a child is born.

Said Chief Tshovani: ”We (traditional leaders) are instructing elders in our community to allow young girls and pregnant women in particular to eat nutritious food (such as eggs, chicken etc.), as it is the cornerstone for the future of their own children.”

Nutrition Gardens

With the assistance of agricultural extension workers (AEW) and Village Health Workers (VHW), the chiefs, headmen and village heads are facilitating the establishment of nutrition gardens ion their respective areas of jurisdiction.

Nutrition gardens are small-scale, community-managed farms, often located near schools, health centres or residential areas. They are designed to grow a variety of fruits, vegetables, and sometimes even small livestock, providing diverse and nutritious food options.

The majority are equipped with irrigation systems, such as solar-powered pumps, to ensure a consistent water supply, even during dry spells. Some gardens focus on specific crops, such as traditional grains, while others emphasize a variety of produce to promote healthy lifestyles.

One of the flagship sites of this initiative is Nabbole Garden, located in Mola, Kariba District. This garden, comprising 84 members—72 of whom are women—represents a beacon of hope for vulnerable communities. The programme intentionally prioritises women’s empowerment by focusing on those most in need, such as widows and the elderly, while considering commitment to sustainable farming practices. Through this approach, the programme aims to strengthen community resilience, offering more than just a temporary solution to hunger.

Before joining the initiative, many members relied on selling wild fruits or undertaking sporadic part-time jobs that barely covered their families’ needs. Today, through collective action, they are building a more secure and sustainable future.

Nabbole Garden is a model of innovation and climate resilience. One of its standout features is a charcoal cooling room — an eco-friendly structure that helps prolong the shelf life of harvested produce without relying on electricity. This innovation ensures that fresh food remains available for extended periods, even in remote areas with limited infrastructure.

In addition to the cooling room, the garden boasts a greenhouse, a drip irrigation system, and a piped water supply, all of which enable year-round farming. The installation of an electric fence protects crops from wildlife, a frequent challenge in this region. These advancements are key in ensuring the sustainability and productivity of the garden, especially during droughts exacerbated by climate change.

Women, who make up 85 percent of the garden members, play a critical role in driving the initiative forward. Their participation not only empowers them economically but also elevates their status within the community. The programme fosters collaboration, as members share knowledge, resources, and responsibilities. Block farming practices, where small plots are collectively managed, have further strengthened community bonds and improved productivity.

The success of Nabbole Garden and other nutrition gardens in Kariba District underscores the importance of sustainable, climate-smart agriculture in the fight against food insecurity and malnutrition. As Zimbabwe and other parts of Southern Africa continue to face the effects of El Niño and climate change, initiatives like this are not just addressing immediate food needs—they are laying the foundation for long-term resilience, economic empowerment, and a brighter future for rural communities.

Moreover, the chiefs said communities are likely to respond if the initiatives address their needs and priorities. In Mwenezi, the chief and the community members initiated the construction of Muzezegwa Dam. The dam’s

construction led to the development of community and household gardens. These gardens have offered great potential for improving household food and nutrition security and alleviating micronutrient deficiencies.

Similarly, the traditional leadership in Mutasa District supported and encouraged the community initiative to start a greenhouse garden. The idea was shared through the ward and village assembly and the traditional leaders motivated and encouraged people to take the idea of greenhouse gardens back to their communities. This initiative is now being implemented in various villages to improve health, ensure year-round food security and help reduce poverty using the Zunde raMambo as a strategy to reduce food insecurity.

Encouraging the Growing and Consumption of Small Grains

Chiefs in different areas are teaching the communities the benefits of growing millet and other drought resistant crops. Most chiefs mentioned that their areas continuously face insufficient rainfall, and a high number of people are facing prolonged periods of hunger and mealskipping.

To fight hunger in their districts (Chiredzi, Chipinge and Mwenezi), chiefs are

encouraging farmers to plant drought-resistant crops, including millet and sorghum.

It was highlighted that previously, everyone in these areas preferred to grow maize, and nobody was producing significantly because of low rainfall. This caused food shortages and families had to spend their meagre savings to buy food to keep their families afloat. A shift to producing small grains has seen most households producing better harvests.

Chief Chigume Negari said, “I expect to harvest every time I plant small grains, even in the seasons when my village receives little rainfall.” It was highlighted that the villagers also like feeding their children with small grains (millet and sorghum) because they fill them for a long time and give them energy for the whole day. Headman Nemaunga said, “the children also look strong and healthy and they perform well in school.”

Moreover, chiefs outlined that small grains (sorghum and millet) are not only a source of food for the communities; they also provide a constant supply of cash. When they need money, they can sell some of the crops. “Sorghum is my bank. When I have sorghum in the house, I don’t worry about money. I can cash it in anytime I want,” says Chief Tshovani.

Conclusion

The engagement of traditional leaders is an important aspect in ending food and nutrition insecurity which deserves greater attention. Engagement and involvement of traditional leaders can help sensitise and mobilise communities to embrace food and nutrition programmes from Government and other relevant stakeholders.

Although messages about the role and importance of chiefs in food and nutrition interventions are gaining increasing visibility in food security programmes, it is important that approaches towards engaging and involving chiefs in the longer-term are grounded in a clear understanding of their key roles in ending food and nutrition insecurity.

Izibongo zamaKhumalo/Praise Poetry of the Khumalo Clan

THE Khumalo clan, proudly known as amaNtungwa, holds a rich heritage deeply rooted in Southern African history, particularly in Zimbabwe and South Africa. They are descendants of noble warriors, kings, and statesmen such as Mzilikazi kaMashobane and Lobengula, who left lasting legacies across the region.

This praise poem (izibongo) is a lyrical tribute to the lineage, character, and accomplishments of the Khumalo people. It preserves history, identity, and pride through ancestral memory and oral tradition.

Mntungwa,

Mbulaz’omnyama,

Nina bakaBhej’eseNgome,

Nin’enithi nidla beniyeng’umuntu ngendaba…

Nin’enadlizifezimbili ikhambi laphuma lilinye.

Lobengula kaMzilikazi.

Mzilikazi kaMashobane,

Shobana noGasa kaZikode.

Zikode kaMkhatshwa,

Okhatshwe ngezind’izinyawo nangezimfushanyana,

UMkhatshwa wawoZimangele,

UNyama yeNtini yawo Zimangele,

Nin’enal’ukudlumlenze kwaBulawayo,

Nathi mlenze wankoni lo?

Ubungekho yini owezinkomo zakithi eNgome?

Donda weziziba akangakanani ngoba nasothini lomkhonto uyahlala.

Mabaso owabas’entabeni kwadliwa ilanga lishona.

BaNtungwa abancwaba.

Zindlovezibantu.

Zindlovezimacocombela.

Are You a Khumalo?

If you carry the Khumalo surname or identify with the amaNtungwa lineage, you are part of a proud tradition that spans centuries. We invite you to honour your roots, share your family’s version of this poem, or simply carry it forward in your memory and your household.

NHETEMBO

naIshe Gwindi

CHIMUPEMURADZUNGU

Hapana anagamuti svaa

Kana ahuti dzvutu

Hwechimupemburadzungu

Hwahwa hwamatanda

Huri ihwo hwechikokiyana

Ndiyaniko angamudenhe

Kana angohuti kape

Hunobikwa zuva rimwe

Hunosunga mbariro dzeurozvi

Anotanga kuona madzengerere

Nzira dzoita mbiri mbiri

Zuva robuda nekumadokero

Agarwa namasungadzose pfungwa

Oita mutanjairwa kufamba kweane nhonho

Rima rove chiedza

Miti yobvunzwa mazita

Ndizvo zvachinoita chikokiyana

Ndicho chimupemburadzungu

Hama neshamwari, bvakanyira

Nhunzi pamuromo dzonyenyeredza

Kutaura kwangove kupotsera

Ndizvo zvachinoita chikokiyana

Mai Muzavazi kumba nevana vanozeza

Chikomba kana vochinzwa kuimba

Hope dzinouya kutandara vachada

Vanobvoronga kana vahuti kape

‘Mai VaRudo dhiya ndauya’

Anodaidzira munhandare achipinda

Moto nemarambi zvidzimwa

Hwenjera nhuri huri muchipande

Chinodhaka urozvi hwemunhu

Munhu achisara ava sengu

Tsika dzose hutu dzaenda

Chimupemburadzungu chatora nzvimbo